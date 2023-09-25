L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 4
L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 3
L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 2
L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 1
L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 6
L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 8
L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 10
01
07

Inside the L'Atelier Paris showroom in the Dallas Design District.

02
07

A kitchen island crafted from solid brushed white oak in a noir finish showcases the Le Paris cabinetry.

03
07

A fully stainless steel kitchen designed in L'Atelier Paris' "Le Classique” style.

04
07

A kitchen featuring L'Atelier's new cabinetry style, Le Loire, crafted from solid American walnut.

05
07

L'Atelier's “Au Café” coffee bar with retractable doors.

06
07

A red-lacquered wet bar features the brand’s new Bar Faucet collection.

07
07

A custom outdoor cooking suite at the Dallas L'Atelier Paris showroom features a professional lava rock BBQ.

L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 4
L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 3
L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 2
L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 1
L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 6
L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 8
L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 10
Home + Design / Home Stores

L’Atelier Paris Brings Its Exquisite French Kitchens to Dallas

Stocked With Custom Surprises

BY // 09.25.23
Inside the L'Atelier Paris showroom in the Dallas Design District.
A kitchen island crafted from solid brushed white oak in a noir finish showcases the Le Paris cabinetry.
A fully stainless steel kitchen designed in L'Atelier Paris' "Le Classique” style.
A kitchen featuring L'Atelier's new cabinetry style, Le Loire, crafted from solid American walnut.
L'Atelier's “Au Café” coffee bar with retractable doors.
A red-lacquered wet bar features the brand’s new Bar Faucet collection.
A custom outdoor cooking suite at the Dallas L'Atelier Paris showroom features a professional lava rock BBQ.
1
7

Inside the L'Atelier Paris showroom in the Dallas Design District.

2
7

A kitchen island crafted from solid brushed white oak in a noir finish showcases the Le Paris cabinetry.

3
7

A fully stainless steel kitchen designed in L'Atelier Paris' "Le Classique” style.

4
7

A kitchen featuring L'Atelier's new cabinetry style, Le Loire, crafted from solid American walnut.

5
7

L'Atelier's “Au Café” coffee bar with retractable doors.

6
7

A red-lacquered wet bar features the brand’s new Bar Faucet collection.

7
7

A custom outdoor cooking suite at the Dallas L'Atelier Paris showroom features a professional lava rock BBQ.

L’Atelier Paris Haute Design doesn’t just create custom kitchens and ranges. The luxury brand creates showstoppers, layered with lavish finishes and handcrafted with Michelin-level cooking in mind. From the artisan-made leather lining the drawers to the placement of gas burners and warming cabinets, every detail is customized within a fraction of an inch. Those endless options are now on view throughout the brand’s fourth and largest showroom, which officially opened this August in the Dallas Design District.

Also on display at the 3,800-square-foot showroom is just how versatile L’Atelier kitchens can be. A collection of vignettes showcases exquisite ranges in the brand’s classic, transitional, and contemporary designs. On one end of the showroom, experience a muted, stainless steel stunner that would be right at home in a New York City loft. Across the store, an opulent pearl-white kitchen is a French country dream, complete with a coffee bar and wine fridge that blend in seamlessly with the brass-lined cabinetry. (L’Atelier’s smallest range starts around $15,000.)

L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 8
A red-lacquered wet bar features the brand’s new Bar Faucet collection.

The once-dormant French company, a heritage brand known for handcrafting some of the world’s finest cooking ranges, was acquired and revived in 2019 by CEO Ricardo Moraes. And though Miami, Florida serves as L’Atelier’s home base, the team has embraced their new city presence by ensuring a custom, pale green outdoor cooking suite is equipped with a professional, gas-powered lava rock BBQ — a true Texan dream.

L’Atelier Paris Dallas Showroom 10
A custom outdoor cooking suite at the Dallas L’Atelier Paris showroom features a professional lava rock BBQ.

The L’Atelier Paris Haute Design Dallas showroom is now open at 150 Turtle Creek Boulevard (suite #102) Monday through Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and by appointment on the weekends.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
8801 Mendocino Dr
Barton Creek
FOR SALE

8801 Mendocino Dr
Austin, TX

$4,985,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Nick
This property is listed by: Stephanie Nick (512) 426-9183 Email Realtor
8801 Mendocino Dr
2329 Westlake Dr, 10
Peninsula on Lake Austin
FOR SALE

2329 Westlake Dr, 10
Austin, TX

$5,850,000 Learn More about this property
Diane Dillard
This property is listed by: Diane Dillard (512) 426-4368 Email Realtor
2329 Westlake Dr, 10
1615 Spyglass Dr, 4
Bartons Bluff Spyglass
FOR SALE

1615 Spyglass Dr, 4
Austin, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Diane Dillard
This property is listed by: Diane Dillard (512) 426-4368 Email Realtor
1615 Spyglass Dr, 4
1142 Lost Creek Blvd, 3
Lost Creek
FOR SALE

1142 Lost Creek Blvd, 3
Austin, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Lindsay Dillard
This property is listed by: Lindsay Dillard (512) 636-7969 Email Realtor
1142 Lost Creek Blvd, 3
15004 Robin Ct
Cardinal Hills
FOR SALE

15004 Robin Ct
Lakeway, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Todd Burgener (512) 713-0201 Email Realtor
15004 Robin Ct
4709 Almirante Cove
Spanish Oaks
FOR SALE

4709 Almirante Cove
Austin, TX

$3,675,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Hohl
This property is listed by: Courtney Hohl (512) 897-4600 Email Realtor
4709 Almirante Cove
2329 Westlake Dr, 8
Peninsula on Lake Austin
FOR SALE

2329 Westlake Dr, 8
Austin, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Lindsay Dillard
This property is listed by: Lindsay Dillard (512) 636-7969 Email Realtor
2329 Westlake Dr, 8
704 W Elizabeth St, 1 & 2
Bouldin Creek
FOR SALE

704 W Elizabeth St, 1 & 2
Austin, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Monica Pizanie
This property is listed by: Monica Pizanie (512) 905-8939 Email Realtor
704 W Elizabeth St, 1 & 2
1409 The High Road
Westlake Hills
FOR SALE

1409 The High Road
Austin, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Todd Burgener (512) 713-0201 Email Realtor
1409 The High Road
4315 South Congress Ave
St. Elmo
FOR SALE

4315 South Congress Ave
Austin, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Michael Reisor (512) 712-2128 Email Realtor
4315 South Congress Ave
1401 Rabb Rd
Zilker
FOR SALE

1401 Rabb Rd
Austin, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Perry Henderson
This property is listed by: Perry Henderson (512) 791-7462 Email Realtor
1401 Rabb Rd
2305 Barton Creek Blvd, 6
Barton Creek
FOR SALE

2305 Barton Creek Blvd, 6
Austin, TX

$1,775,000 Learn More about this property
Diane Dillard
This property is listed by: Diane Dillard (512) 426-4368 Email Realtor
2305 Barton Creek Blvd, 6
Presented by Douglas Elliman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X