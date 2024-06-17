Farrow & Ball’s Latest Wallpaper Collection Adds French Villa Vibes to Any Space

The Farrow & Ball wallpapers reference a vast array of patterns uncovered throughout the the historic French estate, from the geometric Achard — discovered in the humble linen press — to the delicate Auguste, procured from a private dressing room. Purnon’s striking heron motif was pulled from an 18th-century folding screen, while Baracé’s sophisticated floral was reimagined from a faded textile fragment found in the attic, which once crowned the bed belonging to the mother of Madame de La Motte-Baracé.

Each Purnon Papers wallpaper roll is handcrafted in the Brit brand’s home base of Dorset with either flatbed or roller block printing using their own richly pigmented Farrow & Ball paint, which creates a texture similar to the centuries-old originals. Given the company’s affinity for bringing to life rich historic colour palettes, those Château de Purnon could not have found a better partership.

Texans can discover Farrow & Ball’s The Purnon Papers at Farrow & Ball in Dallas (1301 Oak Lawn Ave.) or online at farrow-ball.com.