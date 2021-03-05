477 Leigh hi res copy
Antiques Roadshow Star is Ready to Appraise Your Treasures in Round Top — How You Can Get Involved

Leigh Keno Brings His Eye to the Spring Show Fun

BY // 03.04.21
Are you an Antiques Roadshow fan? Do you have a treasure you’d like to have appraised? A family heirloom that has been gathering dust in the attic? Well, get it ready. Ruby Lane and PaperCity are giving you the chance to have the real value of your most prized possessions determined by Leigh Keno of PBS Roadshow fame.

Leigh is one half of the dashing and dynamic duo (his twin brother Leslie is his counterpart) whose keen eyes and decades of expertise make them two of America’s leading authorities on antiques including furniture, artwork, Asian, European and American ceramics, and more.

Now Leigh Keno is bringing his expert eye to Round Top for the first time for one day only.

“I‘m very excited to see what treasures will turn up at Appraisal Day at The Halles,” Leigh tells PaperCity.

Of course, The Halles is the new reimagined events venue (which took over the space which formerly housed The Boneyard at Round Top) at 1465 Texas 237.

On March 31 from 2 to 7 pm — during the heart of Round Top’s Spring Antiques Show — Leigh Keno will get to work appraising. The Halles hosts vendors during the antiques show as well. On appraisal day, Keno’s walk-through of the show, his top picks and dealer interviews will be livestreamed on rubylane.com

Tickets are limited and cost $100. When you purchase a ticket, you can choose whether to attend as a spectator, or you can get in on the action and submit items to be considered for Keno’s appraisal. Applications for appraisals must be completed by March 15 and you’ll be notified by email if your entry was selected.

For more information on the event, or to purchase tickets, go to roundtop.com/keno. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Camp for All, a barrier-free camp for those with special needs.

