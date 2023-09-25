L’Atelier Paris Brings Its Exquisite French Kitchens to Dallas

L’Atelier Paris Haute Design doesn’t just create custom kitchens and ranges. The luxury brand creates showstoppers, layered with lavish finishes and handcrafted with Michelin-level cooking in mind. From the artisan-made leather lining the drawers to the placement of gas burners and warming cabinets, every detail is customized within a fraction of an inch. Those endless options are now on view throughout the brand’s fourth and largest showroom, which officially opened this August in the Dallas Design District.

Also on display at the 3,800-square-foot showroom is just how versatile L’Atelier kitchens can be. A collection of vignettes showcases exquisite ranges in the brand’s classic, transitional, and contemporary designs. On one end of the showroom, experience a muted, stainless steel stunner that would be right at home in a New York City loft. Across the store, an opulent pearl-white kitchen is a French country dream, complete with a coffee bar and wine fridge that blend in seamlessly with the brass-lined cabinetry. (L’Atelier’s smallest range starts around $15,000.)

The once-dormant French company, a heritage brand known for handcrafting some of the world’s finest cooking ranges, was acquired and revived in 2019 by CEO Ricardo Moraes. And though Miami, Florida serves as L’Atelier’s home base, the team has embraced their new city presence by ensuring a custom, pale green outdoor cooking suite is equipped with a professional, gas-powered lava rock BBQ — a true Texan dream.

The L’Atelier Paris Haute Design Dallas showroom is now open at 150 Turtle Creek Boulevard (suite #102) Monday through Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and by appointment on the weekends.