Gothic Glamour and New Antiquarians — Scenes from Day 3 of Texas Design Week Dallas 2023

Mark Sikes, Rivers Spencer, Jan Showers, Patrick Frey, and Sue Jones All Made Appearances

BY Billy Fong, Caitlin Clark // 01.15.24
Mark Sikes

Mark Sikes at Texas Design Week Dallas 2023

Texas Design Week Dallas 2023 was a week-long celebration of design with 41 designers and architects in panel discussions, illustrated talks, book signings, cocktails, and dinners.

This year’s sponsors include Monogram Luxury Appliances, HN Capital Partners, Dallas Design District, New Orleans Auction Galleries, Frontgate and Cosentino.

Benjamin Moore Presents The Art of Color at Jan Showers

Lauren Corbin, Rivers Spencer, Chesie Breen, Jan Showers, and Mark D. Sikes
Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark at Jan Showers
Carlie Boone, Tracy Hardenburg, Mary Marron at Jan Showers
Cearan Henley, Kathleen Hutchinson at Jan Showers
Nazira Handal at Jan Showers
Jan Showers, Mark Sikes, Rivers Spencer at Jan Showers
Elaina Fagan, Brittany Beck, Madeleine Austin at Jan Showers
Jan Showers signs her book at Jan Showers
Kathleen Hutchinson, Shelby Wagner at Jan Showers
Lance Scott, Janet Gridley at Jan Showers
Sandra Ayres, Leo Crowley, Marion Palley at Jan Showers
Charlotte Carr, Neve Polavarapu at Jan Showers
Mark Sikes at Jan Showers
Kristin Mullen, Rivers Spencer at Jan Showers
Elaina Fagan, Mark Marynick at Jan Showers
Benjamin Moore gift bag at Jan Showers
Lauren Corbin, Rivers Spencer, Chesie Breen, Jan Showers, and Mark D. Sikes

Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark at Jan Showers

Carlie Boone, Tracy Hardenburg, Mary Marron at Jan Showers

Cearan Henley, Kathleen Hutchinson at Jan Showers

Nazira Handal at Jan Showers

Jan Showers, Mark Sikes, Rivers Spencer at Jan Showers

Elaina Fagan, Brittany Beck, Madeleine Austin at Jan Showers

Jan Showers signs her book at Jan Showers

Kathleen Hutchinson, Shelby Wagner at Jan Showers

Lance Scott, Janet Gridley at Jan Showers

Sandra Ayres, Leo Crowley, Marion Palley at Jan Showers

Charlotte Carr, Neve Polavarapu at Jan Showers

Mark Sikes at Jan Showers

Kristin Mullen, Rivers Spencer at Jan Showers

Elaina Fagan, Mark Marynick at Jan Showers

Benjamin Moore gift bag at Jan Showers

What: Benjamin Moore presents The Art of Color, a talk with Mark Sikes, Rivers Spencer, and Jan Showers, moderated by Chesie Breen

Where:  Jan Showers Showroom

Moments: An elbow-to-elbow crowd gathered in Miz Showers’ glamorous showroom for morning eye-openers and a salon talk with Mark Sikes, Rivers Spencer, and Jan Showers, who shared their thoughts on the power of color, sponsored by Benjamin Moore and moderated by Chesie Breen.

Spotted: Benjamin Moore’s Lauren Corbin, Lance Scott, Janet Gridley, Tracy Hardenburg, Carlie Boone, Kristin Mullen, Elaina Fagan Darden, Mary Marron, Sharon Lee Clark, Cearan Henley, Kathleen Hutchinson, Shelby Wagner, Sue Jones, Nazira Handal, and Trish Sheats

— Billy Fong

Bobby McAlpine at JD Staron

Bobby McAlpine, Gosia & Jakub Staron, Chesie Breen at JD Staron
Bobby McAlpine at JD Staron
Brant McFarlain at JD Staron
Dana Miller, Pete West at JD Staron
Ellett Miciotto at JD Staron
Kendall Travis, Kate Beebe at JD Staron
Susan Hannah, Martha Justice at JD Staron
Lloyd Lumpkins, Barry Williams at JD Staron
Jennifer Lloyd at JD Staron
Bobby McAlpine, Gosia & Jakub Staron, Chesie Breen at JD Staron

