Primal Instincts

Blackman Cruz — one of L.A.’s most revered sources for unusual and muscular vintage furniture, lighting and objects — has launched a collection of plaster lighting through its BC Workshop. Inspiration for the Primal Lighting collection came from the textural, geometric, and primordial shapes found in African artifacts.

Striking white plaster accentuates the sculptural quality of the lighting, some of which is detailed with hammered brass and plaster shades. The eight-piece collection is made entirely by hand and includes sconces and table and floor lamps. Adam Blackman and David Cruz opened Blackman Cruz in L.A. in 1993 as a collector’s paradise for singularly beautiful and unusual objects and furniture. Next time you’re heading to San Miguel de Allende, book a stay at Casa Nueve, their 4,200-square-foot Colonial home in the panoramic Balcones neighborhood, which is spectacularly furnished with their BC Workshop collection and period pieces.

BC Workshop Primal Lighting is available to the trade at Sutherland Showroom, Dallas Design Center, Suite 340.

Chad Dorsey (photographed by Chris Plavidal)

Strike a Pose

Designer Chad Dorsey’s stone fireplaces are muscular, sculptural, and unlike anything else out there. “A lot of traditional fireplaces are already available, but there were hardly any modern options at all,” Dorsey says. “I started designing my own streamlined fireplaces for interiors projects and expanded upon that for the line.” His Strike collection includes seven styles, nine types of marble and limestone, and three finishes.

“It’s amazing how dramatically the stone changes with different finishes,” he says. “An out-of-the-ordinary finish can make a material you might never consider using much more interesting than if you used a polished or matte finish.” For example, his French Quarter finish on black marble gives the stone subtle pitting and imperfections that make traditional marble work better in contemporary interiors.

Malibu Mantel

“People are more interested now in stones that have a lot more texture and movement of pattern,” he says. “Breccia Nuvole gray marble is one of my favorites, because it looks like lava stone, especially when it’s given a rough finish,” Dorsey’s marble is

quarried from South America, while his gray limestone comes from Mexico. He also uses white marble from Vermont. Each design can be customized for size.

Strike, at Chad Dorsey Design, 1316 Slocum Street.

Traverse Table Lamp ($790, left) Palisade Table Lamp ($500, right) by Kelly Behun x Hudson Valley Lighting, photography by Heidi’s Bridge

Graphic Details

Designer Kelly Behun’s new collection for Hudson Valley Lighting is as artful as sculpture. “I think lighting should be able to hold its own in a room, looking just as beautiful switched off as it does on,” she says. An avid collector of ceramics and a member of the Architectural Digest AD100 list, Behun has translated her passion for form with shapely, geometric designs in tactile materials such as Nero Marquina marble, Spanish alabaster, black and cream enamel, and aged brass into a 30-piece collection of pendants, sconces, and table lamps.

Behun first developed her gallerist eye as a designer with Ian Schrager Hotels; she later opened KellyBehun|Studio, where her clients include those with ties to the worlds of art, entertainment, tech, and politics.