Discover Ultimate Luxury and Customization With London Grey Rugs

It's not every day you can find the perfect shade of red, but this rug does it all.

There are a lot of different things that make a house a home, but when the design — down to the finishing touches — is on point, everything just clicks. One of these touches that may go overlooked, but is absolutely essential to tying everything together, is a home’s rugs. When it comes to finding the perfect rug for your abode, look no further than London Grey Rugs.

With more than a decade of experience and located on Kirby Drive in Houston, London Grey Rugs has the greatest selection and highest quality of handpicked, one-of-a-kind rugs. Their unparalleled, curated collection of top-of-the-line rugs features the newest patterns, qualities, and textures sought after by designers and clients around the world. Lines include a variety of full wall-to-wall carpeting, as well as collections from Nourison, as well as an exclusive line from the Christopher Guy Collection and the Calvin Klein Collection.

In September 2022, the industry-leading showroom brought on Victor Escamilla to serve as the brand’s new General Manager. With more than 25 years of experience working with colors, textures, patterns, designs and sales, Escamilla’s acumen is unmatched. When you’re looking for the best, hand-knotted rugs from all over the world, Escamilla is your man.

Since assuming his new role, Escamilla has been focused on reshaping the store, increasing inventory, seeking the highest quality of product from all corners of the earth, maintaining the best prices in the industry, and rolling out a true red carpet customer experience with service at the forefront of everything London Grey does.

“I have worked hand-in-hand with designers for decades, helping them and clients select the best possible rug product to complete their home,” says Escamilla. “There’s no place like London Grey and it has quickly become a designer destination.”

Designers flock to London Grey for a myriad of reasons, but perhaps one of the most popular reasons a designer ends up in the Houston showroom is because of the brand’s unique talent for custom rugs. While most showrooms quote six to twelve months for a custom rug, London Grey can deliver a cutting-edge, 100-percent custom rug (down to the size, color, finish… you name it) in just six to eight weeks.

“The speed and quality at which we can deliver custom rugs is truly what sets London Grey apart,” says Escamilla. “Designers can bring in a fabric sample and we just run from there. It’s a seamless experience.”

As for trends Escamilla expects to see in the industry in 2023, he says neutrals are more popular than ever. Tone-on-tone texture and color create a more elegant and subtle decorative concept.

“Interior design expectations are higher in Houston than in other parts of the county,” says Escamilla. “Sometimes you see rugs in a full color palette, but it’s definitely moving to a more subtle tone-on-tone trend, especially in our city. Houstonians are aware and on top of new trends. The city is incredibly refined when it comes to decoration.”