Ramble Room Debuts at Snider Plaza, Dallas’ First JW Marriott Restaurants, Harvest Hall Additions, and a New Meat Market

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

TJ’s Seafood Owner’s latest new concept debuts at Snider Plaza this weekend.

Jon Alexis’ newest concept with his brand new hospitality group Imperial Fizz (the last was Escondido Tex-Mex), Ramble Room, is set to open on March 6. Located in Snider Plaza, the restaurant offers classic American cuisine for dinner seven days a week, with lunch and brunch to debut later this spring. The space features a horseshoe bar covered in leathered marble, as well as booths, tables, and upstairs balcony seating.

Ramble Room’s menu (developed by Stan Rodrigues) boasts several comfort food dishes like housemade pasta, a corned beef Reuben sandwich, a burger, salads, steak, pork Milanese, and more. As for drinks, there’s a cocktail menu with signature drinks and martinis made with “Tito’s on Tap” that come out at 38 degrees.

The new JW Marriott Dallas Arts District announces executive chef and three dining concepts.

Opening this spring, the brand new JW Marriott Dallas Arts District has announced that chef Jonah Friedmann will serve as executive chef at the hotel. There will be three dining concepts including Margaret’s (a farm-to-table restaurant with a 30-seat bar), an outdoor lounge on the 11th floor called Vincent’s, and 800 North, a coffee-to-cocktails concept in the lobby.

Grapevine’s Harvest Hall adds several new food offerings.

In downtown Grapevine, Harvest Hall is a European-style food hall with several new food offerings opening this March. First, Dock Local (a Dallas favorite) will bring fresh lobster rolls, fish and chips, and shrimp to the hall. Firebawks Hot Chicken is an all-new hot chicken concept from ZaTar Mediterranean’s Niddal Abedrabbo. And Pizza by Luigi is a scratch-made pizza concept from Luigi Iannuario (Executive Chef at Eataly Dallas).

A new butcher shop debuts at The Shops at Highland Park.

Just opened at The Shops at Highland Park, Evan’s Meat Market is a new butcher shop from Dallasite Evan Meagher. According to the Dallas Morning News, Meagher is originally from Louisiana and wanted to bring Cajun-style bites to the neighborhood. The shop serves gumbo, po’boys, and Andouille sausage, as well as traditionally butcher shop cuts like roast beef and rib-eye. You’ll also find sides like biscuits, mac and cheese, green beans, and more you can take home and heat up with your meat.