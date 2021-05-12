Dallas’ Trinity Groves Will Welcome a New Art Park and the Return of a Beloved Taco Spot

The Art Park is taking over a former parking lot in Trinity Groves and provides ample space for dining al fresco.

An artsy new destination is heading to Trinity Groves this summer. Art Park, an all-day outdoor hangout, will open in the restaurant-centric area by this June. The cocktail and burger spot is set to take over the former parking lot space on Singleton Boulevard, creating a new destination in the neighborhood for al fresco dining.

Serving cocktails, beer, and frozen drinks from a shipping-container-turned bar a bar, the Art Park earns its title with vibrant graffiti murals painted by local West Dallas street artists. On the dining front, Trinity Groves corporate chef Jay Valley is concocting a menu of burgers, hot dogs, chicken wings, and something called Spaghetti O fritters, according to a release.

If you’re looking to explore the area, a brand new Tijuana street taco spot from Jesus Carmona (Tacos Mariachi, Chimichurri) called Milagro will be opening at the start of summer as well, marking a major comeback. In 2020, both Tacos Mariachi locations shuttered due to the effects of the pandemic. It was one of the few Dallas-bred brands that had been featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.” But alas, Carmona found a miracle (which is what Milagro means in Spanish) and got the opportunity to open a new spot two blocks down from Trinity Groves.

Tacos Mariachi’s Jesus Carmona is bringing the street tacos back to Dallas with Milagro. (Courtesy of Tacos Mariachi)

Milagro’s menu will naturally be taco-focused, including options like mahi birria tacos and pork belly al pipil tacos, but you can also expect a few other dishes like the Campeona Burger (with avocado mousse, shrimp, chicharron, asado cheese, and jalapeño glaze). Sinaloa-style ceviche and veggie bowls will serve as lighter options.

As for the cocktails, Chimichurri bartender James Slater is designing the menu to include tequila and mezcal-based drinks, made with fresh-squeezed juices. There will also be cucumber lemonade (a Taco Mariachi classic) and 32-ounce Caguamas. Milagro will be open on Tuesday through Sunday.