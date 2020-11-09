Serena Dugan, who founded the breezy lifestyle brand Serena & Lily in 2004, is an artist at heart. After 15 years as chief creative officer, Dugan left the company in 2017 and returned to her roots as a painter, where she works out of her airy studio in Sausalito.

Her new collection, Serena Dugan Studio, includes textiles, objects, and paintings. Inspired by her insatiable wanderlust and a traveler’s curiosity, Dugan has created 13 fabric designs and seven wallpaper designs, each recalling a specific place that inspired her — such as Soledad, Capri, Venetto, and Cassis. Original artwork that influenced her textiles can be purchased through her website, serenadugan.com.

Bahia grasscloth wallpaper and Serena Dugan’s artwork.

Her Objects collection will be available later this year, including a painted sling chair from Mexico City, hand- painted leather pillows, and hand- glazed ceramic stools.

Serena Dugan Studio textiles are available to the trade at James Showroom, 1025 N. Stemmons Freeway.