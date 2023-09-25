Bering’s Guide to The Top Outdoor Cooking Essentials This Fall

Now that the worst of the summer Texas heat is behind us, it’s time to get back outside and fire up the grill. There’s nothing like a crisp fall night with football on the TV and burgers cooking. Bering’s is here with all your outdoor cooking and grilling essentials to make this fall your tastiest tailgating season yet.

Let’s start with the basics — the magic behind your perfect filet or burger. You need the right tools if you’re going to create a masterpiece, right? This Gozney Dual Fuel Propane Dome makes wood-fired cooking easy. Of course, you could always go the Big Green Egg route. It’s a classic and beloved by millions around the country for a reason. Add its Pizza Oven Wedge to truly experience the product’s versatility.

Perhaps you’re loyal to Weber, an iconic name when it comes to grilling. With the Weber 22″ Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill, you can get your coals sizzling with the push of a button. This Treager Ironwood 885 Grill is also filled to the brim with bells and whistles to enhance your grilling experience and should not be missed. Maybe you’re more of a propane kind of chef, rather than charcoal. If that’s you, look no further than the Napoleon Phantom Prestige 500 Propane Gas Grill to elevate your grill game.

If you’re looking to become the next pizza maven, don’t miss the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven. While we love everything about Ooni ovens, the speed at which they cook professional-grade pizzas stands out. No time to be hangry here.

Let’s talk grilling accessories. The GrillPro Rubber Insert Handle Stainless Steel 4-piece Barbeque Tool Set and Weber 5-Piece Griddle Essentials Set both ensure you have everything you need to get cooking and, most importantly, get eating. But in reality, is there a better accessory than a cold beverage? There’s only one name that stands above them all when it comes to this. The Yeti Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler is a staple for all Texas families, complete with the Yeti Ice Scoop and Yeti Rambler Beverage bucket.

And, of course, yard games are an essential part of the quintessential outdoor cooking experience. From horseshoes to corn toss, there’s nothing like some friendly competition while the grill works its magic. Complete the ambiance and add to its charm with a Solo Bonfire Fire Pit while you crank up the good vibes on a Turtlebox Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker.

If you need some inspiration, look no further than Bering’s extensive collection of cookbooks. From learning how to work the blackstone griddle to expanding your skillset on the smoker, there’s a cookbook for everyone.

Want a taste of Austin? Grab Franklin Smoke and replicate Franklin Barbecue in your own backyard. This Horn Barbecue cookbook is also another great guide to capturing the magic of barbecue. Need to start at the basics of outdoor cooking? We love this book that breaks down the mystery of cooking on the Big Green Egg and the Men with the Pot Cookbook.

Fire up the grill and enjoy the taste of fall.