Houston Design Darling Lands in The Woodlands — LAM Furniture Bans the Boring at Its New Hughes Landing Store

LAM's neutral furniture color palette is punctuated with color in pillow, art and artwork in the bright, airy showroom. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

LAM's interior is arranged by color focus, and has plenty of in-store shopping choices.

LAM's third location opened in July in Hughes Landing, across from Whole Foods.

At LAM, the neutral furniture offers homeowners the flexibility to easily personalize with changeable colors. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

“Over the years, we’ve had an increasing number of clients who drive into Houston from the north side,” Lam says. “With the continued growth in The Woodlands and surrounding areas, we saw a chance for LAM to connect with new customers here. The Woodlands location is our second largest store and offers an opportunity to create something beautiful.” LAM offers a curated selection of design-led, customizable furnishings and decor. The new store is conveniently located next to Postino and across from a Whole Foods Market in Hughes Landing. LAM’s goal is to craft a space that resonates with design enthusiasts. “In our store, it’s likely that you’ll find something that catches your eye,” Lam says. LAM Furniture’s Distinct Looks One of the standout features of this new store in The Woodlands is that everything on the showroom floor is available for immediate purchase.

“This lets everyone have instant gratification,” Lam says. “But they also have a chance to customize their furniture with fabric and sizes.”

While most furniture showcases a neutral palette, LAM proves that neutrals aren’t boring. The store is rich with textures and fabrics, and vibrant pops of color are highlighted in pillows, art and accessories.

Lam notes that the neutral tones help customers appreciate the lines and shapes of furniture without the distraction of patterns. “That way, customers can shop and compare one style to the next,” she says.

Since LAM sells directly from the showroom floor, don’t expect the furniture offerings to look the same each visit.

“We want our customers to have a sense of discovery each time they visit,” Lam says. “It will look different from one season to the next. Maybe not totally, but there will be something new about each vignette, whether it’s artwork or accessories.”

Charbonneau’s Chic Cheers

Houston-based interior designer Nancy Charbonneau is a fan.

“The store features charming vignettes inspired by various books, creating a playful and engaging atmosphere that makes touring the space so much fun,” Charbonneau tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “I would highly recommend a visit, even if just for browsing inspiration. It’s light, bright and is so joyful — not to mention the staff is exceptionally friendly and approachable.”

Charbonneau finds LAM’s approach to home decor refreshing for The Woodlands, noting its beautiful aesthetic.

“It’s always great to explore new offerings and partnerships here locally,” Charbonneau says. “Our team is excited about working together in the future.”