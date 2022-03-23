Stages Turns This Party Into a Theater Thanks to Houston’s New $35 Million Stunner and a ’60s Musical Showdown

Decor by Rebekah Johnson at the Stages 'Light the Night' gala held at The Gordy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Not only does the Stages team know how to present stellar theater, but the team is equally talented in putting on a great party. Where else would you find in the men’s and ladies’ rooms a collection of delightfully wacky costumes and an open invitation to wear them after a seated dinner? And where else do you find the stellar entertainment that consistently accompanies the annual gala?

So it was that Stages’ rocked the night with its always intimate, always high-energy annual gala held at The Gordy, the resident company’s $35 million theater complex.

Just under 200 guests joined the party that began with cocktails in the foyer and moved into the Sterling Stage for a rollicking ’60s musical showdown, Motone vs. Jerseys. While the Motones performed “Dancing in the Streets,” partygoers were dancing in their seats. Throughout the hour-plus performance the two teams wowed with goldie oldies that even the younger members of the audience knew.

They sang. They danced. They cut up. All to “Sweet Caroline,” “It’s Been a Hard Day’s Night,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “You Don’t Own Me” and more. Singing along encouraged.

Those who could not keep from swaying and tapping their toes during the performance were thrilled that this talented group came back for more dancing after dinner.

While the performers were on stage, The Gordy lobby was magically transformed into a dinner party setting with Rebekah Johnson of Bergner & Johnson in charge of decor and the Wolfgang Puck catering team provided a remarkable dinner. And then between dessert and dancing, guests returned from their potty breaks in any number of outrageous costumes ranging from skirts (from the men’s room) to wigs and hats, capes and full-on costumes.

Applause, applause for chairs Vicki West and Ralph Burch, underwriting chair George Lancaster and auction chair Leslie Siller for the rollicking night that raised $600,000 for Stages. Of particular interest in the auction was the three-wheel Polaris Slingshot (reminiscent of the Batmobile), contributed by Stages benefactors Glenda and Russell Gordy and a year of dinners with Tattinger champagne at Steak 48.

Stages board president Jane Schmitt received the Theodore Award for Visionary Leadership for her extraordinary leadership through Stages’ recent capital campaign, the building opening and the pandemic.

PC Seen: Stages managing director Katie Maltais, Stages artistic director Kenn McLaughlin, Sally and Philip Edmundson, Alicia and Russell Gordy, Mady and Ken Kades, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Cabrina and Steven Owsley, Tara Simon, Ann and John Bookout, Kalinda Campbell, Mark Folkes and Christopher Johnston, Jo Furr, Susan and Neil Hirsch, Mauri Oliver, Myrtle Jones, Harriet and Truett Latimer, and Page and Phil Vogelsang.