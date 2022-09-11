TXDW Dallas — Drake/Anderson and Summer Thornton

In a Deco-era Palmolive Building condo in Chicago, designed by Summer Thornton, skirted periwinkle velvet stools sit like proper little ladies, providing a foil to the strong round table. (Photo by Björn Wallander)

In a Naples, Florida, escape, Summer Thornton created a fantasy bedroom, pushing the limit with yellow wool cashmere curtains and a scenic lemon-grove panorama wallcovering from Gracie. (Photo by Thomas Loof)

For a Lake Shore Drive co-op in Chicago, Summer Thornton created a hallway that’s a surprising winner. “When I first saw it, it was like a tired old workhorse, dragging you along from the public spaces to the private ones. It was dark, with beige walls and brown stone floors. Honestly, it felt like a punishment just to walk to the bedroom. I had this mad idea to paint the floor with a geometric pattern, but without any obvious repeats. Then we used a pale lavender lacquer on the walls to let light bounce everywhere." (Photo by Thomas Loof)

In a Victorian-era townhome designed by Summer Thornton, this tongue-in-cheek, over-the-top space — affectionately dubbed the Gold Room — is perfect for late-night lounging. This room flatters with its dimmed lights and gold grasscloth wallpaper. Sitting here, you look like you’ve just returned from a month in Greece. The banquette is built into the wall. Everything is very tactile — velvet fabrics, shag carpeting, a sheepskin chair. The furniture shapes are all curvy, soft, and sinuous. (Photo by Thomas Loof)

In a co-op in Chicago with stunning architectural details, Summer Thornton unwound the seriousness with something wild in the bath. “I’m obsessed with the giant white cranes on this unabashedly pink background. The FontanaArte mirror over the sink may be a bit of an acquired taste, but it works perfectly here because it inserts levity. It introduces a slight jade color, and I can see through the frame to the birds’ feathers. The birds are way too big for the space, and that’s why they are perfect here. Everything else is so meticulously done and incredibly polished that we needed the birds to ruffle a few feathers." (Photo by Thomas Loof)

For a seriously seductive co-op in Chicago, Summer Thornton created a living room that’s lively and loose, with all the right ingredients for a good time. An ocher mohair sofa and curved bentwood chairs create a chic grouping in front of the fireplace, while the diagonally striped velvet sofa and games table move guests in a more festive direction. “I had never done two separate and sofas back-to-back, and I’m so happy with the result. Good design springs from experimentation. It’s more about what moves you than what you can explain rationally." (Photo by Thomas Loof)

At a private oasis designed by Drake/Anderson in New York State’s Columbia County, the main bedroom and its adjoining bath are tranquil retreats, yet sumptuous in their appointments and in the way they both open directly into the landscape. The bed rests against a wall-to-wall upholstered headboard that creates a grounding horizon line. (Photo by Stephen Kent Johnson)

In this project designed by Drake/Anderson the living-room furnishings address each other and the fireplace in this ode to the iconic glass houses of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Philip Johnson, situated among hundreds of acres of woods in New York State’s Columbia County. (Photo by Stephen Kent Johnson)

The dining room in Caleb Anderson's prewar New York apartment features a custom dining table made from a slab of Golden Spider marble. The 1920s Baccarat chandelier twinkles above Tommi Parzinger candelabras. The chairs are by Milo Baughman. (Photo by Stephen Kent Johnson)

The dining room in this Tribeca project designed by Drake/Anderson takes pride of place with a custom table of ebonite mahogany and gold leaf that can seat as many as 18. (Photo by Stephen Kent Johnson)

A high-rise apartment designed by Jamie Drake and Caleb Anderson for an Elle Decor feature in June 2017, with styling by Robert Rufino.

The sensuous furniture in this full-floor Tribeca aerie designed by Drake/Anderson reiterates recurring motifs. On the back wall, a gray stone inset and counter incorporate a wet bar. (Photo by Stephen Kent Johnson)

In this pied-à-ciel in a super-scraper on Billionaires’ Row designed by Drake/Anderson, anthropomorphic forms crawl and rise from tabletops, fantastic little beasts, and a contemporary take on tulipomania. (Photo by Stephen Kent Johnson)

In a second home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, designed by Drake/Anderson, the intimate main seating area centers on a dramatic stone-clad fireplace with adjacent bar. (Photo by Joe Schmelzer)

In Caleb Anderson’s New York apartment, the kitchen is a wonderful room in which to cook when time permits. A little garden grows to the left; to the right, a series of plates hand-painted with abstract faces animates the wall. The mobile might be impractical, but it inserts a playful note. (Photo by Stephen Kent Johnson)

In Caleb Anderson’s New York apartment, the daybed — an upholstered mattress — is for lounging and TV watching and can double as a bed when necessary. The wallcovering has a metallic Mylar background that glows. The painting is by Allison Gildersleeve. (Photo by Stephen Kent Johnson)

