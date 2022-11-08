A Luxury Italian Kitchen Brand Celebrates The Grand Opening of Its First North American Standalone Showroom in Dallas

With the addition of the minotticucine showroom, the Dallas Design District added an extra international flair.

Over the years, Dallas has quickly become a mecca for luxury, high-end design. From interiors to exteriors and everything in between, a quick jaunt into the Dallas Design District has one’s creative wheels spinning faster than the cars passing on I-35. Joining the prestigious ranks of the Dallas Design District this month are the international, Italian luxury brands minotticucine and MAISTRI.

These two Italian luxury brands are dedicated to the art of luxury kitchen design, and the nearly 6,000-square-foot showroom itself is a welcome escape into design heaven. It reflects the sophisticated elegance and uniqueness of the brands, while staying true to their inimitable roots. It’s the perfect combination of relevant and timeless – a rare breed when it comes to interior design.

To celebrate this stunning new space, on October 13, the first minotticucine and MAISTRI Kitchen Design showroom in Texas, sponsored by Taxila Stone, officially opened its doors with an Italian soiree that made one forget they were in Dallas, not Roma.

Another reason to celebrate? The showroom is the only standalone location of the brands in all of North America. It’s only natural they picked Dallas to make their solo debuts.

Hosted by Michael Bauer, VP of Design at the Dallas Market Center, the VIP launch drew Dallas’ top design gurus designed in cocktail chic, including the city’s most renowned interior designers, architects and real estate investors. The event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, light bites and, of course, sweet sips. Attendees were also treated to special guest appearances by minotticucine architect, Linda Lantieri, and Asso Group Marketing Director, Monica Venturini. minotticucine and MAISTRI are divisions of Asso Group, which is owned by the Venturini and Zardini families.

“We are very excited for the opening of such an important space in the heart of the Dallas Design District,” says Monica Venturini, minotticucine CEO. “It is our first step into the Texas market, and we are confident that the combination of our two kitchen brands will surpass clients’ and designers’ expectations. The Dallas flagship has been specifically designed to exhibit the essence and identity of the minotticucine and MAISTRI brands as an authentic expression of luxury kitchen design, showcasing the exquisite artistry and high-quality craftsmanship we are known for.”

Minotticucine’s design philosophy for both residential and commercial kitchens is rooted in “mediterranean minimalism” and “essentialism.” The brand’s modern-luxury kitchens feature a clean aesthetic, promoting mind clarity and the simplicity of high design style. You know what they say, physical clutter is mental clutter.

In fact, one of the brand’s guiding principles is the saying “Silence for the eyes, quiet for the spirit.” Minotticucine encourages kitchen dwellers to remove all extraneous items and let the strength and beauty of the materials speak for themselves.

Much like Asso Group, Taxila Stone, DFW’s preeminent luxury-focused wholesaler and premier stone and surface distributor, is also family owned and operated. Making their partnership in opening this Kitchen Design showroom a match made in heaven.

“Taxila Stone is honored to collaborate with Monica Venturini and Alberto Minotti to bring their groundbreaking kitchen designs to the DFW metroplex,” says Hari Polavarapu, Taxila Stone CEO.

“Our passion has always been to inspire and assist our clients on their journey of discovery. Whether you are designing luxury kitchens or sourcing natural stone, Taxila is your one-stop-shop for materials you won’t find anywhere else.”

There’s never been a better time to remodel your kitchen.

Visit https://taxilastone.com/ for more information or you can visit them in the Dallas Design District, 1436 Slocum Street.