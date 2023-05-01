The Woodlands Gets a New Wine Bar and Restaurant With Board and Patio Power — Postino Embraces The North

The paninis can be paired with a romaine salad or Yukon gold potato chips at Postino Woodlands. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Roll away doors will bring the outdoors in at Postino Woodlands during good weather. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Postino Woodlands is open and serving up all kinds of food. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

The art wall at Postino Woodlands os decorated with hundreds of colorful, authentic 1950s and 1960s era fedoras sourced from a vintage picker in Round Top as a nod to Howard Hughes’ love of aviation. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Postino Woodlands popped the cork on its new restaurant in Hughes Landing, joining the Postino restaurants in The Heights and Montrose. Each Postino restaurant is unique to — and inspired by — the neighborhood it inhabits. The Woodlands Postino honors the late George P. Mitchell’s founding vision for this master planned community with a space that beautifully connects the indoors to the outdoors Mitchell loved so much.

“The Woodlands has been on our radar since we first opened at Heights Mercantile five years ago,” Postino co-founder Lauren Bailey tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It’s definitely been worth the wait to find the perfect space to open within the community.

“The Woodlands embodies everything that excites us. A relaxed vibe connected to the beauty of the outdoors, the familial energy, its burgeoning food scene and the cultural vibrancy of an international population.”

Diners can expect to find Postino’s signatures including authentic mid-century modern furniture and decor details sourced from local vintage shops, quirky found objects and art, rollup garage doors to let Hughes Landing come in, custom walnut wine walls and playlists that keep the good times rolling.

Curated by beverage director and advanced sommelier Brent Karlicek, Postino Woodlands’ wine, beer and cider options have been tailored for locals. Karlicek carefully selects boutique winemakers to partner and collaborate with, resulting in a lineup of both the familiar and the exploratory with seasonal bottle and by-the-glass wine offerings.

“Since day one we’re had this tremendous value proposition around this wines by the glass program,” Karlicek says. “Everything until 5 pm is $6 and we really authentically believe that at that price point why wouldn’t you give moschofilero a chance? Order a glass of something you’ve never had before because the entry point is so accessible.

“That’s what this program is really about sense of great interest and great quality. A value driven price point that helps people feel comfortable and take chances and not have to make wine so elevated.”

Postino also has puts a lot of emphasis on its wines by the bottle.

“The bottle collection is where we really like to tailor that a little more appropriately to each of the neighborhoods and communities that we’re joining up with,” Karlicek says. “The Woodlands is a relatively sophisticated area to join so we have some classic benchmark wines from Chateau Montelena cabernet sauvignon or a DuMOL chardonnay from the Sonoma coast are some top tier classic examples that are available.

“But we also know that people here are well traveled and weave in some more fun selections from iconic producers in Italy, France and Spain. And we can find that balance between really wines of significance and wines of exploration.”

Some of that exploration is helped along by staff training.

“We like to spend time training with the team about laterals,” Karlicek says. “What’s the crossover in pinot noir? What are all the different directions we can go in this family tree of wines?”

For staff, talking about wines with diners “in a family or grouping can be a helpful way to create more comfort,” Karlicek says. “I would also say that wine by the glass program is one of the pillars of the Postino experience. In an interesting diversity of wines by the glass.

“We have pinot, and cabernet and chardonnay, sauvignon blanc but we also have moschofilero and other places to flutter around with.”

The Postino Woodlands Menu

The Postino Woodlands menu offers a lineup of a dozen bruschetta options, including combinations like prosciutto di parma, fig and mascarpone and sweet n’ spicy pepper jam and goat cheese, as well as a menu of shareables. The bruschetta offerings were each flavorful, featuring the freshest ingredients. Each one comes sliced in four, making them perfect for sharing. Especially tasty was the pairing of apple, brie and and fig spread.

If you’re not in the mood to share, you may want to check out the panini lineup at Postino Woodlands. Bread choices, gluten free options and vegetarian options give Postino a lot of versatility. The chicken & mozzarella panini with arugula, red onion and aioli, paired with a salad, was scrumptious.

Postino is known for its happy hours with $6 glasses of wine and pitchers of beer daily until 5 pm and its Board & Bottle special bundling — a bottle of wine and a bruschetta board for $25 Mondays and Tuesdays after 8 pm.

To celebrate Postino Woodlands’ opening and to give back to the community, Postino will be pledging $1 back to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital for every board (think a lineup of charcuterie, bruschetta and other sharable boards) sold during the first two weeks of May. Postino will also be giving diners a free glass of bubbles the first two weeks of May.

Postino Woodlands is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 11 pm, Fridays from 11 am to midnight, Saturdays from 9 am to midnight, and Sundays from 9 am to 10 pm. You will find this new restaurant at 2025 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 1100.