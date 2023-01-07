Celebrity Couple Puts Their Houston Townhome On the Market For $1.9 Million — Inside Ceron and Todd Fiscus’ Hyde Park Wonder

Todd Fiscus and Ceron have put their Houston townhouse at 1919 Elmen on the market for $1,929,000 with Marnie Greenwood of Compass as their agent. (Photo by JG Photography)

A quiet nook in the primary bedroom at 1919 Elmen St. in Houston where Marnie Greenwood of Compass has the listing. (Photo by JG Photography)

The primary bedroom at 1919 Elmen St. in Houston where Marnie Greenwood of Compass has the listing. (Photo by JG Photography)

The second floor den in the townhome at 1919 Elmen St. in Houston. (Photo by JG Photography)

View of the main living area through to the formal dining room at 1919 Elmen in Houston. (Photo by JG Photography)

The creative talent of Todd Fiscus, the renowned Dallas-based event designer, oozes from every corner of the Hyde Park area townhome that he has shared for several years with husband Ceron, the hairstylist who coifs celebs and social elites from his shops in both Houston and Dallas. Alas, the duo is spending less time in Houston with Ceron booking appointments in town for only a few days each week and Fiscus exercising his Big-D loyalties.

Thus, the decision has been made to sell their Hyde Park townhome.

Ceron tells PaperCity that with his limited time in Houston, the 3,907 square foot home was simply too big. He is moving into The Residences at La Colombe d’Or.

What a gem their place at 1919 Elmen Street in the coveted 77019 zip code is. Once past the less than glamorous curb appeal, one finds a sophisticated and elegant dwelling, designed and decorated with the perfect amounts of creativity and sensibility. All of which Ceron credits to Fiscus, who has offices in both Dallas and Houston. Consider, for example, the whimsical swan wallpaper by Gucci in the formal dining room or the big-top tent trompe l’oeil on the ceiling in their young daughter’s bedroom.

The bones of the 3,907-square-foot dwelling built in 2017 are commendable. The open plan of the ground floor is just right for 21st century living. Yet with a designated dining room area and an intimate study tucked behind French doors, the home offers a few corners for cozy interactions. The dining room opens to a wet bar that includes refrigerated wine storage. The kitchen is separated for the main living area, which has a fireplace, by a Caesarstone island with counter seating. The appliances are Wolf and Subzero while the fixtures are from Restoration Hardware.

Gardeners and others with an appreciation of open spaces will happily embrace the back lawn, which by typical townhouse measures is generous. With a covered patio and outdoor kitchen, it is ideal for al fresco entertaining. And large enough to add a pool if so desired.

The townhouse has three bedrooms, three full baths and one half bath, and a spacious den, all on the second floor. This Hype Park dwelling is already elevator ready.

The townhouse is listed for $1,929,000 with Marnie Greenwood with Compass.

“One of my favorite things about real estate is watching my clients make a house their home,” Greenwood says. “To me, Todd Fiscus is a wizard at this and their current home is no exception.”