The Design Stars Align in Round Top, Texas

The dining room of Tommy and Dee Hilfiger's Connecticut house has Pasha Paisley wool from MLB's Schumacher collection. Dutch silver chandelier. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

In Martyn Lawrence Bullard's home, a screening room with Moorish tables from his own line and vintage Italian plum leaf wall sconces from Guinevere Antiques London. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

RuPaul's bedroom, designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, with snake table from Blackman Cruz, Dorothy Draper plaster chandelier and rug from The Rug Company. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

This Monday, March 25, the stars align as two top interior designers, Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Kathryn M. Ireland, sign books at The Halles in Round Top, Texas.

With clients such as Kourtney Kardashian, RuPaul, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Elton John, Cher, and Tommy Hilfiger, Martyn Lawrence Bullard is the designer to the stars. Kathryn Ireland is similarly striking, as a major interior and textile design force with numerous high-profile home restorations for the Hollywood elite. The kindred design spirits are both British-born, starred in Bravo’s Million Dollar Decorators, and are transplants to California. Their work has appeared in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, World of Interiors, Veranda, House Beautiful, and Vogue, among others, and both continually appear on the Elle Decor A-List.

On March 25, from 5 pm to 6:30 pm, join Bullard and Ireland for cocktails and signings of their new books, Star Style: Interiors of Martyn Lawrence Bullard (Vendome Press) and Kathryn M. Ireland: A Life in Design (CICO Books). Books will be for sale at the event.

Martyn Lawrence Bullard

In his new book, Star Style: Interiors of Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Bullard dives deep into 15 high-profile projects. With a foreword by Cher and chapters dedicated to “Artistes,” “Fashionistas,” and “Glamazons,” each copy of the volume is bound in one of three Martyn Lawrence Bullard fabric designs.

Included in Star Style are vignettes from Bullard’s own romantic Hollywood Hills home, which was once owned by Dennis Hopper in the ’60s, then Andy Warhol, and Tina Turner before Bullard transformed it into his Moorish-influenced retreat.

The England-born designer is on the AD100 and Elle Decor A-List, and his work has appeared in every major design magazine. More than just a decorator, Bullard also has a background in acting; he starred in the Bravo series Million Dollar Decorators from 2011 to 2013 and the UK series Hollywood Me. He has appeared in several other design-centered television shows and was a special guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2020.

Kathryn M. Ireland

Kathryn M. Ireland frequently appears on the Elle Decor A-List and is one of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Top 25 Interior Designers. She has also been a featured design expert on television shows such as Good Morning America, Access Hollywood Live, Good Day LA, and E! News. Notable collaborations include Grange, Scalamandré, C2 Paints, and AGA. Ireland’s collection of fabric is available through James showroom.

Ireland’s book A Life in Design: Celebrating 30 Years of Interiors, celebrates the 30th anniversary of her textile and design business. The volume details 20 homes Ireland has designed, from the West Coast of the United States to Europe.

So, Kathryn, tell us ….

Favorite room designed by anyone, at any time.

Sibyl Colefax, the drawing room at Badminton House.

Go-to white paint.

Benjamin Moore Ivory White 925.

Favorite restaurants or hotels anywhere in the world.

Restaurant: Luccio’s, London.

Hotel: Villa d’Este, Como.

Historic, vintage design, and art books in your library.

Books on Rothko, Edwin Lutyens, and Palladio.

Cocktails and book signings with Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Kathryn M. Ireland, Monday, March 25, 5 – 6:30 pm, RSVP here. At The Halles, 1465 N. Texas Hwy. 237, Round Top.