Star New York Chef Chef Previews Houston’s Most Anticipated New Museum Restaurant — an Early Look at Café Leonelli

EmilyChan-EggplantParm-2
Jonathan Benno
Leonelli Focacceria – focaccias 2, credit Evan Sung
2019-04-16_Benno_FSP6257 2000px
EmilyChan-Cannoli-1
In Café Leonelli’s new space, a culinary concept developed by Michelin-star chef Jonathan Benno, a light installation by Spencer Finch, “Moon Dust (Apollo 17),” first presented at the Venice Biennale in 2009. (Photo by CDA)
At the corner of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, MFAH, the space destined to be Café Leonelli, opening early 2021. (Photo by CDA)
180918_LeonelliTaberna_43607
EmilyChan-CookiePlate-1
EmilyChan-BakeryItems-1
EmilyChan-LeonelliChocolateCookies-10
01
11

Eggplant Parmesan tops focaccia when it is served in Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. (Photo by Emily Chan)

02
11

Famed New York-based Michelin-starred chef Jonathan Benno of Leonelli Restaurant & Bar and Leonelli Bakery makes one of many visits to Houston to oversee completion of Café Leonelli at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

03
11

Café Leonelli large scale foccacias will highlight the menu in the casual eatery in the Kinder Building of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Evan Sung)

04
11

Meatballs are on the menu when Café Leonelli opens in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Kinder Building.

05
11

Italian desserts including cannoli are on the menu when Café Leonelli opens in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Kinder Building. (Photo by Emily Chan)

06
11

In Café Leonelli's new space, a culinary concept developed by Michelin-star chef Jonathan Benno, a light installation by Spencer Finch, "Moon Dust (Apollo 17)," first presented at the Venice Biennale in 2009. (Photo by CDA)

07
11

At the corner of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, MFAH, the space destined to be Café Leonelli, will open in early April. (Photo by CDA)

08
11

Breakfast will be served at Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at MFAH from 8 to 11 am.

09
11

Italian pastries will tempt the tastebuds at Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at the MFAH. (Photo by Emily Chan)

10
11

Breakfast will be served at Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at MFAH from 8 to 11 am. (Photo by Emily Chan)

11
11

Chocolate chip cookies are on the menu at Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at MFAH from 8 to 11 am. (Photo by Emily Chan)

EmilyChan-EggplantParm-2
Jonathan Benno
Leonelli Focacceria – focaccias 2, credit Evan Sung
2019-04-16_Benno_FSP6257 2000px
EmilyChan-Cannoli-1
In Café Leonelli’s new space, a culinary concept developed by Michelin-star chef Jonathan Benno, a light installation by Spencer Finch, “Moon Dust (Apollo 17),” first presented at the Venice Biennale in 2009. (Photo by CDA)
At the corner of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, MFAH, the space destined to be Café Leonelli, opening early 2021. (Photo by CDA)
180918_LeonelliTaberna_43607
EmilyChan-CookiePlate-1
EmilyChan-BakeryItems-1
EmilyChan-LeonelliChocolateCookies-10
Restaurants

Star New York Chef Chef Previews Houston’s Most Anticipated New Museum Restaurant — an Early Look at Café Leonelli

A PaperCity Exclusive

BY // 03.04.21
Eggplant Parmesan tops focaccia when it is served in Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. (Photo by Emily Chan)
Famed New York-based Michelin-starred chef Jonathan Benno of Leonelli Restaurant & Bar and Leonelli Bakery makes one of many visits to Houston to oversee completion of Café Leonelli at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Café Leonelli large scale foccacias will highlight the menu in the casual eatery in the Kinder Building of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Evan Sung)
Meatballs are on the menu when Café Leonelli opens in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Kinder Building.
Italian desserts including cannoli are on the menu when Café Leonelli opens in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Kinder Building. (Photo by Emily Chan)
In Café Leonelli's new space, a culinary concept developed by Michelin-star chef Jonathan Benno, a light installation by Spencer Finch, "Moon Dust (Apollo 17)," first presented at the Venice Biennale in 2009. (Photo by CDA)
At the corner of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, MFAH, the space destined to be Café Leonelli, will open in the first in April. (Photo by CDA)
Breakfast will be served at Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at MFAH from 8 to 11 am.
Italian pastries will tempt the tastebuds at Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at the MFAH. (Photo by Emily Chan)
Breakfast will be served at Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at MFAH from 8 to 11 am. (Photo by Emily Chan)
Chocolate chip cookies are on the menu at Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at MFAH from 8 to 11 am. (Photo by Emily Chan)
1
11

Eggplant Parmesan tops focaccia when it is served in Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. (Photo by Emily Chan)

2
11

Famed New York-based Michelin-starred chef Jonathan Benno of Leonelli Restaurant & Bar and Leonelli Bakery makes one of many visits to Houston to oversee completion of Café Leonelli at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

3
11

Café Leonelli large scale foccacias will highlight the menu in the casual eatery in the Kinder Building of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Evan Sung)

4
11

Meatballs are on the menu when Café Leonelli opens in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Kinder Building.

