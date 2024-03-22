Discover Hacienda Grove’s Homes of The Future at Round Top Spring Antique & Design Show

Take a home tour or attend a hoedown in Round Top this weekend.

Crafted, design-forward communities, Hacienda Grove is redefining modern living throughout Texas. Curated by Starred Sky Development, each homesite features a home designed by the famed Lake | Flato Architects. Grand Prairie-based HiFAB, which specializes in modular homes and is the manufacturer of Lake Flato’s modular offerings, builds each home.

All homes utilize an interchangeable building process of two or three modules, which allows for a reduced construction timeframe. They’re also built with state-of-the-art insulation efficiencies, high-end finishes, and eco-friendly materials. HiFAB’s standardized process follows the highly controlled modular build standards and sets up owners with move-in ready homes in just weeks.

Hacienda Groves are thoughtfully planned to foster a strong sense of community, some with common areas and amenities that are ideal for gathering. Each aspect of Hacienda Grove is designed with nature in mind and can include materials that are sourced and repurposed from original structures. Every new addition has been carefully considered to pay homage to the land’s vast Texas history.

Interested in learning more? Follow these easy steps:

– Visit a Hacienda Grove community for a tour

– Choose a move-in ready home or select the perfect lot and floor plan for your unique needs

– Customize the finishes and colors that blend seamlessly with your style

– Your home’s foundation will be installed and your HiFAB delivery will be scheduled

– Finally, curate your interior accessories, pack your bags, and get ready to move in

During the renowned Round Top Spring Antique & Design Show, Hacienda Grove Round Top will be hosting daily home tours, open to all. Through March 31, stop by 1120 W. Fuchs Road from 10 am to 6 pm to browse one-of-a-kind homes in this unique community located in the Tree Tops subdivision. Plus, stay for a sunset happy hour at their Tree Tops Tavern right on-site.

Get your dancing boots on and join the Hacienda Hoedown on March 23 from 3 pm to 6 pm and enjoy live music by The Black Cat Choir, grab a cold beer from the beer burros, plus enjoy games, bites, and beverages. Special giveaways will be announced and all Home Tour and Hoedown attendees have a chance to win one of these fabulous prizes:

– A donkey giclée from the Humble Donkey ($1,000 in value)

– A $1,000 gift certificate to City Boots

– A $1,000 gift certificate for The Halles

Learn more about these exciting communities and the upcoming Home Tour at HaciendaGrove.com