Dream Kitchens — Renowned Designer and a COOKCHILL Showroom Turn Heads

034_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ 2 (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
003_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
063_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
019_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
118_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
040_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
054_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
126_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
144_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
038_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
137_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
128_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
146_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
013_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
01
15

La Cornue's luxe all brass range at PaperCity's Texas Design Week event at the COOKCHILL showroom captures the attention of Camilla Castaneda. (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

02
15

COOKCHILL owner Alan Nahman, Monogram creative director Richard Thomas Anuszkiewicz, Monogram sales manager Sarah Prazak (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

03
15

Kelsy Bryant, Jon Schuler, Cheryl Baker (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

04
15

Carol Barden, Corporate Executive Chef Jay Johnston (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

05
15

Fab Fête by Elizabeth Swift Copeland provided soufflé centerpieces for the Texas Design Week event at COOKCHILL. (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

06
15

Scott Strasser, Patricia Lunday (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

07
15

Hannah Swiggard, Allyson Tracy Plummer, Maria Tracy (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

08
15

Kenneth Miller, Tim Kemrite, Sarah Prazak, Ed Mammorella (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

09
15

Trisha Allen, Richard Thomas Anuszkiewicz, Courtnay Tartt Elias (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

10
15

Kaitlin Saragusa (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

11
15

Sara Eliason (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

12
15

Megan Strasburg, Shannon Smith, Blair Foster (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

13
15

(Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

14
15

COOKCHILL owner Alan Nahman (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

15
15

Fab Fête soufflés baking in the Monogram oven for the Texas Design Week event at COOKCHILL (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

034_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ 2 (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
003_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
063_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
019_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
118_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
040_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
054_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
126_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
144_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
038_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
137_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
128_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
146_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
013_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
Home + Design / Texas Design Week

Dream Kitchens — Renowned Designer and a COOKCHILL Showroom Turn Heads

Launching Texas Design Week Houston With 15 Swoon-Worthy Kitchens

BY // 05.18.21
photography Photos by Johnny Than
La Cornue's luxe all brass range at PaperCity's Texas Design Week event at the COOKCHILL showroom captures the attention of Camilla Castaneda. (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
COOKCHILL owner Alan Nahman, Monogram creative director Richard Thomas Anuszkiewicz, Monogram sales manager Sarah Prazak (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
Kelsy Bryant, Jon Schuler, Cheryl Baker (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
Carol Barden, Corporate Executive Chef Jay Johnston (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
Fab Fête by Elizabeth Swift Copeland provided soufflé centerpieces for the Texas Design Week event at COOKCHILL. (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
Scott Strasser, Patricia Lunday (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
Hannah Swiggard, Allyson Tracy Plummer, Maria Tracy (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
Kenneth Miller, Tim Kemrite, Sarah Prazak, Ed Mammorella (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
Trisha Allen, Richard Thomas Anuszkiewicz, Courtnay Tartt Elias (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
Kaitlin Saragusa (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
Sara Eliason (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
Megan Strasburg, Shannon Smith, Blair Foster (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
(Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
COOKCHILL owner Alan Nahman (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
Fab Fête soufflés baking in the Monogram oven for the Texas Design Week event at COOKCHILL (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
1
15

La Cornue's luxe all brass range at PaperCity's Texas Design Week event at the COOKCHILL showroom captures the attention of Camilla Castaneda. (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

2
15

COOKCHILL owner Alan Nahman, Monogram creative director Richard Thomas Anuszkiewicz, Monogram sales manager Sarah Prazak (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

3
15

Kelsy Bryant, Jon Schuler, Cheryl Baker (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

4
15

Carol Barden, Corporate Executive Chef Jay Johnston (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

5
15

Fab Fête by Elizabeth Swift Copeland provided soufflé centerpieces for the Texas Design Week event at COOKCHILL. (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

6
15

Scott Strasser, Patricia Lunday (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

7
15

Hannah Swiggard, Allyson Tracy Plummer, Maria Tracy (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

8
15

Kenneth Miller, Tim Kemrite, Sarah Prazak, Ed Mammorella (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

