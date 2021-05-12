Trinity Groves Dallas Art Park
Art Park Trinity Groves
Trinity Groves Art Park-9E46-4212-B821-DC18BD235E1D
01
03

An art park with cocktails and burgers is opening in Trinity Groves this summer. (Courtesy)

02
03

The new Art Park at Trinity Groves will feature frozen cocktails and murals created by West Dallas artists.

03
03

The Art Park is taking over a former parking lot in Trinity Groves and provides ample space for dining al fresco.

Trinity Groves Dallas Art Park
Art Park Trinity Groves
Trinity Groves Art Park-9E46-4212-B821-DC18BD235E1D
Real Estate / Neighborhoods

Dallas’ Trinity Groves Will Welcome a New Art Park and the Return of a Beloved Taco Spot

Former Tacos Mariachi Owner Jesus Carmona Will Open Milagro

BY // 05.12.21
An art park with cocktails and burgers is opening in Trinity Groves this summer. (Courtesy)
The new Art Park at Trinity Groves will feature frozen cocktails and murals created by West Dallas artists.
The Art Park is taking over a former parking lot in Trinity Groves and provides ample space for dining al fresco.
1
3

An art park with cocktails and burgers is opening in Trinity Groves this summer. (Courtesy)

2
3

The new Art Park at Trinity Groves will feature frozen cocktails and murals created by West Dallas artists.

3
3

The Art Park is taking over a former parking lot in Trinity Groves and provides ample space for dining al fresco.

An artsy new destination is heading to Trinity Groves this summer. Art Park, an all-day outdoor hangout, will open in the restaurant-centric area by this June. The cocktail and burger spot is set to take over the former parking lot space on Singleton Boulevard, creating a new destination in the neighborhood for al fresco dining.

Serving cocktails, beer, and frozen drinks from a shipping-container-turned bar a bar, the Art Park earns its title with vibrant graffiti murals painted by local West Dallas street artists. On the dining front, Trinity Groves corporate chef Jay Valley is concocting a menu of burgers, hot dogs, chicken wings, and something called Spaghetti O fritters, according to a release.

If you’re looking to explore the area, a brand new Tijuana street taco spot from Jesus Carmona (Tacos Mariachi, Chimichurri) called Milagro will be opening at the start of summer as well, marking a major comeback. In 2020, both Tacos Mariachi locations shuttered due to the effects of the pandemic. It was one of the few Dallas-bred brands that had been featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.” But alas, Carmona found a miracle (which is what Milagro means in Spanish) and got the opportunity to open a new spot two blocks down from Trinity Groves.

89807067_2512782148938968_3160055710251745280_n
Tacos Mariachi’s Jesus Carmona is bringing the street tacos back to Dallas with Milagro. (Courtesy of Tacos Mariachi)

Milagro’s menu will naturally be taco-focused, including options like mahi birria tacos and pork belly al pipil tacos, but you can also expect a few other dishes like the Campeona Burger (with avocado mousse, shrimp, chicharron, asado cheese, and jalapeño glaze). Sinaloa-style ceviche and veggie bowls will serve as lighter options.

As for the cocktails, Chimichurri bartender James Slater is designing the menu to include tequila and mezcal-based drinks, made with fresh-squeezed juices. There will also be cucumber lemonade (a Taco Mariachi classic) and 32-ounce Caguamas. Milagro will be open on Tuesday through Sunday.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2121 Bancroft Ln
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

2121 Bancroft Ln
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121 Bancroft Ln
8835 Stable Ln
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8835 Stable Ln
Houston, TX

$3,290,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
8835 Stable Ln
2210 Westgate Dr
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2210 Westgate Dr
Houston, TX

$2,400,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2210 Westgate Dr
2127 McClendon St
Southgate
FOR SALE

2127 McClendon St
Houston, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
2127 McClendon St
227 Maple Valley Rd
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

227 Maple Valley Rd
Houston, TX

$3,425,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
227 Maple Valley Rd
2904 Suffolk Dr
Highland Village
FOR SALE

2904 Suffolk Dr
Houston, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
Clare C. Leppert
This property is listed by: Clare C. Leppert (832) 725-0056 Email Realtor
2904 Suffolk Dr
2047 Westcreek Ln, Unit 708
River Oaks District
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Ln, Unit 708
Houston, TX

$1,099,100 Learn More about this property
Claudia Fathivand
This property is listed by: Claudia Fathivand (832) 419-5426 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Ln, Unit 708
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X