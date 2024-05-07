Natuzzi Italia’s New Houston Store Draws Top Designers, Italian Devotees and Furniture Lovers to Its Grand Showcase Party
A Collaborative Design MeccaBY Caitlin Hsu // 05.07.24
Alexandra Killion, PJ Natuzzi, Courtnay Tartt Elias, Brandon Fontanot make the scene at Natuzzi Italia Houston grand opening. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Natuzzi Italia Houston beautiful interiors (Photo by Johnny Than)
Luxury beds at Natuzzi Italia Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)
Luxury furniture at Natuzzi Italia Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)
Natuzzi Italia Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)
Mediterranean-inspired interiors at Natuzzi Italia Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)
To celebrate the opening of Natuzzi Italia’s Houston showroom, more than 150 design devotees joined chief brand officer PJ Natuzzi and a host committee featuring designers Anita Smith, Shannon Mann, Courtnay Tartt Elias, Brandon Fontenot, Kelie Mayfield and Alexandra Killion for an exclusive evening.
The new 5,550-square-foot space in Uptown Park — designed by world-renowned architect Fabio Novembre — marks the Italian luxury furniture maker’s sixth store in Texas, and the 12th Natuzzi Italia in the United States overall. The company’s other brand Natuzzi Editions currently has nine locations across the country.
The new Houston store’s architecture is all about warmth and curves, as well as a Mediterranean-inspired aesthetic.
Guests were greeted at the door with aperol spritzes and carefully selected Italian wines. Culinaire, the caterer for the evening, also served light bites inspired by the food of Puglia, the region of Italy of Natuzzi’s roots. Heritage and family are key tenets for the furniture maker, which was founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, PJ’s father.
Luxury couches, beds, tables and chairs, all of which embody the Italian craftsmanship and innovation the family-owned Natuzzi is known for, were on display. People flocked toward the Green Rabbit installation, a large luxurious armchair artistically designed to look like a rabbit’s ears. This chair is the creative brainchild of PJ Natuzzi, Fabio Novembre and Giuliano Sangiorgi. It celebrates 20 years of Sangiorgi’s band known as Negramaro.
The showroom’s signature Interior Design Center, where architects, designers and all other decor enthusiasts can work with Natuzzi store consultants, also drew plenty of attention. This is no ordinary center. It’s a true collaborative design mecca.
PC Seen: Oscar and Bruce Banta-Guevara, Jamie Mann, Mark Elias, Maria Suarez, Roger Leal Martinier, Leah Moghabghab, Devon McMillan, Pantea Sarvi, Elina Htun, Olivia Reagan, Bobbie Johnson, Anita Smith, Carrie and Mark Dykes, Chase and BJ Smith, Linnea Wingo of MaRs Culture, Tanner Doggett of Nina Magon Studio, Kyle Dutton, Paolo Cammarano, Janice Bond of ART IS BOND, Amanda Mosley, Erika Myers and Alessandra Pistone of the Italian Cultural and Community Center of Houston, and Manuel D’Elia of the Italian Consulate.