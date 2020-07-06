Home + Design

New Design Obsessions for Artful Interiors — From Far-Out Fireplaces to Sculptural Lighting

Fresh Collections to Covet

BY // 07.06.20
design collections 317 Wedge Sconce vignette

Wedge plaster sconce from BC Workshop’s Primal Lighting collection

Primal Instincts

Blackman Cruz — one of L.A.’s most revered sources for unusual and muscular vintage furniture, lighting and objects — has launched a collection of plaster lighting through its BC Workshop. Inspiration for the Primal Lighting collection came from the textural, geometric, and primordial shapes found in African artifacts.

Striking white plaster accentuates the sculptural quality of the lighting, some of which is detailed with hammered brass and plaster shades. The eight-piece collection is made entirely by hand and includes sconces and table and floor lamps. Adam Blackman and David Cruz opened Blackman Cruz in L.A. in 1993 as a collector’s paradise for singularly beautiful and unusual objects and furniture. Next time you’re heading to San Miguel de Allende, book a stay at Casa Nueve, their 4,200-square-foot Colonial home in the panoramic Balcones neighborhood, which is spectacularly furnished with their BC Workshop collection and period pieces.

BC Workshop Primal Lighting is available to the trade at Sutherland Showroom, Dallas Design Center, Suite 340. 

 

Chad Dorsey Portrait by Chris Plavidal PPC101019CP14066
Chad Dorsey (photographed by Chris Plavidal)

Strike a Pose

Designer Chad Dorsey’s stone fireplaces are muscular, sculptural, and unlike anything else out there. “A lot of traditional fireplaces are already available, but there were hardly any modern options at all,” Dorsey says. “I started designing my own streamlined fireplaces for interiors projects and expanded upon that for the line.” His Strike collection includes seven styles, nine types of marble and limestone, and three finishes.

“It’s amazing how dramatically the stone changes with different finishes,” he says. “An out-of-the-ordinary finish can make a material you might never consider using much more interesting than if you used a polished or matte finish.” For example, his French Quarter finish on black marble gives the stone subtle pitting and imperfections that make traditional marble work better in contemporary interiors.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
MALIBU
Malibu Mantel

“People are more interested now in stones that have a lot more texture and movement of pattern,” he says. “Breccia Nuvole gray marble is one of my favorites, because it looks like lava stone, especially when it’s given a rough finish,” Dorsey’s marble is
quarried from South America, while his gray limestone comes from Mexico. He also uses white marble from Vermont. Each design can be customized for size.

Strike, at Chad Dorsey Design, 1316 Slocum Street. 

 

Kelly Behun x hudson valley lighting design collections
Traverse Table Lamp ($790, left) Palisade Table Lamp ($500, right) by Kelly Behun x Hudson Valley Lighting, photography by Heidi’s Bridge

Graphic Details

Designer Kelly Behun’s new collection for Hudson Valley Lighting is as artful as sculpture. “I think lighting should be able to hold its own in a room, looking just as beautiful switched off as it does on,” she says. An avid collector of ceramics and a member of the Architectural Digest AD100 list, Behun has translated her passion for form with shapely, geometric designs in tactile materials such as Nero Marquina marble, Spanish alabaster, black and cream enamel, and aged brass into a 30-piece collection of pendants, sconces, and table lamps.

Behun first developed her gallerist eye as a designer with Ian Schrager Hotels; she later opened KellyBehun|Studio, where her clients include those with ties to the worlds of art, entertainment, tech, and politics.

Featured Properties

Swipe
4520 Northaven
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4520 Northaven
Dallas, TX

Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4520 Northaven
12405 Churchill Court
White Rock
FOR SALE

12405 Churchill Court
Dallas, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
12405 Churchill Court
6415 Prestonshire
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6415 Prestonshire
Dallas, TX

$3,365,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6415 Prestonshire
6138 Lupton
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6138 Lupton
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6138 Lupton
10808 Cinderella
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10808 Cinderella
Dallas, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
10808 Cinderella
4326 Sexton
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

4326 Sexton
Dallas, TX

$1,049,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4326 Sexton
1403 Lone Eagle Way
FOR SALE

1403 Lone Eagle Way
Arlington, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
1403 Lone Eagle Way
Presented by Christy Berry Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X