Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Marc Jacobs has opened its first full-line store in Houston’s Galleria, tucked between Nespresso and Tag Heuer near The Galleria Financial Center.
220829_Houston_06_1_1
220829_Houston_74_1_1
Marc Jacobs handbags and decorative straps in pastels
220829_Houston_11_1_1
220829_Houston_33_1_1
220829_Houston_13_1_1
220829_Houston_24_1_1
220829_Houston_50_1_1
220829_Houston_58_1_1
220829_Houston_22_1_1
01
11

Marc Jacobs has opened its first full-line store in Houston's Galleria, tucked between Nespresso and Tag Heuer near The Galleria Financial Center.

02
11

Lines of the 3,000 square foot boutique are clean, allowing the fashion to speak the design language.

03
11

04
11

Marc Jacobs handbags and decorative straps in pastels

05
11

Marc Jacobs' The Tote Bag on display in the Houston Galleria boutique

06
11

Marc Jacobs monogram jewelry

07
11

Marc Jacobs bags and other accessories have the lion's share of the boutique in The Galleria in Houston.

08
11

Marc Jacobs shoulder straps

09
11

Accessories in the Marc Jacobs boutique in The Galleria in Houston

10
11

Accessories in the Marc Jacobs boutique in The Galleria in Houston

11
11

Marc Jacobs has opened its first full-line store in Houston’s Galleria, tucked between Nespresso and Tag Heuer near The Galleria Financial Center.
220829_Houston_06_1_1
220829_Houston_74_1_1
Marc Jacobs handbags and decorative straps in pastels
220829_Houston_11_1_1
220829_Houston_33_1_1
220829_Houston_13_1_1
220829_Houston_24_1_1
220829_Houston_50_1_1
220829_Houston_58_1_1
220829_Houston_22_1_1
Fashion / Shopping

Marc Jacobs Quietly Opens His First Houston Store — Your First Look Inside the New Galleria Fashion Haven

A Texas First Too

BY // 09.12.22
Marc Jacobs has opened its first full-line store in Houston's Galleria, tucked between Nespresso and Tag Heuer near The Galleria Financial Center.
Lines of the 3,000 square foot boutique are clean, allowing the fashion to speak the design language.
Marc Jacobs handbags and decorative straps in pastels
Marc Jacobs' The Tote Bag on display in the Houston Galleria boutique
Marc Jacobs monogram jewelry
Marc Jacobs bags and other accessories have the lion's share of the boutique in The Galleria in Houston.
Marc Jacobs shoulder straps
Accessories in the Marc Jacobs boutique in The Galleria in Houston
Accessories in the Marc Jacobs boutique in The Galleria in Houston
1
11

Marc Jacobs has opened its first full-line store in Houston's Galleria, tucked between Nespresso and Tag Heuer near The Galleria Financial Center.

2
11

Lines of the 3,000 square foot boutique are clean, allowing the fashion to speak the design language.

3
11

4
11

Marc Jacobs handbags and decorative straps in pastels

5
11

Marc Jacobs' The Tote Bag on display in the Houston Galleria boutique

6
11

Marc Jacobs monogram jewelry

7
11

Marc Jacobs bags and other accessories have the lion's share of the boutique in The Galleria in Houston.

8
11

Marc Jacobs shoulder straps

9
11

Accessories in the Marc Jacobs boutique in The Galleria in Houston

10
11

Accessories in the Marc Jacobs boutique in The Galleria in Houston

11
11

With little fanfare, but with all the fashion panache expected, Marc Jacobs has opened his first full-line store in Texas in Houston’s Galleria shopping center. (PaperCity previously first reported it was coming back in July.) Devotees of the designer’s interpretations of trends in popular culture now have access to the coveted hands-on shopping experience.

The brand occupies just over 3,000 square feet in the luxury fashion mall, large enough to give full attention to all entries in the designer’s sometimes quirky, always fashion-forward realm.

As one might expect, the new Houston boutique is sleek and minimal with the wealth of colors in Marc Jacobs’ palette making the design statement. Countering the ample selections in black, gray and brown, The Tote Bag, The Bucket Bag, The Snapshot Bag and cross-body bags stand out in shades of royal orchid, chartreuse, red, orange sherbet, rosy pink and pops of purple.

Marc Jacobs handbags and decorative straps in pastels
Marc Jacobs handbags and decorative straps in pastels

Fans of the Marc Jacobs’ full-legged slacks and unstructured tops, dresses and hoodies will find the requisite mix presented in a minimalist manner. Of course, the most emphatic Marc Jacobs fashion statement of all comes from the varied monogramed pieces noted throughout the collection on display.

As the company’s website notes of the monogram introduced in Fall 2021: “The monogram has become the ultimate expression of the brand — representing the bold, unlimited world of Marc Jacobs.”

Joggers have their own corner of the shop while selections of jewelry, sunglasses and other accessories are scattered through Houston’s new Marc Jacobs store.

NEW ARRIVALS

Swipe
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas

Business of Fashion previously reported that the Houston Galleria shop is one of 20 stores that Marc Jacobs is opening in the next 18 months with the aim of hitting $1 billion in annual fashion and accessories sales in the next three to five years.

Since Jacob’s entry into the sphere of high fashion in 1984, including his tenure as creative director at Louis Vuitton, the creative force has soared — with a few up and downs — through nearly four decades in the fickle fashion world. He has successfully launched numerous ready-to-wear, handbag, fragrance and cosmetic collections as well as several books such as Marc Jacobs Illustrated.

Now, he has a permanent home in Houston.

HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
8 Tiel Way
River Oaks
FOR SALE

8 Tiel Way
Houston, TX

$5,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Burns
This property is listed by: Cindy Burns (281) 630-8865 Email Realtor
8 Tiel Way
10 Eaton Square
Open House
Eaton Square
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 9/18 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

10 Eaton Square
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Meredith Flores
This property is listed by: Meredith Flores (713) 408-6034 Email Realtor
10 Eaton Square
3719 S Braeswood Boulevard
Braeswood
FOR SALE

3719 S Braeswood Boulevard
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Burns
This property is listed by: Cindy Burns (281) 630-8865 Email Realtor
3719 S Braeswood Boulevard
1526 W 25th Street #B
Open House
Heights | Shady Acres
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 9/18 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

1526 W 25th Street #B
Houston, TX

$540,000 Learn More about this property
Naseem Sawyer
This property is listed by: Naseem Sawyer (832) 640-5512 Email Realtor
1526 W 25th Street #B
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X