Meet Some of the Hottest Architects and Designers During the Spring Round Top Antiques + Design Show
Listen Up: All the Speaker Series Details at The HallesBY Jenna Belle Fuhrmann // 03.22.22
River Oaks house and garden pavilion, designed by Curtis & Windham
Table Rock Ranch, Colorado, with zoomorphic motif on rafters, designed by Curtis & Windham
A home in Bellville designed by Curtis & Windham. Photography Trevor Tondro.
Knollwood house and gardens, Houston, designed by Curtis & Windham
Designed by Curtis & Windham
Bill Curtis, Curtis & Windham Architects
Horizon House, Las Vegas, with rammed-earth walls, designed by Lake | Flato. Photography Casey Dunn
Ted Flato, Lake | Flato
Pavilion at PaaHaa Ranch, Canyon Lake, designed by Lake | Flato. Photography Casey Dunn.
Marfa Ranch, designed by Lake | Flato. Photography Casey Dunn, Luis Garvan
Goat Mountain House, Uvalde, designed by Lake | Flato. Photography Casey Dunn, Ryann Ford
Goat Mountain House, Uvalde, designed by Lake | Flato. Photography Casey Dunn, Ryann Ford
The new Lake | Flato book book, Lake | Flato Houses: Respecting the Land
Designed by Lake | Flato
Clinton Corners House, Clinton, NY, designed by Lake | Flato. Photography Chris Cooper
Olmos Park House, San Antonio, designed by Lake | Flato. Photography Casey Dunn
Brooke and Steve Giannetti at Patina Farm, Ojai
Farm kitchen designed by Giannetti Home
Patina Farm in Ojai, California with architecture by Steve Giannetti and design by Brooke Giannetti. Photograph Lisa Romerein.
Dining room designed by Giannetti Home
Interiors designed by Giannetti Home in Roxbury, CT
Brooke and Steve Giannetti's new book, Patina Homes
Patina Farms
A mini Texas Design Week Round Top showcases three divine architects and a designer, each creating stunning countryside work. Save the following dates for illustrated talks and book signings during the Spring Round Top Antiques + Design Show at The Halles.
Classical Architecture of Curtis & Windham
Thursday, March 24, 5-7 pm
Cocktails and illustrated talk with Bill Curtis, Curtis & Windham co-hosted by ICAA — Institute of Classical Architecture & Art
Curtis & Windham Architects is the recipient of an Arthur Ross Lifetime Achievement Award, two consecutive Institute of Classical Architecture + Art Palladio Awards, and 23 ICAA John Staub Awards and is known for executing timeless design principles in the classical tradition, with extreme attention paid to appropriateness, scale, and surroundings. Projects range in scope from the stately Knollwood House and Gardens in Houston, designed in the tradition of Charles Platt and John Staub, and the private fly-fishing retreat Table Rock Ranch in Colorado, which draws on Albert Good’s principles that park structures should above all respect their natural surroundings, to Longwood Farms near Chappell Hill, with gardens and grounds rooted in the South Central Texas landscape. Bill Curtis will discuss his countryside projects in an illustrated talk at The Halles, Round Top, Thursday, March 24, 5 to 7 pm. Please RSVP here.
Of Land and Architecture— Lake | Flato
Friday, March 25, 5-7 pm
Cocktails, illustrated talk, and book signing with Ted Flato, Lake | Flato
Lake | Flato embodies a vision of architecture that remains as relevant today as when the firm opened its doors four decades ago. Considered one of the most innovative architecture firms working today, the founders’ mantra is that “first and foremost, architecture should be rooted in its particular place, responding in a meaningful way to the natural or built environment.” Using indigenous materials and partnering with the best local craftsmen, the firm creates buildings that are environmentally responsible and authentic, artful, and crafted. The 16 homes detailed in Lake | Flato Houses — Respecting the Land include a dramatic, cantilevered lakeside retreat in Marble Falls; the shed-roofed Aegean Pool House in Mineola; the horizon-hugging Prow in Fort Davis, West Texas; and Marfa Ranch, built of rammed earth. Ted Flato will discuss his visionary projects in an illustrated talk, followed by a book signing, at The Halles, Round Top, Friday, March 25, 5 to 7 pm. Please RSVP here.
Giannetti Home— A Passion for Patina
Monday, March 28, 5-7 pm
Cocktails, illustrated talk, and books signing with Brooke and Steve Giannetti, Patina Homes
Based in Ojai, California, Steve Giannetti’s architectural design marries modern with classical, as exemplified in the couple’s lush Patina Farm in Ojai. He and his interior-designer wife, Brooke Giannetti, own the architecture, interior, and landscape design firm Giannetti Home, and are known for utilizing a palette of wood, metal, stone, and chalky patina, Their latest book, Patina Homes, celebrates 12 projects, from a historic East Coast farmhouse to a modern desert glass box. Followers on their social media come for good design but stay for Brooke’s poetic musings on farm creatures and farm life. The Giannettis are currently at work on their new personal project, Patina Meadow in Tennessee. Steve and Brooke Giannetti will discuss their magical home in Ojai and other projects in an illustrated talk, followed by a book signing, at The Halles, Round Top, Monday, March 28, 5 to 7 pm. Please RSVP here.