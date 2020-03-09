Round Top’s Antiques Wonderland Hosts a Tex-Mex Party to Remember

Every spring and fall, like the antiques fair that transforms Round Top from a low-key hamlet to an antiques mecca for thousands of designers and treasure seekers, PaperCity teams up with a local host for a party celebrating the magazine’s biannual Round Top special section that toasts the buzz, events, new retail openings, art and culinary affairs.

Market Hill and the founding family — Debbie and Paul Michael, and son Jake Michael — hosted the last event in their 130,000-square-foot antiques emporium, with cocktailing, shopping and a Tex-Mex dinner prepared by Market Hill’s own restaurant.

Groaning platters of fajitas and fixings aligned on long, long antique farmhouse tables, and Lee Ellis of Ellis Motel reigned over the drinks cart fueled by Frankly Organic Vodka. And so they flocked — more than 200 guests, including Round Top regulars and recent transplants, a sizable contingent in from Houston for an event they never miss, as well as merchants with booths at Market Hill and beyond.

The crowd dined at rustic tables as the stars came out, and basked in the grand finale of the night — a gorgeous sunset peeking through the baled hay in the fields beyond Market Hill’s expansive mercantile space.

Living Their Best Life in the Country

PC Seen: Linda Plant and Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International; Sally and Norman Reynolds and daughter, Glasstire founder Rainey Knudson; art consultant Julie Kinzelman; Megan Hotze and pal Alexis Curuselle on a girls’ antiquing jaunt; Festival Hill’s James Dick, Pat Johnson, and Susannah Mikulin, who gave us updates about the Institute’s upcoming 50th gala; Market Hill dealers including Shabby Slip’s Renea Abbott with husband Greg Manteris, Martin Mercader, Michelle Cheatham of Architect’s Daughter, Gosia Korsakowski of Architectural Anarchy, Antica Collection’s Lisa Strait Vanpoucke, The Select Pick’s Stacy Graubart, and pearl man Vincent Peach and Michelle Garcia, in from Nashville.

Also on the scene: Houston jeweler Wayne Smith and Denny Lyons; Round Top Real Estate’s Lisa Mayer and Ruth Ann Streiff; our lady of French limestone Alisanne Frew; Lynn and Tom Waldon and Brenda Heath of Atlanta-based Southern Classic Jewelry; the Grand Fayette’s Joan and Jerry Herring and Mary Quiros; Heritage Texas Country Properties’ Maxine Coppinger, Betty Melton, and JoAnn Ayres; Verona Martinez, who owns her own onyx mine in Mexico; Nancy Braus; Kelly Anzilotti with Denver Courtney; David Mei with Anyela Herrera Sanchez; Laurie and John Lowery of the Humble Donkey; Louise Cody with Daniel Goldberg; Katia Baizan and George Ferrari- Gonzalez of Maps and Art; collector Ken Christie; Debra Linse; Dawn and Richard Gervais; Victor Rojas with Gloria Davis; Maison Miral’s Marie Miral Turner; Lisa Epley; and Kelly Middleton in from San Antonio.