Restaurants / Openings

The Statler Swaps Fine China for a Familiar Tex-Mex Restaurant — Plus More Big Changes for the Downtown Dallas Hotel

Primo's is Back... Again

BY // 03.09.20
After seven years away from the Dallas dining scene, Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge is back in a big way in 2020. The classic Tex-Mex restaurant just re-opened its doors on McKinney Avenue in Uptown last month, but a second location is already being planned for this summer — as a replacement for The Statler hotel’s Fine China restaurant, which ceases operations today.

Primo’s Jumbo Lump Crab Stuffed Avocado
The Jumbo Lump Crab Stuffed Avocado is an excellent start.

After a failed refresh for the ambitious Fine China, Centurion American’s Refined Hospitality Concepts has decided to open a second Primo’s in the downtown hotel. During the transition, all former employees have reportedly been offered positions in other RHC restaurants, while the Fine China brand will still participate in offsite catering events and pop-ups.

“Primo’s opening has been such a success in Uptown, so we’re excited to bring that energy and excitement to downtown Dallas,” Robert Hall, COO of Refined Hospitality Concepts, said in a statement. “Extending the Primo’s brand to this space at the Statler allows us to meet the growing need for private dining space with the food and cocktails for which Primo’s is known and loved.”

This won’t be the only new addition to the downtown hotel. In the former Ramen & Bao space, Sfereco will open this summer as another new restaurant replacement. Helmed by chef Ryan Carbery, the new Italian-American food spot will offer customizable meatball dishes in a more casual environment.

“I was working in my family’s restaurants from the time I was a child,” Carbery notes in a release. “I can remember so vividly the sights and smells of my dad’s pizza and pasta restaurant, and how it really brought people together.”

Sfereco
Courtesy of Sfereco

Besides its focus on meatballs, Sferceo will also offer pasta, pizza, and flatbread dishes, including one made with Jimmy’s Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella and basil.

Diners can either order food to-go at the counter dine-in at the restaurant’s communal table. There will also be a full-service bar with beer, wine and craft cocktails, including Italian-inspired libations. Sferceo also plans on having an extensive delivery program for busy uptown and downtown diners.

