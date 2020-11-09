Serena Dugan Studio 124 Serena_Portrait_1157
Artist and Serena + Lily founder Serena Dugan.

With a New Textiles Line, Serena + Lily’s Founder Returns To Her Artist Roots

Meet Serena Dugan Studio

BY // 11.09.20
Artist and Serena + Lily founder Serena Dugan.

Bahia grasscloth wallpaper and Serena Dugan’s artwork.

Serena Dugan's Capretto fabric.

Serena Dugan textiles.

Serena Dugan’s Cassis grasscloth wallpaper, Caledonia fabric.

Serena Dugan, who founded the breezy lifestyle brand Serena & Lily in 2004, is an artist at heart. After 15 years as chief creative officer, Dugan left the company in 2017 and returned to her roots as a painter, where she works out of her airy studio in Sausalito.

Her new collection, Serena Dugan Studio, includes textiles, objects, and paintings. Inspired by her insatiable wanderlust and a traveler’s curiosity, Dugan has created 13 fabric designs and seven wallpaper designs, each recalling a specific place that inspired her — such as Soledad, Capri, Venetto, and Cassis. Original artwork that influenced her textiles can be purchased through her website, serenadugan.com.

Her Objects collection will be available later this year, including a painted sling chair from Mexico City, hand- painted leather pillows, and hand- glazed ceramic stools.

Serena Dugan Studio textiles are available to the trade at James Showroom, 1025 N. Stemmons Freeway. 

