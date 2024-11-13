Meet Sees Design — One Dallas’ Top Residential and Hospitality Design Teams

Sees Design was opened in 1975 by their father, Carson See; Ross See oversees the Oklahoma City office. Corbin See and his wife, Sara See — design director for textiles — live in Dallas and oversee that office.

If you’re in Dallas long enough, you start recognizing prominent names — names of families, restaurant groups, and designers. Sees Design has quickly become one of those names. A second-generation design studio run by brothers Ross See and Corbin See, the company was opened in 1975 by their father, Carson See; Ross oversees the Oklahoma City office. Corbin and his wife, Sara — design director for textiles — live in Dallas and oversee that office.

The Sees team works closely together to design interiors and architectural detailing, with Ross See focusing on interior architecture and space planning. And, while Sees Design is well-known for collaborating with restaurant group Duro to design the stunningly stylish El Carlos Elegante, Mister Charles, The Charles, Bar Charles, Sister, Café Duro, and Casa Duro (urban residences located above Café Duro and Sister restaurants), the Sees’ primary business and first love is residential design.

“We’re always looking for the next great residential project,” Corbin See says. “We put heavy emphasis on our interior architecture ability. We don’t just decorate; we like to really dig in on the interior architectural design details and work closely with the project architect on any build or remodel.”

The firm has tackled some of the city’s most stunning homes in all styles — a Preston Hollow modern, Lakewood Tudor, and Kessler mansion —as well as projects well beyond the city limits.

