The Shade Store – An undulating zebra print in the Novogratz Waverly Collection
The Shade Store – Novogratz Waverly Collection take flight with flapping cranes
The Shade Store – The Novogratz Collection make its maximalist statement
The Shade Store – tone on tone speaks volumes
The Shade Store – adds bold punch to your window treatments
The Shade Store – Novogratz Waverly Collection
The Shade Store – Novogratz Waverly Collection pops with its organic feather palm
01
07

An undulating zebra print in the Novogratz Waverly Collection is available at The Shade Store.

02
07

Novogratz Waverly Collection take flight with flapping cranes.

03
07

The Novogratz Collection make its maximalist statement.

04
07

Tone on tone pattern speaks volumes.

05
07

The Shade Store adds a bold punch to your window treatments.

06
07

The Shade Store's newest designer partnership bring maximalist appeal to The Novogratz Waverly Collection.

07
07

The Shade Store's Novogratz Waverly Collection pops with its organic feather palm.

The Shade Store – An undulating zebra print in the Novogratz Waverly Collection
The Shade Store – Novogratz Waverly Collection take flight with flapping cranes
The Shade Store – The Novogratz Collection make its maximalist statement
The Shade Store – tone on tone speaks volumes
The Shade Store – adds bold punch to your window treatments
The Shade Store – Novogratz Waverly Collection
The Shade Store – Novogratz Waverly Collection pops with its organic feather palm
Home + Design / Home Stores

Southlake Town Square Gets Another New Home Store — a Stylish North Texas Win

The Shade Store Is Coming

BY // 11.04.21
An undulating zebra print in the Novogratz Waverly Collection is available at The Shade Store.
Novogratz Waverly Collection take flight with flapping cranes.
The Novogratz Collection make its maximalist statement.
Tone on tone pattern speaks volumes.
The Shade Store adds a bold punch to your window treatments.
The Shade Store's newest designer partnership bring maximalist appeal to The Novogratz Waverly Collection.
The Shade Store's Novogratz Waverly Collection pops with its organic feather palm.
1
7

An undulating zebra print in the Novogratz Waverly Collection is available at The Shade Store.

2
7

Novogratz Waverly Collection take flight with flapping cranes.

3
7

The Novogratz Collection make its maximalist statement.

4
7

Tone on tone pattern speaks volumes.

5
7

The Shade Store adds a bold punch to your window treatments.

6
7

The Shade Store's newest designer partnership bring maximalist appeal to The Novogratz Waverly Collection.

7
7

The Shade Store's Novogratz Waverly Collection pops with its organic feather palm.

New stores abound at Southlake Town Square including the recently opened Summer Classics, featuring elegant outdoor furnishings, and Free People, which just opened at the end of October as well. Now, PaperCity Fort Worth hears that The Shade Store is next.

With locations spreading like wildfire from coast to coast, The Shade Store has taken up residence in more than 20 states so far, with more than 100 locations overall. And more are on the way. The Shade Store already boasts two locations in both Houston and Austin, and three stores in Dallas. The newest Shade Store will open at 1234 Main Street in Southlake Town Square before the end of the year.

The Shade Store – Novogratz Waverly Collection pops with its organic feather palm
The Shade Store’s Novogratz Waverly Collection pops with its organic feather palm.

The Shade Store attempts to put the finishing touch on your design scheme, answering that most daunting question: What do I do with my windows? Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, The Shade Store has been crafting the answer to that question since 1946. The options are endless, it seems.

It’s custom made simple at The Shade Store, with shades, blinds and drapes available in distinctive styles and a myriad of exclusive fabrics. With free swatches, measurements and design services, this windows land is designed to take the frustration out of the entire process.

The Shade Store is also known for its exclusive designer partnerships. One of the newest collections is The Novogratz Waverly Collection. Bold dashes of color and pops of pattern are in right now and the husband-and-wife design duo of Robert and Cortney Novogratz specialize in the trend.

Whether you want to go all out with a striking pattern or infuse only a tasteful hint of maximalist punch, you can enliven your home with window treatments from The Novogratz Waverly Collection. They’re inspired by color and feature an array of patterns.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1

With artful, even playful designs ranging from a bold feather palm/gingko leaf print, to a zebra marble tone on tone fabric, to the more subdued painted check embroidery with its embossed effect, this exclusive fabric collection is anything but ordinary.

The Shade Store is getting bold in Texas — and Southlake Town Square is next up.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
8843 Harness Creek Lane
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8843 Harness Creek Lane
Houston, TX

$13,950,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
8843 Harness Creek Lane
21356 FM 1887 Road
Hempstead
FOR SALE

21356 FM 1887 Road
Hempstead, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
21356 FM 1887 Road
604 Rocky River Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

604 Rocky River Road
Houston, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
604 Rocky River Road
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X