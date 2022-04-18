Monogram Appliances Will Make Its Mark at Texas Design Week Houston

With people spending more time at home over the past few years, Texans have sought to take their kitchens and homes to the next level. Don’t look any further than Monogram Appliances, which is redefining the world of luxury appliances.

With the launch of its two new collections — the Statement Collection and the Minimalist Collection — Monogram Appliances is setting a new standard when it comes to appliances. The Monogram Statement Collection unites modern design with traditional kitchen appliance features. Edge-to-edge handles and robust knobs feel integrated into the appliances, and the gleaming stainless steel finish is set off with solid brass accents, wide glass windows, and rich interactive LCD displays.

Meanwhile, the Minimalist Collection further streamlines even the most contemporary kitchen with flush installation and only the most essential hardware. Its expansive glass design reflects the brand’s keen eye for detail and functional aesthetic, and interactive LCD screens, smart appliance features, and push-to-open oven doors are modern details with a powerful purpose.

“We’re excited to bring these two new collections to market,” says Sarah Prazak, Monogram Sales Manager, South Central Region. “They showcase the true luxury of Monogram appliances.”

In launching these two new collections, the brand lives and breathes three core pillars: leading materials, impeccable performance, and unparalleled ownership. Monogram utilizes the best materials found in the industry, including real brass, glass, sapphire crystal, and more.

And, you’re truly “cooking with fire” when you rely on Monogram, with gas burners offering a 23,000 BTU output and other first-to-market products using the Hestan CUE Smart Cooking Technology (think Bluetooth-enabled pans, “speak to cooktop” capabilities, and more). Lastly, the brand embraces a white-glove approach to ownership that ensures each customer is not only comfortable in their kitchen but proud to present it to guests.

It offers a “Monogram Preferred” number for customers, resellers, designers and more to reach a team of 20 dedicated, knowledgeable agents with any questions at all times, as well as three dedicated install specialists who are available in-person, via FaceTime and more to assist.

You can experience the luxury of these Monogram Appliances for yourself this Texas Design Week Houston. The brand is a sponsor of the week-long celebration of design that includes appearances by nationally recognized designers and architects engaging in salon talks, book signings, product launches, and cocktails.

Monogram is hosting its own “Salon Talk” on Monday, April 25 from 1 to 3 pm: Kitchen Confidential: Creating the Perfect Kitchen, a panel discussion with Chef Robert Del Grande and Chef Chris Williams + Hospitality Designer Gin Braverman, Gin Design Group, at COOKCHILL in Houston’s Upper Kirby District. Monogram will showcase their new equipment, including both the new collections, during the event. You can register for all of the exciting happenings at Texas Design Week Houston, including the panel, here.

Of course, Texas Design Week Houston isn’t the only thing Monogram has cooking lately. The brand has collaborated with a variety of celebrities and industry leaders, including a partnership with Gwyneth Paltrow, focused on wellness in the kitchen. This partnership took center stage at the 2022 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show earlier this year.

Monogram appliances accent any beach villa

In addition to its partnership with Paltrow, the brand launched a partnership named #MyMark with professional chefs, including Marcus Samuelsson, to get an intimate look at their home lives and kitchens. Through this partnership and the vision of the renowned interior designer and Monogram Creative Director Richard Anuszkiewicz, these chefs are leaving their marks of luxury on kitchens all across the country from the mountains to the beach to the farm.

“Whether you have a villa in the mountains, on the beach, or on the farm, Monogram has the right appliances to fit your home,” says Sarah Prazak, Monogram Sales Manager. “A lot of our products offer features that are truly first-to-market and game-changers in the kitchen.”

Monogram’s commitment to leading materials, impeccable performance, and unparalleled ownership ensures every chef at each level can leave their mark in the kitchen.