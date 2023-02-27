Ramble Room
Ramble Room opens on March 6 at Snider Plaza. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

02
07

Ramble Room is a classic American restaurant offering sandwiches, pasta, salads, and more. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

03
07

Ramble Room is Jon Alexis' fourth concept in Dallas. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

04
07

Ramble Room features a horseshoe covered in leather marble and multi-floor seating. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

05
07

At JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, Vincent's will be an outdoor lounge on the hotel's 11th floor. (Rendering courtesy)

06
07

Executive Chef Jonah Friedmann will lead the kitchen at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Courtesy)

07
07

Margaret's will be a farm-to-table restaurant at the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Rendering courtesy)

Restaurants / Openings

Ramble Room Debuts at Snider Plaza, Dallas’ First JW Marriott Restaurants, Harvest Hall Additions, and a New Meat Market

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dallas Dining Dish

BY // 02.27.23
The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

 

TJ’s Seafood Owner’s latest new concept debuts at Snider Plaza this weekend.

Jon Alexis’ newest concept with his brand new hospitality group Imperial Fizz (the last was Escondido Tex-Mex), Ramble Room, is set to open on March 6. Located in Snider Plaza, the restaurant offers classic American cuisine for dinner seven days a week, with lunch and brunch to debut later this spring. The space features a horseshoe bar covered in leathered marble, as well as booths, tables, and upstairs balcony seating.

Ramble Room’s menu (developed by Stan Rodrigues) boasts several comfort food dishes like housemade pasta, a corned beef Reuben sandwich, a burger, salads, steak, pork Milanese, and more. As for drinks, there’s a cocktail menu with signature drinks and martinis made with “Tito’s on Tap” that come out at 38 degrees.

Margaret's JW Marriott
Margaret’s will be a farm-to-table restaurant at the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Rendering courtesy)

The new JW Marriott Dallas Arts District announces executive chef and three dining concepts.

Opening this spring, the brand new JW Marriott Dallas Arts District has announced that chef Jonah Friedmann will serve as executive chef at the hotel. There will be three dining concepts including Margaret’s (a farm-to-table restaurant with a 30-seat bar), an outdoor lounge on the 11th floor called Vincent’s, and 800 North, a coffee-to-cocktails concept in the lobby.

 