5
11

Italian desserts including cannoli are on the menu when Café Leonelli opens in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Kinder Building. (Photo by Emily Chan)

6
11

In Café Leonelli's new space, a culinary concept developed by Michelin-star chef Jonathan Benno, a light installation by Spencer Finch, "Moon Dust (Apollo 17)," first presented at the Venice Biennale in 2009. (Photo by CDA)

7
11

At the corner of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, MFAH, the space destined to be Café Leonelli, will open in early April. (Photo by CDA)

8
11

Breakfast will be served at Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at MFAH from 8 to 11 am.

9
11

Italian pastries will tempt the tastebuds at Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at the MFAH. (Photo by Emily Chan)

10
11

Breakfast will be served at Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at MFAH from 8 to 11 am. (Photo by Emily Chan)

11
11

Chocolate chip cookies are on the menu at Café Leonelli in the Kinder Building at MFAH from 8 to 11 am. (Photo by Emily Chan)

Michelin-starred chef Jonathan Benno already has his favorite item on the menu of Café Leonelli, which is set to open in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s new Kinder Building in early April. It’s the Eggplant Parmesan Focaccia.

“We do a thin layer of Eggplant Parmesan and cheese on top of tomato sauce and focaccia and bake it,” the chef tells PaperCity after pondering the question for only a moment. “And it’s really good.”

Benno, with outstanding culinary creds, is the talent behind the casual, all-day dining spot, which was revealed  in November along with the new MFAH fine dining restaurant Le Jardinier, which is expected to open in May.

Jonathan Benno
Famed New York-based Michelin-starred chef Jonathan Benno of Leonelli Restaurant & Bar and Leonelli Bakery makes one of many visits to Houston to oversee completion of Café Leonelli at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

 

As Café Leonelli’s opening date closes in, Benno is in Houston from his New York base to check on finishing details. For our visit, we met up in the bar of La Table, the Post Oak Boulevard restaurant under same corporate umbrella (Bastion) as the two MFAH eateries.

“It’s absolutely beautiful. There’s this beautiful light installation that is front facing at the counter,”  Benno says of the cafe, showing photos on his cellphone. A light installation by Spencer Finch, “Moon Dust (Apollo 17),” commands the 2,500 square foot space which will seat 100.

Outdoor patio dining will accommodate another 50 guests.

Perhaps unexpected because of the “cafe” moniker, food offerings will be presented buffet style from a service counter throughout the day. During breakfast hours, 8 to 11 am, offerings will include Italian breakfast pastries, oatmeal, egg dishes, yogurt, fruit salad, granola, coffee and juices.

The menu is based on Bastion’s wildly popular Leonelli Bakery in New York, where the company also operates Le Jardiniere (with another outpost in Miami) and the Roman-inspired Leonelli Restaurant & Bar.

During remaining hours, 11 am to 5 pm, Benno says, “Similar to New York, we’ll offer two soups, a selection of salads and sandwiches, large format focaccia with various toppings, and Italian dessert pastries.”

The large format focaccias include meatball, pepperoni, margherita, and a gluten free option topped with stracciatella, broccoli rabe and grilled artichoke.

“What’s unique about Café Leonelli is that there will be hot food ready to serve on counter service,” Benno says. “The hot food will be in beautiful stove cast iron pots on induction burners.”

Leonelli Focacceria – focaccias 2, credit Evan Sung

Those dishes, which can be ordered a la carte, include Chicken Cacciatore, meatballs, braised rapini and Swiss chard, polenta from a local mill, roasted mushrooms for a local purveyor, baked salmon and more. Italian desserts finish off the offerings with the addition of chocolate chip cookies, a bold entry with fierce Houston competition coming from Tiny Boxwoods and Common Bond.

The delicious addition of Frohzen, the third entity from Bastion Restaurants to service the MFAH, is also coming. Think ice cream dishes in creative formats. There will be ice cream and sorbets, a play on milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches and ice cream cones. The original Frohzen, located in Miami, is the creation of Bastion executive pastry chef Salvatore Martone.

The operations of all three will be overseen locally by Stephen Conklin, executive chef of Bastion’s La Table.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
2121 Kirby
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2121 Kirby
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2121 Kirby
3723 Knollwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3723 Knollwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cameron Ansari
This property is listed by: Cameron Ansari (713) 240-2611 Email Realtor
3723 Knollwood
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
1419 Montrose Boulevard, #206
Montrose
FOR SALE

1419 Montrose Boulevard, #206
Houston, TX

$358,000 Learn More about this property
Kari Parsons
This property is listed by: Kari Parsons (713) 818-3564 Email Realtor
1419 Montrose Boulevard, #206
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
6150 Inwood
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6150 Inwood
Houston, TX

$810,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
6150 Inwood
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
11315 Coloma Lane
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11315 Coloma Lane
Piney Point, TX

$4,600,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
11315 Coloma Lane
3102 Ann Arbor
Briarmeadow
FOR SALE

3102 Ann Arbor
Houston, TX

$559,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
3102 Ann Arbor
1909 Sharp Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1909 Sharp Place
Houston, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
1909 Sharp Place
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Houston, TX

$1,319,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
310 W Bell Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

310 W Bell Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
310 W Bell Street
511 W. Pierce
Midtown/Montrose
FOR SALE

511 W. Pierce
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
511 W. Pierce
Presented by Greenwood King
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X