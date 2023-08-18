The Magnificent Mister Charles

To the left of the main entrance, you’ll find the “new” dining room — a recent addition to the building. It’s so dark and moody that a decade might be erased from your face — prepare to be carded when ordering a cocktail. The ceiling is much lower and cozier here, and wall paneling encases tall antique beveled mirrors alongside bronze sconces with evocative black silk shades and paintings that seem straight out of the Renaissance.

Within this worthy setting, you’ll find intriguing cuisine that isn’t specific enough to warrant only special-occasion reservations, instead offering up globally inspired riffs on French and Italian dishes, elevated steakhouse fare, an irreverent take on classic cocktails, and an abundance of rare wines and bubbles. On our first visit, under the auspices of catching up with old friends over drinks, we sampled rounds of canapes. Our favorites were the divine egg salad sandwich and caviar ($9), cured salmon tart with crème fraiche ($8), and foie gras croquette with pistachio and orange ($8).

We can also recommend these cocktails: Highland Park Pharmacy Penicillin with Highland Park 12-year-old Scotch whisky, ginger, and honey ($21) and the King Charles II with Barr Hill Gin, Italicus, Cointreau, and lemon ($21).