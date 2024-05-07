Natuzzi Italia’s New Houston Store Draws Top Designers, Italian Devotees and Furniture Lovers to Its Grand Showcase Party

Alexandra Killion, PJ Natuzzi, Courtnay Tartt Elias, Brandon Fontanot make the scene at Natuzzi Italia Houston grand opening. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Alexandra Killion, PJ Natuzzi, Courtnay Tartt Elias, Brandon Fontanot make the scene at Natuzzi Italia Houston grand opening. (Photo by Johnny Than)

(Photo by Johnny Than)

Anita Smith, PJ Natuzzi at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Laurie Robles, Gabriela Fenton, Bryson White, Shannon Mann, Kandace Eiskant at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Maria Suarez, Roger Leal Martinier, Leah Moghabghab at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Oscar & Bruce Banta-Guevara at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Chase Smith, Brandon Fontanot, BJ Smith at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Elina Htun, PJ Natuzzi, Shannon Mann at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Courtnay Tartt Elias, PJ Natuzzi at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Natuzzi Italia Houston beautiful interiors (Photo by Johnny Than)

PJ Natuzzi (Photo by Johnny Than)

Shane Smith, Janice Bond (Photo by Johnny Than)

Kyle Dutton, Mark Elias, Ben Barrett at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Luxury beds at Natuzzi Italia Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)

Yaroslavla Polak, Elene Vinitski at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Brandon Fontanot, Chase & BJ Smith at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Olivia Reagan, Bobbie Johnson at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Taylor Diakoff, Olivia Reagan, Bobbie Johnson make the scene at the Natuzzi Italia Houston grand opening. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Saghar Senemar, Ali Gilan at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Harper Watters at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Luxury furniture at Natuzzi Italia Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)

Alison Jefferies, Kandace Eiskant, Gabriela Fenton, Shannon Mann at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Tanner Doggett, Tarek El-Bjeirmi at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Natuzzi Italia Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)

Linnea Wingo at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Parissa Mohajer, Tina Maddox at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Alexandra Killion, Courtnay Tartt Elias at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

PJ Natuzzi, Bethany Buchanan at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Mediterranean-inspired interiors at Natuzzi Italia Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)

Amanda Mosley, Katie O'Neil at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Celeste Arriaga at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Monica Bickers, Bethany Buchanan at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jonny Martinez, James Hedlesten, Paolo Cammarano at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Home + Design / Home Stores

Natuzzi Italia's New Houston Store Draws Top Designers, Italian Devotees and Furniture Lovers to Its Grand Showcase Party

A Collaborative Design Mecca

BY // 05.07.24
Alexandra Killion, PJ Natuzzi, Courtnay Tartt Elias, Brandon Fontanot make the scene at Natuzzi Italia Houston grand opening. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Taylor Diakoff, Olivia Reagan, Bobbie Johnson make the scene at the Natuzzi Italia Houston grand opening. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Alexandra Killion, PJ Natuzzi, Courtnay Tartt Elias, Brandon Fontanot make the scene at Natuzzi Italia Houston grand opening. (Photo by Johnny Than)

(Photo by Johnny Than)

Anita Smith, PJ Natuzzi at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Laurie Robles, Gabriela Fenton, Bryson White, Shannon Mann, Kandace Eiskant at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Maria Suarez, Roger Leal Martinier, Leah Moghabghab at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Oscar & Bruce Banta-Guevara at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Chase Smith, Brandon Fontanot, BJ Smith at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Elina Htun, PJ Natuzzi, Shannon Mann at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Courtnay Tartt Elias, PJ Natuzzi at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Natuzzi Italia Houston beautiful interiors (Photo by Johnny Than)

PJ Natuzzi (Photo by Johnny Than)

Shane Smith, Janice Bond (Photo by Johnny Than)

Kyle Dutton, Mark Elias, Ben Barrett at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Luxury beds at Natuzzi Italia Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)

