Marc Jacobs Quietly Opens His First Houston Store — Your First Look Inside the New Galleria Fashion Haven

Marc Jacobs bags and other accessories have the lion's share of the boutique in The Galleria in Houston.

Lines of the 3,000 square foot boutique are clean, allowing the fashion to speak the design language.

Marc Jacobs has opened its first full-line store in Houston's Galleria, tucked between Nespresso and Tag Heuer near The Galleria Financial Center.

With little fanfare, but with all the fashion panache expected, Marc Jacobs has opened his first full-line store in Texas in Houston’s Galleria shopping center. (PaperCity previously first reported it was coming back in July.) Devotees of the designer’s interpretations of trends in popular culture now have access to the coveted hands-on shopping experience.

The brand occupies just over 3,000 square feet in the luxury fashion mall, large enough to give full attention to all entries in the designer’s sometimes quirky, always fashion-forward realm.

As one might expect, the new Houston boutique is sleek and minimal with the wealth of colors in Marc Jacobs’ palette making the design statement. Countering the ample selections in black, gray and brown, The Tote Bag, The Bucket Bag, The Snapshot Bag and cross-body bags stand out in shades of royal orchid, chartreuse, red, orange sherbet, rosy pink and pops of purple.

Fans of the Marc Jacobs’ full-legged slacks and unstructured tops, dresses and hoodies will find the requisite mix presented in a minimalist manner. Of course, the most emphatic Marc Jacobs fashion statement of all comes from the varied monogramed pieces noted throughout the collection on display.

As the company’s website notes of the monogram introduced in Fall 2021: “The monogram has become the ultimate expression of the brand — representing the bold, unlimited world of Marc Jacobs.”

Joggers have their own corner of the shop while selections of jewelry, sunglasses and other accessories are scattered through Houston’s new Marc Jacobs store.

NEW ARRIVALS Swipe



























Next

Business of Fashion previously reported that the Houston Galleria shop is one of 20 stores that Marc Jacobs is opening in the next 18 months with the aim of hitting $1 billion in annual fashion and accessories sales in the next three to five years.

Since Jacob’s entry into the sphere of high fashion in 1984, including his tenure as creative director at Louis Vuitton, the creative force has soared — with a few up and downs — through nearly four decades in the fickle fashion world. He has successfully launched numerous ready-to-wear, handbag, fragrance and cosmetic collections as well as several books such as Marc Jacobs Illustrated.

Now, he has a permanent home in Houston.