What the Best-Dressed Beds are Wearing at The Luxury Bed Collection

Panel moderator and founder of the Luxury Bed Collection Mary Pat Wallace didn’t waste time getting to the hard-hitting questions during Texas Design Week Dallas’ Best Dressed Beds lunch and discussion. The first question: flipped or stacked? (Referring to pillow placement, of course).

Panelists included the queen of the monogrammed bed, Leontine Linens founder Jane Scott Hodges, in from New Orleans; designers Javier Burkle of Burkle Creative; Mia Brous and Kerri Goldfarb, co-owners of Madre; Meredith Ellis, founder of Meredith Ellis Design and James Showroom; Fort Worth designer Trish Sheats; and Karen Pulaski, founder of Tribute Goods linens in from Houston.

The designers dressed beds inside the spacious Luxury Bed Collection showroom to illustrate their take on what the best-dressed beds are wearing, including a re-creation of Meredith Ellis’ blue-and-white Admiral’s Chamber from the 2021 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas.

PC Seen: Talley Hodges, Marie Viet, Donna Riha, Tiffany Jones, Kendall Travis, Cleo Epley, Mimi Trahan, Lyndsay Kennedy, Courtney Genovese, Julie Koch, and Lloyd Princeton.

