Beloved Rural Art Gallery Celebrates 10 Years With a Special Exhibition — Red & White Gallery Unveils a Powerful Lineup

Sally Maxwell's "Way Too Longhorn 3," 2022, at Red & White Gallery. The artist, who resides in the area, is known nationally for her aptitude with the almost lost 19th-century technique of scratchboard.

Charles Schorre's "Untitled," 1982, at Red & White Gallery, is one of the historic gems featured at Red & White Gallery's decade-marker exhibition. Schorre was an Art League Houston Texas Artist of the Year in 1986.

William Anzalone's "Fields #2," 2022, at Red & White Gallery. The artist, an American master of landscape, has called Round Top home for decades.

Pat Johnson's "Rabbit Faces the Facts. Clowns Don’t Care.," 2022, at Red & White Gallery. Johnson, whose studio lines the Fayetteville town square, is known for her humorous take on today's times, rendered in clay.

Arthur Meyerson's "Toothpick," 1998, at Red & White Gallery. The globally traveled Meyerson, whose busy photo studio is head-quartered in Houston, is known for his striking color editorial, advertising, and corporate image-making.

Mark Kohler's "Dust Traveler," 2022, at Red & White Gallery offers a timeless take on the mystique of the cowboy.

Jerry Jeanmard's "Bird man with striped stockings," 2022, at Red & White Gallery. The Houston artist is known for his droll figures collaged from vintage ephemera.

Artist Mary Quiros, Red & White Gallery's Jerry & Joan Herring. Quiros, a painter inspired by the beauty of nature, is among the talents featured in "10: The Red & White Gallery's Tenth Anniversary Exhibit." (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

Jesús Moroles "Granite Weaving," 1996, at Red & White Gallery. Moroles cast a towering figure in the kingdom of contemporary sculpture, exhibiting around the globe, while at home, winning Art League Houston Texas Artist of the Year honors in 1989.

Laura Wilson's "Hutterite Girl with Her Horse," 1992, at Red & White Gallery. The Fayetteville, Texas, art space is one of two dealers for the acclaimed photographer, documenter of the American West.

Talk about a white cube art space in the country. The gallery of community-minded couple Joan and Jerry Herring — in the tiny but mighty hamlet of Fayetteville, Texas — is hitting the decade marker this January, which will be appropriately celebrated with an exhibition of the same name: “10: The Red & White Gallery’s Tenth Anniversary Exhibit.”

The exhibit opens this Saturday, January 7 and shows through March 4.

Housed in a jaunty red-and-white storefront that lines Fayetteville’s charming small town’s square, Red & White Gallery’s contemporary art space is steeped in history. The gallery’s distinctive structure, circa 1835 to 1850, is reportedly the oldest commercial building in Fayette County. It was once the town grocer, with one room devoted to the Dawn Theater, now brought back to life with a series of popular movie nights hosted by the Herrings.

Then there’s their stable of artists, rare in a town of 246 folks. Red & White’s illustrious lineup reflects the gallery’s local-to-national vision.

For example, Richard Avedon’s assistant during photographing In the American West, documentary great Laura Wilson, shows at Red & White, one of her only two United States dealers. Wilson is among the talents featured in “10.”

Also watch for works by one of Texas’ modern masters of landscape, retired University of Houston professor William Anzalone, whose career to date extends for more than half a century, including many decades recording the fields and farms of Round Top and its environs.

Crafts, especially creations in clay, are also highlighted in this anniversary celebration, most notably the wry and witty works of Fayetteville resident ceramics maestro Pat Johnson that slyly comment on contemporary topics and Houston-based Susan Budge’s totemic, talismanic creations.

Also recommended in this milestone show are color photography/image-maker Arthur Meyerson; works by the late Texas abstract painter Charles Schorre; Mary Quiros’ buoyant nature-infused canvases; and practitioner of the rare 19th century art of scratchboard painting Sally Maxwell, recognized for her sensitive depictions of animals.

“10: The Red & White Gallery’s Tenth Anniversary Exhibit” opens this Saturday, January 7 from 4 to 7 pm and will be on view through Saturday March 4. Red & White Gallery is located at 102 W. Main Street on the Square. View the exhibition and see how to acquire works here. You can learn more about the Red & White Gallery here.