In a second home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, designed by Drake/Anderson, the heart of the house is a cavernous volumetric great room designed with an open plan for contemporary living. (Photo by Joe Schmelzer)

On Billionaires’ Row in New York, a serene living room designed by Drake/Anderson maintains the bold point of view established in the foyer. Two seating groups are as welcoming for private reflection and intimate tête-à-têtes as for larger gatherings. (Photo by Marco Ricca)

For longtime clients in Paradise Valley, Arizona, Drake/Anderson found that sinuous sensuality is a surefire way to infuse an interior with allure. (Photo by Stephen Kent Johnson)

Jamie Drake and Caleb Anderson sign their new book out this month, "Bold: The Interiors of Drake/Anderson" (Rizzoli)

Jamie Drake and Caleb Anderson, Drake/Anderson, will speak and sign their new book at Sherle Wagner International (Photo Brittany Ambridge)

Jamie Drake and Caleb Anderson bring glamour and elegance to their extensive range of residential and commercial projects, from Manhattan’s One57, 70 Vestry, 520 Park, and Herzog & de Meuron’s 56 Leonard to second homes in the Hamptons, Bermuda, and Arizona. Individually and as a team as Drake/Anderson, they have received the highest industry accolades: Architectural Digest AD100, Elle Decor A-list, Interior Design magazine’s Hall of Fame, and House Beautiful’s Master Class and Next Wave.

The wait to pore over their recent projects is over — their first book as a duo, and Drake’s first book in 17 years, is just out. Bold: The Interiors of Drake/Anderson (Rizzoli, September 2022) explores the duo’s intrepid use of color, fashion, and juxtaposition of historic periods via interiors. Anne Lee Phillips

Design advice: “We delight in the unexpected juxtaposition of the great contemporary makers and how we choose to have them live beside the great makers of the past. Our love of statement pieces, whether made today or generations and centuries ago, is obvious. We also believe that not every facet of a room or home can or should make its presence known in loud visual terms. No residence — no living space — achieves success by big strokes alone. The flowering comes with the layers, the subtler and quiet discoveries that emerge in the textiles, details, and hidden treasures of each interior that reveal themselves over time.” — Jamie Drake and Caleb Anderson

What, When, Where: Illustrated talk and book signing with Jamie Drake and Caleb Anderson, Thursday, September 22, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, at Sherle Wagner International, 1025 Slocum, Dallas Design District.

Like the lush wallpapers she employs, Summer Thornton blooms everywhere this fall. Not only is this buzzed-about Chicago designer featured in Carl Dellatore’s latest Rizzoli release, More Is More Is More, but she has her own volume, the aptly titled Wonderland: Adventures in Decorating (Rizzoli 2022) — an uplifting, privileged peek into her client roster, which has rapidly expanded from the Midwest to encompass projects throughout North America.

In Wonderland, Thornton takes a personal stance, living and designing according to an intuitive mantra: “Let’s embrace the magical moments, the fantasy, the fairy tale,” she writes. “I draw inspiration from an imaginary world … I want you to leave the mundane behind and follow me down the rabbit hole of your mind … Let’s jump in, headfirst, to live in a dream world of our own making.” This volume testifies to that, as Thornton lures us in via five chapters titled: Fearless Romantic; The New Formal (“Live like Marie Antoinette is coming to breakfast”); Here Comes the Sun; Super-Saturated, defined by the pull quote: “When Colors Clash, It Can Be Magical”; and It’s Good to be Bad. Catherine D. Anspon

Design advice: “If there is one thing I want you to take away from my book, it’s to free yourself from decorating rules and the fear of what others will think. Be emboldened by what you see in these pages. Find your style and go for it with reckless abandon. Don’t think about trends or this year’s hottest colors … It’s your home, you make the rules.” — Summer Thornton

What, When, Where: Mimosas, illustrated talk, and book signing with Summer Thornton, Tuesday, September 20, 10 am to noon, at David Sutherland Showroom, 1025 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 340, Dallas Design District.

Summer Thornton’s 10 favorite design and antiques stores:

South Loop Loft in Chicago, a local favorite. She has a great collection of early mid-century postmodern pieces and a treasure trove of quirky accessories.

B4 in NYC is a favorite, specializing in Swedish pieces. I especially love their lighting.

Soane Britain is our go-to for beautifully made classics. Anything from lighting to fabrics, wallcoverings to furnishings. I love everything they do.

Bonacina in Italy for the most unbelievable rattan furniture.

Studiotwentyseven for modern pieces.

Casamidy is a Mexican-made favorite of mine.

Pierre Frey in France my favorite fabric house, hands down.

The Future Perfect for avant-garde and artist-made pieces.

Jean-Marc Fray in Austin for French antiques.

Montauk Sofa from Canada makes the best super-comfortable and simultaneously stylish sofas.