Bobby McAlpine at JD Staron

Brant McFarlain at JD Staron

Dana Miller, Pete West at JD Staron

Ellett Miciotto at JD Staron

Kendall Travis, Kate Beebe at JD Staron

Susan Hannah, Martha Justice at JD Staron

Lloyd Lumpkins, Barry Williams at JD Staron

Jennifer Lloyd at JD Staron

What: Cocktails, Salon Talk, and Books signing with Bobby McAlpine

Where:  JD Staron

Featuring: Bobby McAlpine

Moments: The design-savvy TXDW guests gathered at the new JD Staron showroom to celebrate the poetic architect Bobby McAlpine and the launch of his fourth book, McAlpine: Romantic Modernism (Rizzoli), which features residences that convey an array of architectural languages ranging from Elizabethan and Dutch to colonial Caribbean and agrarian American. During his illustrated talk, McAlpine shared homes from  Atlanta to Los Angeles to the Bahamas. “The Bahamas house was for an ex-model and a plastic surgeon who wanted their interiors to resemble a Chanel ad,” he notes. Check. Given the beachy locale, McAlpine also wanted a nod to the “castles that the fish swam through in the aquariums” he had as a child. Check.

Spotted: Chic JD Staron owners Gosia and Jakub Staron, Brant McFarlain, Ellett Miciotto, Barry Williams, Kendall Travis, Kate Beebe, Lloyd Princeton, Richard Davis, Dana Miller, Pete West, Susan Hannah, Martha Justice

— Billy Fong

Blackman Cruz at David Sutherland

Ann Sutherland, Adam Blackman, Billy Fong, David Cruz, David Sutherland at David Sutherland
Adam Blackman at David Sutherland
Amy Williams, Derek Seeger, Kerri McCulloch, Nuz Morshed at David Sutherland
Victoria Johnson at David Sutherland
Joe Minton, Emily Summers at David Sutherland
Rob Dailey at David Sutherland
Anna White, Shawna Kuykendall at David Sutherland
Billy Fong, Adam Blackman, David Cruz at David Sutherland
David & Ann Sutherland, Debra Nelson, John Bobbitt at David Sutherland
David Cruz at David Sutherland
Janet Gridley, Tracy Hardenburg, Carlie Boone, Taylor Shaffear, Dana Miller at David Sutherland
Javier Burkle, Janet Gridley at David Sutherland
Richard Bettinger, Joyce Fox at David Sutherland
Jennifer Lloyd, Michele Renault-Rutt at David Sutherland
Julia Duke, Tanner Moussa, Mackenzie Moussa Lewis at David Sutherland
Maddi Goodwin, Lizzie Jeannette at David Sutherland
Marie Veit, Nancy Markham, Donna Riha at David Sutherland
Omayda Avila, Sherry Blanton, Paola Rozo at David Sutherland
Ronnie Bergh, Mason Haunschild at David Sutherland
Tanner Moussa, Julia Duke, Lance Scott at David Sutherland
Ann Sutherland, Adam Blackman, Billy Fong, David Cruz, David Sutherland at David Sutherland

Adam Blackman at David Sutherland

Amy Williams, Derek Seeger, Kerri McCulloch, Nuz Morshed at David Sutherland

Victoria Johnson at David Sutherland

Joe Minton, Emily Summers at David Sutherland

Rob Dailey at David Sutherland

Anna White, Shawna Kuykendall at David Sutherland

Billy Fong, Adam Blackman, David Cruz at David Sutherland

David & Ann Sutherland, Debra Nelson, John Bobbitt at David Sutherland

David Cruz at David Sutherland

Janet Gridley, Tracy Hardenburg, Carlie Boone, Taylor Shaffear, Dana Miller at David Sutherland

