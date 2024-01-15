Restaurants

An Upscale Indian Restaurant, A New Stoneleigh P, and the Closing of a Longtime East Dallas Café Top This Week’s Dallas Restaurant News

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dish

BY // 01.15.24
Sanjh Dallas

Upscale Indian restaurant, Sanjh, debuts in Las Colinas this week. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

A new upscale Indian restaurant debuts in Las Colinas this week.

On Thursday, January 14, Sanjh will open in Las Colinas near the Mandalay Canal Walk. The elevated Indian concept comes from industry vets, Sanjay Joshi and Probodh Arora. Designed by ID 4 Studio, the space features neutral colors, warm tones, satin brass, and marble stone. The ceilings are high and a highlight of the main dining room is a shiny gold tree. Corporate Chef Balpreet Singh Chadha — who was recently awarded a spot on Condé Nast Traveller‘s 2023 “40 under 40: India’s Most Exciting Young Chefs” list — has crafted a menu inspired by every region of India. Dishes from the opening menu include Shakargandi Amrak Chaaat (a sweet potato-based Delhi street food) and Bharwan Paneer Tikka. There are also several shareable items for the table like Tandoori Jhinga (prawns), scallops, and a lamb chop dish. A few featured entrees include a fish roast wrapped in a banana leaf, duck in a gorma sauce, butter chicken, meat curry, and more.

The bar program at Sanjh is led by Yangdup Lama, an India-based bar owner and author named mixologist of the year by Travel + Leisure Asia in 2022. Guests can expect a cocktail menu of creative, Indian-inspired drinks like the Monsoon in Meghalaya — a gin, bay leaf, clove-bay cordial, citrus, and black pepper essence mixture. Another stand-out is the Kollam Sour with Kerala cashew-infused Indian whiskey.

Urbano Cafe Dallas
Urbano Cafe opened in 2009 in Old East Dallas. (Courtesy of Urbano Cafe)

After 15 years, an Old East Dallas Italian cafe is shuttering.

Fifteen-year-old Urbano Cafe is closing its doors for good on Saturday, January 27, as first reported by the Dallas Morning News. The underrated Italian restaurant was opened by Mitch and Kristen Kauffman in 2009 in the century-old building that also houses Jimmy’s Food Store. The Kauffman’s announced the closure on the restaurant’s Facebook page — stating that it’s just time for them to move on to their next chapter. Urbano was known for its intimate, cozy atmosphere, its BYOB wine program, and delicious pasta dishes. The owners’ second, more casual concept (which was located literally two doors down from Urbano), 2DD (aka Two Doors Down), has also closed.

 

Stoneleigh P Dallas
The Stoneleigh P in Uptown Dallas is closing its original location and relocating. (Courtesy)

A historic Uptown Dallas restaurant will find new life on Lemmon Avenue this spring.

In April 2023, we found out that the 50-year-old Uptown Dallas staple, Stoneleigh P would be closing its original location on Maple Avenue and searching for a new home for spring 2024. According to the Dallas Morning News, the iconic spot has signed a lease on Lemmon Avenue. Father-daughter co-owners Tom Garrison and Laura Garrison will be closing the original location this March or April to get ready to move to a former Eggsellent Cafe building, Laura tells the DMN. The new space will be bigger, but the owners will hopefully be able to recreate the same vibes that have kept Stoneleigh P a favorite Dallas hangout for so long.

