Home + Design / Texas Design Week

Infinite Beauty — The World of Mark D. Sikes

At Texas Design Week Houston

BY // 05.15.21
Mark D. Sikes knows beauty. The interiors aesthete released his second book, More Beautiful: All-American Decoration (Rizzoli), in September 2020 — and it’s now into its fifth printing. Los Angeles-based Sikes, who debuted on the Architectural Digest AD100 list this year, famously creates timeless interiors steeped in all manner of blue and white while masterfully mixing sensibilities, from American with European to contemporary and classic.

His first book, Beautiful: All-American Decorating and Timeless Style was a runaway bestseller, and he’s much in demand, designing products for Chaddock, Soane, Hudson Valley Lighting, Troy Lighting, Annie Selke, Schumacher, Merida, Blue Pheasant, and the clothing line M.D.S. Stripes. Herewith, we check in with Sikes, who has recently returned from a jaunt to Palm Beach for the Kips Bay Show House opening festivities.

Upcoming projects and collabs.

A ranch outside Dallas, an iconic Addison Mizner in Palm Beach, and the resurrection of Falcon Lair in Beverly Hills. New collections with Hudson Valley Lighting, Troy Lighting, Chaddock, and Schumacher. Exciting collaborations with Anthropologie and The Colony Hotel. . . More books and a few things I can’t talk about yet.

Three vintage design books every design-lover should have in their library.

The Givenchy Style by Françoise Mohrt. Billy Baldwin Decorates by Billy Baldwin. Vogue’s Book of Houses, Garden, People by Horst P. Horst.

An absolute no for any room.

I’ve learned to never say “No,” because you might end up saying “Yes!”

You collect.

Baskets, antique boxes, books, anything navy. 

Your next trip is to …

Greece and Portugal. Hopefully! 

Best thing about your new puppy Poppy.

Endless kisses.

Your firm just celebrated 10 years (congrats!). How you’re honoring the milestone.

We are celebrating everything beautiful, along with the past, the present and the future (and, of course, blue and white) throughout the year. Follow along on Instagram to be a part of the celebration.

Mark Sikes will appear at Texas Design Week Houston for a salon talk, book signing, and cocktails, Friday, May 21, 5 to 7 pm, at Paloma and Co. and Matt Camron Rugs. Texas Design Week is a ticketed event. For tickets and schedule, go to texasdesignweek.com.

