Southlake Town Square Gets Another New Home Store — a Stylish North Texas Win

An undulating zebra print in the Novogratz Waverly Collection is available at The Shade Store.

New stores abound at Southlake Town Square including the recently opened Summer Classics, featuring elegant outdoor furnishings, and Free People, which just opened at the end of October as well. Now, PaperCity Fort Worth hears that The Shade Store is next.

With locations spreading like wildfire from coast to coast, The Shade Store has taken up residence in more than 20 states so far, with more than 100 locations overall. And more are on the way. The Shade Store already boasts two locations in both Houston and Austin, and three stores in Dallas. The newest Shade Store will open at 1234 Main Street in Southlake Town Square before the end of the year.

The Shade Store’s Novogratz Waverly Collection pops with its organic feather palm.

The Shade Store attempts to put the finishing touch on your design scheme, answering that most daunting question: What do I do with my windows? Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, The Shade Store has been crafting the answer to that question since 1946. The options are endless, it seems.

It’s custom made simple at The Shade Store, with shades, blinds and drapes available in distinctive styles and a myriad of exclusive fabrics. With free swatches, measurements and design services, this windows land is designed to take the frustration out of the entire process.

The Shade Store is also known for its exclusive designer partnerships. One of the newest collections is The Novogratz Waverly Collection. Bold dashes of color and pops of pattern are in right now and the husband-and-wife design duo of Robert and Cortney Novogratz specialize in the trend.

Whether you want to go all out with a striking pattern or infuse only a tasteful hint of maximalist punch, you can enliven your home with window treatments from The Novogratz Waverly Collection. They’re inspired by color and feature an array of patterns.

With artful, even playful designs ranging from a bold feather palm/gingko leaf print, to a zebra marble tone on tone fabric, to the more subdued painted check embroidery with its embossed effect, this exclusive fabric collection is anything but ordinary.

The Shade Store is getting bold in Texas — and Southlake Town Square is next up.