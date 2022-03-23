Meet Some of the Hottest Architects and Designers During the Spring Round Top Antiques + Design Show

A mini Texas Design Week Round Top showcases three divine architects and a designer, each creating stunning countryside work. Save the following dates for illustrated talks and book signings during the Spring Round Top Antiques + Design Show at The Halles.

Table Rock Ranch, Colorado, with zoomorphic motif on rafters designed by Curtis & Windham Architects

Classical Architecture of Curtis & Windham

Thursday, March 24, 5-7 pm

Cocktails and illustrated talk with Bill Curtis, Curtis & Windham co-hosted by ICAA — Institute of Classical Architecture & Art

Curtis & Windham Architects is the recipient of an Arthur Ross Lifetime Achievement Award, two consecutive Institute of Classical Architecture + Art Palladio Awards, and 23 ICAA John Staub Awards and is known for executing timeless design principles in the classical tradition, with extreme attention paid to appropriateness, scale, and surroundings. Projects range in scope from the stately Knollwood House and Gardens in Houston, designed in the tradition of Charles Platt and John Staub, and the private fly-fishing retreat Table Rock Ranch in Colorado, which draws on Albert Good’s principles that park structures should above all respect their natural surroundings, to Longwood Farms near Chappell Hill, with gardens and grounds rooted in the South Central Texas landscape. Bill Curtis will discuss his countryside projects in an illustrated talk at The Halles, Round Top, Thursday, March 24, 5 to 7 pm. Please RSVP here.

Horizon House, Las Vegas, with rammed-earth walls, designed by Lake | Flato

Of Land and Architecture— Lake | Flato

Friday, March 25, 5-7 pm

Cocktails, illustrated talk, and book signing with Ted Flato, Lake | Flato

Lake | Flato embodies a vision of architecture that remains as relevant today as when the firm opened its doors four decades ago. Considered one of the most innovative architecture firms working today, the founders’ mantra is that “first and foremost, architecture should be rooted in its particular place, responding in a meaningful way to the natural or built environment.” Using indigenous materials and partnering with the best local craftsmen, the firm creates buildings that are environmentally responsible and authentic, artful, and crafted. The 16 homes detailed in Lake | Flato Houses — Respecting the Land include a dramatic, cantilevered lakeside retreat in Marble Falls; the shed-roofed Aegean Pool House in Mineola; the horizon-hugging Prow in Fort Davis, West Texas; and Marfa Ranch, built of rammed earth. Ted Flato will discuss his visionary projects in an illustrated talk, followed by a book signing, at The Halles, Round Top, Friday, March 25, 5 to 7 pm. Please RSVP here.

Farm kitchen designed by Giannetti Homes

Giannetti Home— A Passion for Patina

Monday, March 28, 5-7 pm

Cocktails, illustrated talk, and books signing with Brooke and Steve Giannetti, Patina Homes

Based in Ojai, California, Steve Giannetti’s architectural design marries modern with classical, as exemplified in the couple’s lush Patina Farm in Ojai. He and his interior-designer wife, Brooke Giannetti, own the architecture, interior, and landscape design firm Giannetti Home, and are known for utilizing a palette of wood, metal, stone, and chalky patina, Their latest book, Patina Homes, celebrates 12 projects, from a historic East Coast farmhouse to a modern desert glass box. Followers on their social media come for good design but stay for Brooke’s poetic musings on farm creatures and farm life. The Giannettis are currently at work on their new personal project, Patina Meadow in Tennessee. Steve and Brooke Giannetti will discuss their magical home in Ojai and other projects in an illustrated talk, followed by a book signing, at The Halles, Round Top, Monday, March 28, 5 to 7 pm. Please RSVP here.