Yaroslavla Polak, Elene Vinitski at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Brandon Fontanot, Chase & BJ Smith at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Olivia Reagan, Bobbie Johnson at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Taylor Diakoff, Olivia Reagan, Bobbie Johnson make the scene at the Natuzzi Italia Houston grand opening. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Saghar Senemar, Ali Gilan at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Harper Watters at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Luxury furniture at Natuzzi Italia Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)

Alison Jefferies, Kandace Eiskant, Gabriela Fenton, Shannon Mann at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Tanner Doggett, Tarek El-Bjeirmi at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Natuzzi Italia Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)

Linnea Wingo at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Parissa Mohajer, Tina Maddox at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Alexandra Killion, Courtnay Tartt Elias at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

PJ Natuzzi, Bethany Buchanan at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Mediterranean-inspired interiors at Natuzzi Italia Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)

Amanda Mosley, Katie O'Neil at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Celeste Arriaga at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Monica Bickers, Bethany Buchanan at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jonny Martinez, James Hedlesten, Paolo Cammarano at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

To celebrate the opening of Natuzzi Italia’s Houston showroom, more than 150 design devotees joined chief brand officer PJ Natuzzi and a host committee featuring designers Anita Smith, Shannon Mann, Courtnay Tartt Elias, Brandon Fontenot, Kelie Mayfield and Alexandra Killion for an exclusive evening.

The new 5,550-square-foot space in Uptown Park — designed by world-renowned architect Fabio Novembre — marks the Italian luxury furniture maker’s sixth store in Texas, and the 12th Natuzzi Italia in the United States overall. The company’s other brand Natuzzi Editions currently has nine locations across the country.

Taylor Diakoff, Olivia Reagan, Bobbie Johnson make the scene at the Natuzzi Italia Houston grand opening. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Taylor Diakoff, Olivia Reagan, Bobbie Johnson make the scene at the Natuzzi Italia Houston grand opening. (Photo by Johnny Than)

The new Houston store’s architecture is all about warmth and curves, as well as a Mediterranean-inspired aesthetic. 

Guests were greeted at the door with aperol spritzes and carefully selected Italian wines. Culinaire, the caterer for the evening, also served light bites inspired by the food of Puglia, the region of Italy of Natuzzi’s roots. Heritage and family are key tenets for the furniture maker, which was founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, PJ’s father. 

0176-Natuzzi Italia Opening-20240409-JT Brandon Fontanot, Chase & BJ Smith.jpg. BARNDON ON COMMITTEE (Photo by Johnny Than)
Brandon Fontanot, Chase & BJ Smith at Natuzzi Italia Houston Grand Opening (Photo by Johnny Than)

Luxury couches, beds, tables and chairs, all of which embody the Italian craftsmanship and innovation the family-owned Natuzzi is known for, were on display. People flocked toward the Green Rabbit installation, a large luxurious armchair artistically designed to look like a rabbit’s ears. This chair is the creative brainchild of PJ Natuzzi, Fabio Novembre and Giuliano Sangiorgi. It celebrates 20 years of Sangiorgi’s band known as Negramaro.

The showroom’s signature Interior Design Center, where architects, designers and all other decor enthusiasts can work with Natuzzi store consultants, also drew plenty of attention. This is no ordinary center. It’s a true collaborative design mecca.

0156-Natuzzi Italia Opening-20240409-JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Mediterranean-inspired interiors beckon at Natuzzi Italia Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)

PC Seen: Oscar and Bruce Banta-Guevara, Jamie Mann, Mark Elias, Maria Suarez, Roger Leal Martinier, Leah Moghabghab, Devon McMillan, Pantea Sarvi, Elina Htun, Olivia Reagan, Bobbie Johnson, Anita Smith, Carrie and Mark Dykes, Chase and BJ Smith, Linnea Wingo of MaRs Culture, Tanner Doggett of Nina Magon Studio, Kyle Dutton, Paolo Cammarano, Janice Bond of ART IS BOND, Amanda Mosley, Erika Myers and Alessandra Pistone of the Italian Cultural and Community Center of Houston, and Manuel D’Elia of the Italian Consulate.

