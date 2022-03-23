Motones vs Jerseys; Photo by Quy Tran
Gala Chairs Vicki West and Ralph Burch; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Ann and Jonathan Ayres; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Artistic Directo Kenn McLaughlin, Underwriting Chair George Lancaster, Managing Director Katie Maltais; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Honoree Jane Schmitt, Dick Schmitt; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Cabrina and Steven Owsley; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Carolyn Keating
CC and Duke Ensell; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Sally and Philip Edmundson; Photo by Quy Tran
Glenda and Russell Gordy; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Chris Stanaway and Lauren Anderson; Photo by Quy Tran
Garrett and Alicia Gordy; Photo by Quy Tran
Kelli and Eddy Blanton; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Mady and Ken Kades; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
DeQuina Moore and Kelvin Pooler; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Tara Simon and Sarah Bray; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Tom LeCloux, Beth Madison, Steve Hamilton; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Michael Landrum and Pepper Paratore; Photo by Quy Tran
Myrtle Jones
Brandon Weinbrenner and Mauri Oliver; Photo by Quy Tran
Flowers, Light the Night; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Society / Featured Parties

Stages Turns This Party Into a Theater Thanks to Houston’s New $35 Million Stunner and a ’60s Musical Showdown

Dancing In the Seats

BY // 03.23.22
The Motones vs Jerseys performance during the Stages 'Light the Night' gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Stages gala chairs Vicki West & Ralph Burch during the gala held at Stages' home, The Gordy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ann & Jonathan Ayres at the Stages 'Light the Night' gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stages artistic director Kenn McLaughlin, gala underwriting Chair George Lancaster, managing director Katie Maltais (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stages board chair and gala honoree Jane Schmitt & Dick Schmitt at the Stages "Light the Night" gala held at The Gordy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Steven & Cabrina Owsley at the Stages gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carolyn Keating at the Stages gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
C.C. & Duke Ensell at the Stages gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sally & Philip Edmundson at the Stages "Light the Night" gala held at The Gordy (Photo by Quy Tran)
Glenda & Russell Gordy at the Stages "Light the Night" gala held at The Gordy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Chris Stanaway & Lauren Anderson Stanaway at the Stages "Light the Night" gala held at The Gordy (Photo by Quy Tran)
Garrett & Alicia Gordy at the Stages "Light the Night" gala held at The Gordy (Photo by Quy Tran)
Kelli & Eddy Blanton at the Stages "Light the Night" gala held at The Gordy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mady & Ken Kades at the Stages "Light the Night" gala held at The Gordy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
DeQuina Moore & Kelvin Pooler at the Stages "Light the Night" gala held at The Gordy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tara Simon, Sarah Bray at the Stages "Light the Night" gala held at The Gordy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tom LeCloux, Beth Madison, Steve Hamilton at the Stages "Light the Night" gala held at The Gordy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Michael Landrum, Pepper Paratore at the Stages "Light the Night" gala held at The Gordy (Photo by Quy Tran)
Myrtle Jones at the Stages "Light the Night" gala held at The Gordy (Photo by Quy Tran)
Brandon Weinbrener, Mauri Oliver at the Stages gala (Photo by Quy Tran)
Decor by Rebekah Johnson at the Stages 'Light the Night' gala held at The Gordy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Not only does the Stages team know how to present stellar theater, but the team is equally talented in putting on a great party. Where else would you find in the men’s and ladies’ rooms a collection of delightfully wacky costumes and an open invitation to wear them after a seated dinner? And where else do you find the stellar entertainment that consistently accompanies the annual gala?

So it was that Stages’ rocked the night with its always intimate, always high-energy annual gala held at The Gordy, the resident company’s $35 million theater complex.

Just under 200 guests joined the party that began with cocktails in the foyer and moved into the Sterling Stage for a rollicking ’60s musical showdown, Motone vs. Jerseys. While the Motones performed “Dancing in the Streets,” partygoers were dancing in their seats. Throughout the hour-plus performance the two teams wowed with goldie oldies that even the younger members of the audience knew.

They sang. They danced. They cut up. All to “Sweet Caroline,” “It’s Been a Hard Day’s Night,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “You Don’t Own Me” and more. Singing along encouraged.

Those who could not keep from swaying and tapping their toes during the performance were thrilled that this talented group came back for more dancing after dinner.

While the performers were on stage, The Gordy lobby was magically transformed into a dinner party setting with Rebekah Johnson of Bergner & Johnson in charge of decor and the Wolfgang Puck catering team provided a remarkable dinner. And then between dessert and dancing, guests returned from their potty breaks in any number of outrageous costumes ranging from skirts (from the men’s room) to wigs and hats, capes and full-on costumes.

Applause, applause for chairs Vicki West and Ralph Burch, underwriting chair George Lancaster and auction chair Leslie Siller for the rollicking night that raised $600,000 for Stages. Of particular interest in the auction was the three-wheel Polaris Slingshot (reminiscent of the Batmobile), contributed by Stages benefactors Glenda and Russell Gordy and a year of dinners with Tattinger champagne at Steak 48.

Stages board president Jane Schmitt received the Theodore Award for Visionary Leadership for her extraordinary leadership through Stages’ recent capital campaign, the building opening and the pandemic.

PC Seen: Stages managing director Katie Maltais, Stages artistic director Kenn McLaughlin, Sally and Philip Edmundson, Alicia and Russell Gordy, Mady and Ken Kades, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Cabrina and Steven Owsley, Tara Simon, Ann and John Bookout, Kalinda Campbell, Mark Folkes and Christopher Johnston, Jo Furr, Susan and Neil Hirsch, Mauri Oliver, Myrtle Jones, Harriet and Truett Latimer, and Page and Phil Vogelsang.

