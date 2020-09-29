From immersive art experiences to drive-thru Halloween and dog parties, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Area 3

This Thursday, October 1, AURORA’s Area 3 exhibit opens inside of the Dal Park Parking Garage (1600 Commerce Street) and will go through January 1, 2021. The immersive, drive-thru art experience features local artist including Tramaine Townsend, Alicia Eggert, Julie Libersat, and more. Timed tickets are available for $30 per car.

Drive-Boo Halloween

Head to the American Airlines Center this Friday and Saturday for a special no-contact Drive-Boo Halloween. The family-friendly event is located in the AAC Silver parking garage where the entire experience can be enjoyed from your own car. Filled with spooky characters and haunted house vibes, there’s even a VIP upgrade option to give you access to the top floor experience, which is a bit scarier and less kid-friendly. Tickets are available here.

Woofstock at MUTTS Canine Cantina

This Saturday, bring your pup to MUTTS Canine Cantina for the first annual Woofstock event. From 11 am to 9 pm, guests and their furry friends can expect live music, food and drinks (with beer from Rahr & Sons), and more.

“Don’t Worry We’ll Hold Hands Again” by Carrie Mae Weems.

Dallas Contemporary: André Leon Talley + Carrie Mae Weems

Also this Saturday, make sure to join the Dallas Contemporary’s digital conversation between artist Carrie Mae Weems and former American editor-at-large of Vogue magazine, André Leon Talley. The talk follows the opening of Weem’s recent local exhibit, Resist Covid/Take 6! Register here and you will receive dial-in instructions the day before the event.

Great Big JAM with Jenna Bush Hager

Totally virtual event, the Great Big JAM with Jenna Bush Hager takes place this Saturday at 9 am. Non-profit organization ChildCareGroup’s spring fundraiser, the event features Hager as the event’s celebrity reader. Kids and families will be able to tune in online for a morning of games and activities and funds will support ChildCareGroup and their services towards local children and families. Tickets start at $100.