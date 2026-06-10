Cinnamon Shore Is a Picturesque, Nostalgic Beach Escape in Port Aransas

1 / 0 Luxury coastal village in Port Aransas, Cinnamon Shore, is often called the “30A of Texas” by visitors. (Courtesy) Cinnamon Shore also features its own boutiques if you need to grab any resort wear at Paloma, children’s clothes at Low Tides, or gifts at The CS Collection. Across the entire village, rentals range from one-bedroom condominiums to massive, eight-bedroom, three-story homes. At nighttime, enjoy a golf cart ride around the property. Cinnamon Shore is a luxury coastal village located on Mustang Island in Port Aransas. The first phase of the community, Cinnamon Shore North, opened in 2007 on more than 60 acres. Terry’s Place is the outdoor stage at Cinnamon Shore North. At Cinnamon Shore South, there are three pools including an adults-only pool overlooking the lake. Vacation homes are stocked with everything you need for a weekend getaway. Dylan’s Pizzeria is a must-visit during any stay at Cinnamon Shore. Lisabella’s is known in Port Aransas for its seafood. Currently in its soft opening, Tiki Jay’s is a new Tiki restaurant from the owner of Stout’s. Opened in 2025, Stout’s at the Shore brought upscale dining to Cinnamon Shore.

A couple of years ago, my husband and I drove the six hours from Dallas to Mustang Island for the first time for a quick beach getaway. We stayed at a hotel at the very southern point of the island in Corpus Christi, having no idea what was further north. We enjoyed our stay, but once we made the 20-minute drive up to Port Aransas and dined at Dylan’s Pizzeria at Cinnamon Shore, we realized that we had to come back and stay at what visitors were calling the “30A of Texas.”

Modeled after Florida’s Highway 30A, Cinnamon Shore is a luxury coastal village located on Mustang Island, where guests can rent or purchase upscale vacation homes. The first phase of the community, Cinnamon Shore North, opened in 2007 on more than 60 acres as the first New Urbanism (a design movement that emphasizes walkability and interconnected green spaces) neighborhood on the Texas coast. Twelve years later, Cinnamon Shore South debuted 147 more acres about 1.5 miles south of the original village, bringing more new homes, pools, and amenities (including pickleball courts) to the family-friendly development.

As soon as we entered Cinnamon Shore, I felt nostalgic, like the village had thrown me back in time. In particular, a time in my childhood when worries were small and summer break was a thing. There was a large mix of visitors. Lots of families with kids, groups of women spending time with friends, and couples — some young, some older. Everyone was either playing or resting, but both felt slow and easy.

The traditional seaside architecture offers a visual escape from everyday city life, especially for those of us who live in downtown Dallas. Each home features coastal aesthetics such as charming gabled rooflines, wraparound porches, and pastel colors. It’s perfectly picturesque.

Where We Stayed

Across the entire village, rentals range from one-bedroom condominiums to massive, eight-bedroom, three-story homes.

For two nights, we resided in CS South in Villa Idéal, a two-bedroom, three-bathroom two-story house overlooking the family-friendly Glow Pool and fitness center. The beach home was clean, cozy, and all-around lovely. It came stocked with everything we needed for a weekend getaway, but make sure to bring your own beach/pool towels, as they do not provide those.

At least for now, if you’re staying in the South community, it’s best to rent one of the six-seater golf carts on the property to get around, and particularly, to CS North for dining and big events. It’s also just a fun way to navigate the village and the beach.

Beach and Pool Experiences

If you’re a beachgoer, Cinnamon Shore offers many add-ons, like beach chairs and an umbrella (set up for you each morning you have them booked), bonfire nights, photography sessions, surfing lessons, and yoga.

To be transparent, the pools at Cinnamon Shore are where we spent most of our time, especially the 18 years and older only Cabana Pool. We spent an afternoon enjoying the lakeside view and ordering margaritas and bites from Coastline Grill. I also noticed if you’re at the family-friendly Glow Pool, there’s a QR code to order Dylan’s Pizzeria directly to you poolside. That’s really all I want out of a pool day — easy access to drink and food while lounging.

Dining at Cinnamon Shore

One evening, we dined at fine-dining concept Stout’s at the Shore, which just opened in 2025. The third location in San Antonio restaurateur Jason Stout’s Signature collection, Stout’s at the Shore is the most upscale, modern restaurant in the community. We enjoyed a couple of lavender-smoked Old Fashioneds, garlic & rosemary focaccia, the Summer Salad, pasta bolognese, and Tristan’s Filet. We devoured everything; we didn’t even have room for dessert.

Another brand-new concept at Cinnamon Shore also comes from Jason Stout: Tiki Jay’s. It was still in its soft opening phase when we visited, and it is offering Tiki cocktails, poke, and island-inspired small plates. For now, it’s only open for dinner, but plans to open for lunch as well.

And of course, there’s Dylan’s Pizzeria and Lisabella’s is a seafood staple in Port Aransas. You really don’t need to while staying at Cinnamon Shore, but if you’re looking to venture out, Lelo’s Island Bar is one of our favorites for a solid cheeseburger and beer.

Shopping and More To Do

Cinnamon Shore also features its own boutiques if you need to grab any resort wear at Paloma, children’s clothes at Low Tides, or gifts at The CS Collection. Every Saturday this summer, Sip & Shop at The Boutiques allows guests to browse the latest fashions while enjoying a complimentary mimosa. Another current weekly event is Poolside Mahjong at Glow Pool on Wednesdays. There’s often live music at Terry’s Place in Cinnamon Shore North, as well as watch parties for things like the NBA Finals. Go Spurs!

For its next big event, Father’s Day Weekend, the village is hosting a special whiskey tasting and cookout on June 20. After that, the Best in Texas Coastal Home Tour will take place from June 27 through July 5. The spotlight is on 120 Charming Lane (Prince Charming), a Gulf-front home that will open its doors for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look. You’ll be able to tour the home, meet the design and build team, and discover the products and furnishings that make it unique.

And to celebrate Independence Day, the community will offer a week full of live music, a bike parade (July 4), daily activities, and more from June 28 through July 5.

It seems like there’s always something fun to do at Cinnamon Shore all year round.

What’s Coming Next

In anticipation of its newest restaurant, Cinnamon Shore is hosting a Tex-Mex Pool Party at Cabana Pool on August 8 so visitors can get a taste of the new CS South concept, Dos Bocas. When it debuts, the Tex-Mex & Cajun cuisine restaurant will offer coastal Mexican dishes with Cajun inspiration and lakeside views at South Town Lake.

It’ll provide even more space to gather with family and friends, which when it comes down to it, is really what Cinnamon Shore is all about.