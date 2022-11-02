Peacock Alley Grant Jackson, Chesie Breen, Shelley Johnstone, Katherine Nicholson, Leslie Martin, Cathy Kincaid_IMG_4812 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Axton Reilly_IMG_4828 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Lauren Kuchelmeister, Sydney Warrington_IMG_4832 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Lloyd Princeton_IMG_4845 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Susie Kwiatkowski_IMG_4833 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Tara Arikawe_IMG_4817 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Tina Jeppesen, Mary Pat Wallace_IMG_4825 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
TK, Chuck Steelman_IMG_4821 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
01
08

Grant Jackson, Chesie Breen, Shelley Johnstone, Katherine Nicholson, Leslie Martin, Cathy Kincaid (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

02
08

Axton Reilly (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

03
08

Lauren Kuchelmeister, Sydney Warrington (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

04
08

Lloyd Princeton (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

05
08

Susie Kwiatkowski (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

06
08

Tara Arikawe (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

07
08

Tina Jeppesen, Mary Pat Wallace (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

08
08

TK, Chuck Steelman (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Peacock Alley Grant Jackson, Chesie Breen, Shelley Johnstone, Katherine Nicholson, Leslie Martin, Cathy Kincaid_IMG_4812 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Axton Reilly_IMG_4828 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Lauren Kuchelmeister, Sydney Warrington_IMG_4832 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Lloyd Princeton_IMG_4845 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Susie Kwiatkowski_IMG_4833 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Tara Arikawe_IMG_4817 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Tina Jeppesen, Mary Pat Wallace_IMG_4825 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
TK, Chuck Steelman_IMG_4821 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Home + Design / Texas Design Week

Pretty at Peacock Alley — Texas Design Week Dallas Kicks Off

A Panel Discussion With Notable Designers

BY // 11.02.22
photography Jordan Geibel
Grant Jackson, Chesie Breen, Shelley Johnstone, Katherine Nicholson, Leslie Martin, Cathy Kincaid (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Axton Reilly (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Lauren Kuchelmeister, Sydney Warrington (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Lloyd Princeton (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Susie Kwiatkowski (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Tara Arikawe (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Tina Jeppesen, Mary Pat Wallace (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
TK, Chuck Steelman (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
1
8

Grant Jackson, Chesie Breen, Shelley Johnstone, Katherine Nicholson, Leslie Martin, Cathy Kincaid (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

2
8

Axton Reilly (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

3
8

Lauren Kuchelmeister, Sydney Warrington (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

4
8

Lloyd Princeton (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

5
8

Susie Kwiatkowski (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

6
8

Tara Arikawe (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

7
8

Tina Jeppesen, Mary Pat Wallace (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

8
8

TK, Chuck Steelman (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Texas Design Week Dallas kicked off with a morning panel on all things pretty — and, as moderator Chesie Breen noted, “There is no more fitting a showroom for ‘pretty’ than Peacock Alley.” The Dallas purveyor of luxury linens for bed and bath hosted design-loving pretties for mimosas, coffee, pastries and a panel discussion on the elements that create a beautiful room from those whose opinions on the subject are, in fact, the authority.

The lineup included Shelley Johnstone, one of House Beautiful’s New Wave Designers, in from Lake Forest, Illinois; Leslie Martin, M + M Interior Design, a 2021 Traditional Home Rising Star of Design, in from Chicago; and Dallas’ Cathy Kincaid, who has received, among other accolades, the coveted Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA) John Staub Award.

Both Johnstone and Martin (who, along with sister Kim Meardon make up M+M Interior Design) had rooms in this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. Johnstone’s study, wrapped in brown-and-cream ticking stripe with a custom Casci plaster panel, and M+M’s vaulted reading room with cozy seating vignettes in textiles by Soane Britain and Penny Morrison were among this year’s standouts.

Kincaid, a show-house veteran who created the magical Alidad- and Veere Grenney-inspired dining room for Kips Bay’s Dallas debut in 2020, gave priceless design advice on everything from lighting (each room needs three sources of light: a chandelier, lamps and sconces) to layering (lots of pattern in a room has a sedating and unifying effect). And, of course, linen.

“You can’t have a pretty room without pretty linens,” Kincaid said. “And Peacock Alley makes the best.”

Welcoming guests was Peacock Alley’s Katherine Nicholson and Grant Jackson.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2

PC Seen: Sydney Warrington, Lloyd Princeton, Susie Kwiatkowski, Tara Arikawe, Tina Jeppesen, Chuck Steelman, Vivian Ospina, Paola Rozo, and Axton Reilly.

Thank you to our Texas Design Week Dallas sponsors: Dallas Design District, HN Capital Partners, Monogram, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Container Store, MOUS, Tribute Goods, Neiman Marcus, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek and The Joule.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Texas Design Week Dallas
Special Series

Texas Design Week Dallas

Dallas | September 19 through 23, 2022
Pretty at Peacock Alley — Texas Design Week Dallas Kicks Off
Pretty at Peacock Alley — Texas Design Week Dallas Kicks Off
Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Room Reveal
Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Room Reveal
TXDW Dallas — Drake/Anderson and Summer Thornton
TXDW Dallas — Drake/Anderson and Summer Thornton
Texas Design Week Dallas — Ken Fulk
Texas Design Week Dallas — Ken Fulk
Texas Design Week Dallas — Jean-Louis Deniot
Texas Design Week Dallas — Jean-Louis Deniot
TXDW Dallas — Stephen Sills in Conversation with David Netto, and Alex Papachristidis
TXDW Dallas — Stephen Sills in Conversation with David Netto, and Alex Papachristidis
read full series
Hilton Anatole
A Winter Wonderland in Dallas
LEARN MORE
Christmas at Anatole featuring North Pole Texas

Featured Properties

Swipe
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
415 Thamer
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

415 Thamer
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
415 Thamer
5630 Longmont Dr
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5630 Longmont Dr
Houston, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma (713) 299-9888 Email Realtor
5630 Longmont Dr
3666 Chevy Chase
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3666 Chevy Chase
Houston, TX

$4,550,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3666 Chevy Chase
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X