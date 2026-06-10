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London Designer Rose Uniacke Unites With Matt Camron For a New Houston Showroom — Inside an Exclusive Arrangement

An Interior Designer's Dream

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Photography Daniel Ortiz

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Jennifer Cope, Alexandra Killion, Julie Dodson at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Cope, Alexandra Killion, Julie Dodson at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Liz Esfahani, Rob Willey at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Liz Esfahani, Rob Willey at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sheri Bailey, Anita Gaylor, Jennifer Ducote at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sheri Bailey, Anita Gaylor, Jennifer Ducote at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Caroline Cruseturner, Stacy Andell at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Caroline Cruseturner, Stacy Andell at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Carrie Connor, Gig Lilly at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of the new Rose Uniacke showroom (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Carrie Connor, Gig Lilly at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of the new Rose Uniacke showroom (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Catherine Giuffre, Rugh Davis at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of of the new Rose Uniacke showroom (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Catherine Giuffre, Rugh Davis at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of of the new Rose Uniacke showroom (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elisabeth McCabe, Sadie McCabe at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elisabeth McCabe, Sadie McCabe at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Josh Canez, Peter Klein at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke

Josh Canez, Peter Klein at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke

Brandon Fontenot, Paolo Cammarano, Mario Tort at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brandon Fontenot, Paolo Cammarano, Mario Tort at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kerry Kirk, Whitney Gordon at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke

Becky Blumberg, Jo Neiter at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Becky Blumberg, Jo Neiter at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mario Tort, Milieu's Pam Pierce at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mario Tort, Milieu's Pam Pierce at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amelia Tomjanovich, Alex Heins, Abeer Kahn at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amelia Tomjanovich, Alex Heins, Abeer Kahn at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mary Patton, Sal Montes at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mary Patton, Sal Montes at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Megan Megas, Brooke Stuckey at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Megan Megas, Brooke Stuckey at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rose Uniacke's Melissa Corfield and Martellus Bennett at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rose Uniacke's Melissa Corfield and Martellus Bennett at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Samantha Brueggeman, Sarah Eilers at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Samantha Brueggeman, Sarah Eilers at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sheri Bailey, Elizabeth Young at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sheri Bailey, Elizabeth Young at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sherrell & Charles Neal at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sherrell & Charles Neal at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mary Clarkson, Michelle Aviña at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke

Mary Clarkson, Michelle Aviña at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke

Carrie Connor, Gigi Lilly at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Carrie Connor, Gigi Lilly at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

In heralding its partnership with British brand Rose Uniacke, Matt Camron rolled out the proverbial red carpet  — make that a blanket of antique tapestries — for a celebration that spread from the new Houston showroom to the parking area of The Cottages at Matt Camron. The area dressed in bar tables, umbrellas, string lights and a custom outdoor bar added a fanciful note to the night.

Liz Esfahani, Rob Willey at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke

Interior designers and interiors aficionados gathered to view the Rose Uniacke collection that includes a rich fabric library alongside a selection of lighting and furniture, all designed as an immersion in Uniack’s refined esthetic. Uniacke’s Melissa Corfield came in from London for the opening.

This new Houston showroom is open to both trade and the public.

Megan Megas, Brooke Stuckey 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Megan Megas, Brooke Stuckey at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Uniacke launched her furniture and lighting collection in 2010 to complement her full-scale design business. Projects range from private members club San Vincente West Village to the Belmond Royal Scotsman. Over the years, the London-based designer has built an international following around her interiors and collections that prize materiality, craftsmanship and restraint.

New classics in the collection include the Petersham sofa and armchair with elegant lines, subtle flared arms and an extra-deep base for comfort. Textiles followed in 2017 with a collection of custom-dyed natural fibers produced by small European mills in Uniacke’s signature soothing, earthen color palette — plush velvets, rich felts, wall coverings and drapery.

Brandon Fontenot, Paolo Cammarano, Mario Tort 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brandon Fontenot, Paolo Cammarano, Mario Tort at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

With four decades in the business of rugs, Matt Camron serves as the exclusive Rose Uniacke representative in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Uniacke’s designs are offered in tandem with Matt Cameron’s antique rugs, antique-inspired rugs, hand-woven modern rugs, flatweaves and custom designs.

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Amelia Tomjanovich, Alex Heins, Abeer Kahn 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amelia Tomjanovich, Alex Heins, Abeer Kahn at the Matt Camron Rugs celebration of its partnership with Rose Uniacke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Milieu magazine’s Pam Pierce, interior designers Alexandra Killion, Julie Dodson, Meg Lonergan, Catherine Giuffre, Sandy Lucas, Sarah Eilers, and Mary Patton; Found for the Home’s Ruth and Neill Davis; à bientôt’s Betty Newton; PaperCity art director Michelle Aviña; Studio Ker’s Michael Bennett with his wife Pele Bennett; Brandon Fontenot; Amelia and Trey Tomjanovich; and Matt Camron’s Sarah Tringhese, Liz Esfahani and Rob Willey.

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