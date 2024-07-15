StudioMET Architects Is One Of The Most Sought-Out Residential Design Firms in Houston

StudioMET strives to redefine what it means to be modern and strongly believe that architecture should speak of its time and place, while longing for timelessness.

StudioMET Architects is one of the most sought-after architecture firms in Houston and if you’ve ever stepped into one of their projects, it’s no wonder why. Known for its timeless style, sophisticated taste, and modern design, studioMET is an architect-led design-build firm. Shaped by the constant pursuit of excellence, they are a collective of architects, craftsmen, artists, and designers with practices rooted in the master-builder tradition in the modern world.

About StudioMET

The Houston-based firm offers various services, including design and build, architecture-only, and real estate services, to meet clients’ various needs. Through design and build, studioMET manages both the design and construction of the project, offering a unique perspective and a holistic approach to their clients. And, in addition to design and build as well as architectural services, studioMET’s real estate services help clients find and secure the right property for their project through the studio’s licensed real estate agent who is a principal of the firm.

The Approach

StudioMET’s commissioned architectural services are one-of-a-kind and specifically tailored to their client’s goals, budgets, and sites. The firm strongly believes in an individualistic approach, listening and building upon the specific needs of each client. Design is heavily personal, and so each process should reflect that personal nature.

They strive to redefine what it means to be modern and strongly believe that architecture should speak of its time and place while longing for timelessness. Their goal is to design and build environmentally conscious, modern houses for today’s lifestyle while creating work that is as relevant in decades to come as it is today.

When describing their style, studioMET notes that clients can expect work that is modern in nature with regionally appropriate design elements as a consistent thread in their detailing. The firm’s homes are inviting, warm, and comfortable for everyday living. It has an eagle eye and laser focus on one goal, which allows it to execute seamlessly: modern residential work.

It’s safe to say you’ll feel right at home with studioMET.