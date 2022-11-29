303 Mary Pat Wallace, Jane Scott Hodges, Trish Sheats, Meredith Ellis IMG_4974 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Home + Design / Texas Design Week

What the Best-Dressed Beds are Wearing at The Luxury Bed Collection

Texas Design Week Dallas

BY // 11.29.22
photography Jordan Geibel
Mary Pat Wallace, Jane Scott Hodges, Trish Sheats, Meredith Ellis (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Javier Burkle, Kerri Goldfarb, Mia Brous, Karen Pulaski (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Julie Koch, Lloyd Princeton (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Talley Hodges, Cleo Epley (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Javier Burkle, Dan Houchard (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Lyndsay Kennedy, Courtney Genovese (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Tiffany Jones, Kendall Travis (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Sherry Hayslip, Katherine Nicholson (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Marie Viet, Donna Riha (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Billy Fong, Lloyd Princeton (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Eduardo Natal, Sydney Warrington, Julie Koch (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Panel moderator and founder of the Luxury Bed Collection Mary Pat Wallace didn’t waste time getting to the hard-hitting questions during Texas Design Week Dallas’ Best Dressed Beds lunch and discussion. The first question: flipped or stacked? (Referring to pillow placement, of course).

Panelists included the queen of the monogrammed bed, Leontine Linens founder Jane Scott Hodges, in from New Orleans; designers Javier Burkle of Burkle Creative; Mia Brous and Kerri Goldfarb, co-owners of Madre; Meredith Ellis, founder of Meredith Ellis Design and James Showroom; Fort Worth designer Trish Sheats; and Karen Pulaski, founder of Tribute Goods linens in from Houston.

The designers dressed beds inside the spacious Luxury Bed Collection showroom to illustrate their take on what the best-dressed beds are wearing, including a re-creation of Meredith Ellis’ blue-and-white Admiral’s Chamber from the 2021 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas.

PC Seen: Talley Hodges, Marie Viet, Donna Riha, Tiffany Jones, Kendall Travis, Cleo Epley, Mimi Trahan, Lyndsay Kennedy, Courtney Genovese, Julie Koch, and Lloyd Princeton.

Thank you to our Texas Design Week Dallas Sponsors: Dallas Design District, HN Capital Partners, Monogram Luxury Appliances, New Orleans Auction Galleries, Tribute Goods, The Container Store, and MOUS.

