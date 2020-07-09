Designer Kelly Behun’s new collection for Hudson Valley Lighting is as artful as sculpture. “I think lighting should be able to hold its own in a room, looking just as beautiful switched off as it does on,” she says. An avid collector of ceramics and a member of the Architectural Digest AD100 list, and Elle Decor A List, Behun has translated her passion for form with shapely, geometric designs in tactile materials such as Nero Marquina marble, Spanish alabaster, black and cream enamel, and aged brass into a 30-piece collection of pendants, sconces, and table lamps.

Traverse Table Lamp, $790

Behun first developed her gallerist eye as a designer with Ian Schrager Hotels where she trained under architect Anda Andrei and worked with renowned designers Andree Putman and Philippe Starck. She later opened Kelly Behun|Studio, where her clients include those with ties to the worlds of art, entertainment, tech and politics.

The collection is available at hudsonvalleylighting.com.