Texas Design Week Houston — Who You’ll See May 17 to 21

Texas Design Week Houston is Monday through Friday, May 17 through May 21 — a week-long celebration of design with panel discussions, salon talks, book signings, product launches, and cocktails with some of the most recognized names in the design world.

Who You’ll See

Have cocktails with the charming Christopher Spitzmiller, avid gardner, entertainer and magician of the lamp, who will speak and sign his new book, A Year at Clove Brooke Farm (Rizzoli), at Found.

AD 100, Elle Decor A-list designer Mark D. Sikes will speak and sign books at the Cottages at Matt Camron. Start at Matt Camron Rugs for cocktails and an illustrated talk with Mark, then stroll to Paloma & Co. where he will sign his second book, More Beautiful: All American Decoration (Rizzoli).

Join NYC, Palm Beach designer Celerie Kemble (AD 100, Elle Decor A-List) for an illustrated talk, cocktails and book signing of her new book, Island Whimsey: Designing a Paradise By the Sea (Rizzoli), at the stunning new OKA store. Hot Gauguin colors, de Gournay wallpaper, latticework, coquina stone, antique wicker, Dutch wax prints. Need we say more.

Peruse the stunning new COOKCHILL showroom with 15 fully functional kitchens and 500 of the newest kitchen appliances — all while learning what’s new and hot in kitchen design from well-known kitchen designer and Monogram Creative Director, Richard A to Z.

Designer Ray Booth‘s work as a partner for 22 years in the prestigious architectural firm McAlpine, as well as his own firm Ray Booth Design (Nashville, NYC), has put him in the forefront of modern, elegant interior design. Join us for cocktails and an illustrated talk moderated by Margot Shaw, editor in chief of Flower Magazine, and see Ray’s new collection for Hickory Chair at the new Hickory Chair Houston showroom. Following the talk Ray will sign his book Evocative Interiors (Rizzoli). In coordination with Design in Bloom.

And not to miss, is Everything You Need to Know About Designing a Show House Room. Nazira Handal with Kips Bay Show House, NYC, moderates. If you’ve ever designed a room for a Kips Bay Decorator Show House, the most celebrated show house in America, then you know Nazira. She has produced 13 Kips Bay Decorator Show Houses in NYC, Palm Beach and now Dallas. Nazira will lead a panel of designers who have all designed rooms for Kips Bay, in a discussion covering such topics as how to apply to do a room in a show house; what does a show house committee look for in a designer; the application process; costs involved; commitment; what a designer can expect as a result of participating in a show house; illustrated with images from past magnificent rooms in Kips Bay Decorator Show Houses, including last year’s show house in Dallas. On the panel, designer Chad Dorsey, Dallas; Doniphan Moore, Dallas; Lauren Rottet, LA, Houston, NYC; Margaret Naeve, LA, Houston, NYC.

Texas Design Week Houston tickets are on sale now. VIP Reserved-Seat Tickets are $250 and include reserved seating for all five days at all events, as well as reserved seating at the PaperCity Design Awards, Thursday, May 20. at The Sarofim House. General admission tickets are $100 (non-reserved seating) for all five days. All TXDW events are ticketed, and you must RSVP for each event. If you purchased Texas Design Week tickets for 2020 (which was canceled due to COVID), these tickets will be honored for 2021.

For the most updated, complete Texas Design Week Houston schedule, day by day, go to texasdesignweek.com. For general inquiries, tap events@texasdesignweek.com.