Designer Kelly Behun and her collection for Hudson Valley Lighting. (All photographs Heidi's Bridge)

Traverse Table Lamp, $790

Construct Wall Sconce, $850

Construct Table Lamp, $790

Split Flushmount, $750

Split Wall Sconce, $590

Tiptoe Table Lamp, $450

Palisade Table Lamp, $500

Home + Design / Design Notes

Design Obsession — Kelly Behun x Hudson Valley Lighting

A Look at the Top Designer's New Sculpture-Worthy Graphic Lighting Collection

BY // 07.09.20
Designer Kelly Behun’s new collection for Hudson Valley Lighting is as artful as sculpture. “I think lighting should be able to hold its own in a room, looking just as beautiful switched off as it does on,” she says. An avid collector of ceramics and a member of the Architectural Digest AD100 list, and Elle Decor A List,  Behun has translated her passion for form with shapely, geometric designs in tactile materials such as Nero Marquina marble, Spanish alabaster, black and cream enamel, and aged brass into a 30-piece collection of pendants, sconces, and table lamps.

Behun first developed her gallerist eye as a designer with Ian Schrager Hotels where she trained under architect Anda Andrei and worked with renowned designers Andree Putman and Philippe Starck. She later opened Kelly Behun|Studio, where her clients include those with ties to the worlds of art, entertainment, tech and politics.

The collection is available at hudsonvalleylighting.com.

