Rhythm Energy Offers 100 Percent Renewable Energy For Everyone, Every Day in Texas

In just over two years, Rhythm Energy has grown into one of the highest-rated, fastest-growing electricity companies in Texas.

Whether you’re looking for something for a few months between moves, a locked-in rate for the next year, or for three years, or a solar plan for decades, Rhythm has you covered.

Rhythm Energy puts all their energy into making yours better — renewing the customer's expectations of their electricity provider, one renewable energy plan at a time.

The team behind Rhythm Energy puts all their energy into making yours better — renewing the customer’s expectations of their electricity provider, one renewable energy plan at a time. In just over two years, the brand has grown into one of the highest-rated, fastest-growing electricity companies in Texas. And earlier this year, it took home the 2022 Retail Energy Provider of the Year Award at the Energy Marketing Conference in Houston.

While the list is endless, here are some of the main reasons why people are raving about Rhythm Energy:

Fair and transparent pricing. New and existing customers get access to the same great, fixed rates.

More than 1,500 5-star reviews. Rhythm loves its customers and loves when they love them back.

100 percent renewable energy plans. Rhythm is committed to clean energy and a brighter Lone Star State.

Data-obsessed energy experts. Rhythm uses technology 24/7 to put you in control of your energy.

Rhythm Energy offers energy plans for everyone, every day.

Whether you’re looking for something for a few months between moves, a locked-in rate for the next year, or three years, or a solar plan for decades, Rhythm has you covered. The company offers great rates on great plans that are 100 percent renewable, meaning you’ll help the Lone Star State shine.

Here are four more big reasons why people love Rhythm.

100 percent renewable energy plans. Many of these are sourced right here in Texas, Rhythm is helping the Lone Star State shine with clean-energy plans, ranging from one to 36 months. No matter what you choose, you’ll be contributing to a brighter Texas. And signing up for one takes all of 60 seconds. Click here to view the energy plans the company offers.

Get a solar quote in minutes. Rhythm is your one-stop-solar shop. From the installers and panels to the batteries to back it up, the team will help you go solar by getting quotes from installers, optimizing your system size, and determining the right battery storage technology. They could help save you thousands, all for the price of… on the house. Click here to get a quote.

Already have solar panels? Rhythm has you covered. The company’s industry-leading Texas Solar Buyback plans help your wallet and the state shine. Learn more about Solar Buyback plans. Unlimited credit rollover, no credit sweep, and 100 percent renewable electricity for the contract term are just a few perks.

Once you’re a customer, Rhythm helps you protect your peace of mind. It’s Texas, and anything can happen with the weather. The company offers Rhythm Protection Plans so you can go about your day-to-day, worry-free. From surge protection to HVAC to plumbing, you can add on protection plans to your electricity plans for dollars a month. Explore Rhythm Protection plans.

And a bonus #5: Get $100 toward your 100 percent renewable electricity plan.

When you sign up with this link, get $100 in credits you can apply toward your electricity bill. *Terms and conditions apply.