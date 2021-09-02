View the new PaperCity recipe collection
The hospitality pavilion at the The Halles, has been reimagined as a VIP lounge and chill zone — a first of its kind at the Round Top antique shows.

VIP ticket holders have the opportunity to add on an experience at the Champagne Shack

The Halles VIP Lounge will offer clean restrooms, reserved parking, complimentary WiFi and Complimentary snacks and beverages.

A VIP Round Top Ticket is the ultimate way to experience the Fall Antiques Show

Vignette from Gaines’ exhibit at the Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston. His book will be included in the VIP Swag Bags.

Home + Design / Round Top

Round Top’s New VIP Lounge Brings Major Antique Show Perks — How to Get Your Own Halle Pass

A Real Retreat Within the Frenzy of the Show

BY Candice Cowan // 09.02.21
The hospitality pavilion at the The Halles, has been reimagined as a VIP lounge and chill zone — a first of its kind at the Round Top antique shows.

VIP ticket holders have the opportunity to add on an experience at the Champagne Shack

The Halles VIP Lounge will offer clean restrooms, reserved parking, complimentary WiFi and Complimentary snacks and beverages.

A VIP Round Top Ticket is the ultimate way to experience the Fall Antiques Show

Vignette from Gaines’ exhibit at the Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston. His book will be included in the VIP Swag Bags.

Welcome to the country club, your home away from home during the Round Top Antiques and Design Show. The hospitality pavilion at the PaperCity | Round Top Publishers World Headquarters, The Halles, is being reimagined as a VIP lounge and chill zone — a first of its kind at the shows. The lounge will debut during the upcoming fall show — October 16th through October 30th.

In addition to the most serene meadow view in Round Top (cows included), the VIP pavilion will offer lounge and table seating, and installations from the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston’s Nurture creating artist in residence Preston Gaines, as well as high-speed Wi-Fi, charging connections, clean and spacious restrooms, a full bar and topnotch food.

A respite is top of mind for any designer or shopper hustling between Round Top show venues. Use the VIP lounge as a sanctuary for meetups with friends, and sandwich your day with complimentary muffins and mimosas in the morning, then margaritas and queso at the end of the day. In between, shop the Round Top Antiques Show Guide partners (generally known to be the best of show). Grab a bite and ask the concierge staff where to go next. You can treat yourself, entertain, or gift clients with VIP tickets to The Halles.

The Halles VIP Lounge will offer clean restrooms, reserved parking, complimentary WiFi and Complimentary snacks and beverages.

Swag for first-day ticket holders includes a canvas tote, copy of Countryside: A Report by famed architect Rem Koolhaas, gift cards to restaurants, a complimentary glass of wine, shopping discounts at various partners’ venues, as well as discounted offers from top B&Bs, and invitations to events at The Halles, including book signings and barn talks. Discounted extra-day tickets, week-long tickets and run-of-show tickets offer all the VIP lounge amenities, minus the swag.

VIP ticket holders also will be invited to an invitation-only, end-of-show party on Wednesday, October 27, where Benjamin Moore celebrates its national Color of the Year and the big reveal of The Colors of Round Top.

Early bird pricing is available now through September 15. Get tickets here.