Javier Burkle, Janet Gridley at David Sutherland

Richard Bettinger, Joyce Fox at David Sutherland

Jennifer Lloyd, Michele Renault-Rutt at David Sutherland

Julia Duke, Tanner Moussa, Mackenzie Moussa Lewis at David Sutherland

Maddi Goodwin, Lizzie Jeannette at David Sutherland

Marie Veit, Nancy Markham, Donna Riha at David Sutherland

Omayda Avila, Sherry Blanton, Paola Rozo at David Sutherland

Ronnie Bergh, Mason Haunschild at David Sutherland

Tanner Moussa, Julia Duke, Lance Scott at David Sutherland


What: Mischief, Cocktails, Illustrated Talk and Book Signing

Where:  David Sutherland

Featuring: Blackman Cruz Founders Adam Blackman and David Cruz

High Point: Creative visionaries and designers Adam Blackman and David Cruz chatted up PaperCity editor-in-chief Billy Fong, sharing gorgeous, gothic interiors with pedigreed furniture and lighting. With a keen eye for evocative design, the duo has been delighting audiences in their Los Angeles showroom (once an infamous gay nightclub) with their passion for acquiring show-stopping furniture, lighting, decorative arts, artifacts, and iconography for over thirty years. Gravitating toward the rare, dramatic, and playful, these purveyors of “life enhancers” create environments with objects that captivate with their multi-sensory design aesthetic and unusual provenance, with an A-list clientele that includes Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, and Adele to name drop a few.

Further solidifying their Hollywood bonafides, Ryan Murphy co-wrote the forward of their book, Beauty & Mischief: The Design Alchemy of Blackman Cruz (Abrams), which takes you into the duo’s homes in Los Angeles, Ojai, and San Miguel de Allende.

Spotted: Ann and David Sutherland, as well as Emily Summers, Joe Minton, John Bobbitt, Tracy Hardenburg, Javier Burkle, Janet Gridley, Lance Scott, Tanner Moussa, Julia Duke, Mackenzie Moussa Lewis, Rob Dailey, Victoria Johnson, Anna White, Shawna Kuykendall, Lloyd Princeton, Michelle Renault-Rutt, Jennifer Lloyd, Debra Nelson

— Caitlin Clark

Patrick Frey at Culp Associates

Jessica Salmons, Cammie Marrs, Patrick Frey, Karen Rogers-Still
Cammie Marrs, Beth Holman at Culp Associates
Javier Burkle, Mackay Boynton, Kristin Mullen at Culp Associates
Karen Rogers-Still, Brant McFarlain, Emily Moon at Culp Associates
Kate Beebe, Yvette Gonzalez, Jonathan Sanders at Culp Associates
Patrick Frey, Fiona West at Culp Associates
Sherry Blanton, Kendall Travis at Culp Associates
Joshua Horton, Dana Miller at Culp Associates
Tina Jeppeson, Mary Pat Wallace at Culp Associates
Shelby Wagner, Jennie Yes at Culp Associates
Preston Harmon, Grace Shultz at Culp Associates
Megan Broderick, Katie Wilson at Culp Associates
Priscilla Sandlin, Patrick Frey at Culp Associates
Jessica Salmons, Cammie Marrs, Patrick Frey, Karen Rogers-Still

Cammie Marrs, Beth Holman at Culp Associates

Javier Burkle, Mackay Boynton, Kristin Mullen at Culp Associates

Karen Rogers-Still, Brant McFarlain, Emily Moon at Culp Associates

Kate Beebe, Yvette Gonzalez, Jonathan Sanders at Culp Associates

Patrick Frey, Fiona West at Culp Associates

Sherry Blanton, Kendall Travis at Culp Associates

Joshua Horton, Dana Miller at Culp Associates

Tina Jeppeson, Mary Pat Wallace at Culp Associates

Shelby Wagner, Jennie Yes at Culp Associates

Preston Harmon, Grace Shultz at Culp Associates

Megan Broderick, Katie Wilson at Culp Associates

Priscilla Sandlin, Patrick Frey at Culp Associates


What: Champagne and Book Signing With Patrick Frey, Son of Founder Pierre Frey

Where: Culp Associates

High Point: Flutes of bubbly fueled those awaiting an introduction to Patrick Frey, scion of the iconic French fabric house Pierre Frey. It was well worth the wait — each guest left with a long, thoughtful inscription in Patrick’s latest book, Pierre Frey: Textiles, Wallpapers, Carpets, and Furniture (Flammarion), a fabric resource designers feel passionate about. “If you come here to see me, I think it’s nice to say thank you,” Frey notes.

