Houston’s Social Interior Designer Hub — Arsin Rug Gallery Celebrates One Year With a Surprise Partnership

Since opening their Arsin Rug Gallery in Decorative Center Houston (DCH) in the fall of 2021, Lida and Saeid Arsin have embraced the social side of interior design, proving themselves talented hosts with a series of special events that have served to introduce designers and design enthusiasts to their vast rug and carpet collection.

The latest series of events was in celebration of the company’s first year in Decorative Center Houston. The Arsins hosted a week of celebrations — two with a charitable component and one design-centric day that included an attention-getting bit of news.

The family welcomed the American Cancer Society for its Real Men Wear Pink fundraising campaign and guests attending a cocktail reception benefiting Legacy Community Health. In closing there were a luncheon and afternoon program as part of the Decorative Center Houston Fall Market happening, which featured presentations in showrooms throughout the design center.

The DCH market event began with a champagne reception and lunch for which Lida Arsin displayed her remarkable culinary talents, originating from her native Iran. Some 100 turned out for the midday fête and perused the 2,000-plus rugs and carpets on display in the colorful gallery.

The fall market program that followed the lunch featured Tribute Goods founder Karen Pulaski and Laura Rathe of her namesake firm Laura Rathe Fine Art with this writer handling the Q&A. The topic was “On and Off the Wall,” which was an informative exploration of the role of artwork within the realm of interior design and curated collecting.

The afternoon event also served as official announcement that Pulaski has moved her shop of fine linens and objets d’art from its perch on West Alabama to the Arsin showroom. It’s a partnership that serves both entities with Pulaski testing the waters in Arsin’s Los Angels location in December.

“My loyal customers come in for bedding or pillows,” Pulaski says. “And we found that both our product lines complement each other so well that it has created a wonderful shopping experience for all of our clients all in one place.”