9
15

Trisha Allen, Richard Thomas Anuszkiewicz, Courtnay Tartt Elias (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

10
15

Kaitlin Saragusa (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

11
15

Sara Eliason (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

12
15

Megan Strasburg, Shannon Smith, Blair Foster (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

13
15

(Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

14
15

COOKCHILL owner Alan Nahman (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

15
15

Fab Fête soufflés baking in the Monogram oven for the Texas Design Week event at COOKCHILL (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

Swoon! There was little else one could do when encountering the jaw-dropping La Cornue all-copper range that was enthroned on the second floor of the recently opened COOKCHILL Showroom in the Upper Kirby District. Tours of this emporium of state-of-the-art kitchen design marked the launch of PaperCity‘s Texas Design Week Houston. The mid-morning reception featured a presentation by renowned kitchen designer Richard Thomas Anuszkiewicz (aka Richard A2Z) as well as tasty food presentations from Swift + Company.

A fashionable clutch of interior designers, decorators and design aficionados toured the showroom‘s 15 sample kitchens that include such high-end brands as Gaggenau, Viking and Monogram, the latter of which Richard A2Z is creative director.

Overseeing the bustling kitchens where Swift + Company‘s team prepared a cornucopia of delicious bites was COOKCHILL corporate executive chef Jay Johnston. Jonston noted that the showroom was designed for cooking be it for special events such as this Texas Design Week happening or in-house cooking demonstrations. In fact on a recent day, Johnston notes a customer prepared scrambled eggs on a BlueStar cooktop in advance of committing to purchase.

“We’re here to help people buy the kitchen of their dreams,” he says.

003_2021-05-17 TDWH Richard AtoZ_ (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)
COOKCHILL owner Alan Nahman, Monogram creative director Richard Thomas Anuszkiewicz, Monogram sales manager Sarah Prazak (Photo by Photos by Johnny Than)

For this event, Swift’s Asian Shrimp Brochettes with Pineapple were cooked, for example, in the Monogram Hearth Oven proving that it has uses beyond pizza. The Pear and Brie in Phyllo cups with Blueberry Compote evidenced the multi-rack baking function of the Monogram convection oven and the cooking control of the induction cooktop.

Defining one’s dream kitchen could be a delicious chore as the showroom boasts some 500 appliances. And, as might be expected, the au courant offerings echoed A2Z’s presentation.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY

“Truly celebrating the appliances like furniture is something that I am really passionate about,” he told the gathering as he revealed an image of a refrigerator armoire in a Beverly Hills home. The one-of-a-kind piece featured a hand-laid veneer in a starburst pattern on the front, which was accented with leather stitched handles.

Totally integrating dishwashers, ice makers, refrigeration drawers and refrigerators into the design is the ticket for today’s contemporary kitchens.

In popular vintage design where the dreamy La Cornue ranges come in, A2Z noted that bold colors and mixed metals are in play. Think aubergine and forest green lacquer kitchen walls and brass burners.

“We’ve been really proud in the statement collection of Monogram to launch solid brass pieces,” he says. “So you are noticing that in the sense of solid brass burners on our cooking tops. Not only are they beautiful but brass actually conducts heat better so you get a better cooking performance. Solid brass knobs are employed on the range tops as well. I love this contrast because we’ve been so long in stainless finishes that it’s great to see those accents.”

A2Z encouraged the audience to challenge the expectations of what a kitchen or bath could or should do.

“While trends are great, it’s really important for any of us in design to have a point of view and a perspective,” he notes. “We want to be relevant, of course. But we need to make our spaces dynamic. No matter what the look or feel, anything can be extremely relevant. It’s all about execution. It’s all about achieving the ‘Wow’ factor.”

For the record, the brilliant, hand-crafted La Cornue copper range with brushed brass knobs and the copper-trimmed hood tab costs $175,000.

Texas Design Week events continue through the rest of the week. For the full schedule of events, check out Texas Design Week Houston’s full website.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
5505 Windmier Circle
Briar Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

5505 Windmier Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5505 Windmier Circle
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X