Of the new tome, Patrick explains that his goal was to highlight the work that goes on behind the scenes. “When you look at fashion, you know everything about the design,” he explains. “In our industry, it’s more mysterious. I wanted to do a book where I explained my job. Behind even very simple fabric in a showroom, there is a long story.”

Spotted: Culp’s Cammie Marrs, Karen Rogers-Still, Jessica Salmons, Fiona West, president Pierre Frey, Beth Holman with Sanderson Design Group, Javier Burkle, Mackay Boynton, Dana Miller, Joshua Horton, Yvette Gonzalez, Jonathan Sanders, Preston Harman, Grace Schultz, Shelby Wagner, Mary Pat Wallace, Priscilla Sandlin

— Caitlin Clark

Michael Diaz-Griffith at OKA

Brenda Houston, Morgan Boswell, Sue Jones, Michael-Diaz Griffith at OKA
Javier Burkle, Ashley Cathey at OKA
Jennifer Klos, Michael Dewberry at OKA
Adriana Juarez, Michael Diaz-Griffith at OKA
Mackay Boynton, Ed Hill at OKA
Amelia Schussler, Taylor Eichenwald at OKA
Jonathan Sanders, Liz Sutton at OKA
Katie Lewis, James Turner at OKA
Melissa Monroe, Jack Levy at OKA
Michael Kaplan, Courtney Bryce at OKA
Still life at OKA
Pearson Moore at OKA
Sadie Baker at OKA
Scott Cook, Joy Pedroza at OKA
Brenda Houston, Morgan Boswell, Sue Jones, Michael-Diaz Griffith at OKA

Javier Burkle, Ashley Cathey at OKA

Jennifer Klos, Michael Dewberry at OKA

Adriana Juarez, Michael Diaz-Griffith at OKA

Mackay Boynton, Ed Hill at OKA

Amelia Schussler, Taylor Eichenwald at OKA

Jonathan Sanders, Liz Sutton at OKA

Katie Lewis, James Turner at OKA

Melissa Monroe, Jack Levy at OKA

Michael Kaplan, Courtney Bryce at OKA

Still life at OKA

Pearson Moore at OKA

Sadie Baker at OKA

Scott Cook, Joy Pedroza at OKA


What: Cocktails and Conversation: The New Antiquarians, Established Connoisseurs, and the Future of Antiques

Where:  OKA

Featuring: Michael Diaz-Griffith and OKA Founder Sue Jones

High Point: The two design world darlings seemed as if they had known each other forever. Diaz-Griffin is executive director of the Design Leadership Network, and previously served as associate executive director of The Winter Show — America’s most prestigious and longest-running art and antiques fair and was executive director of Sir John Soane’s Museum Foundation. A collector himself, he was also given the distinction of being included on House Beautiful’s list of “Visionaries” for his tireless advocacy of historic art and preservation.

His new book, The New Antiquarians: At Home with Young Collectors (Monacelli Press), an inspiring compendium featuring residences on both sides of the Atlantic — artists, fashion designers, gallerists, architects, and interior designers including Pablo Bronstein, Adam Charlap Hyman, Emily Eerdmans, Jared Frank, Andrew LaMar Hopkins, Kyle Marshall, and more.

Spotted: OKA team Morgan Boswell, Sadie Baker, as well as Mackay Boynton, Ed Hill, Javier Burkle, Jack Levy, Jennifer Klos, Michael Dewberry, Liz Sutton, Ashley Cathey, Brenda Houston, Melissa Monroe, Katie Lewis, Scott Cook, Joy Pedroza, Pearson Moore, Rupal Dalal, Sarah Marek, Michael Kaplan.

— Billy Fong

X