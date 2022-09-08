TXDW Dallas — Stephen Sills in Conversation with David Netto, and Alex Papachristidis

Sills calls the contents of this Naples home the complete opposite of its dignified, coquina-stone backdrop: funky, surprising, mischievous, and bold. (Photo by Simon Upton)

In a Long Island playhouse designed by Alex Papachristidis, Manuel Canovas toile wallpaper lines the walls of the vaulted interior, where the floor was painted by Boxton Design Group in homage to a floor painted by decorative artist Graham Carr for Pauline de Rothschild in the 1970s. (Photo by Thomas Loof)

Works by Richard Prince, Rudolf Stingel, and George Condo in the living room of a prewar Park Avenue apartment designed by Alex Papachristidis. (Photo by Richard Powers)

In the multipurpose room of the 2016 Kips Bay Decorator Show House, Frederick P. Victorian & Son made the coffee tables, which have custom tops fashioned by artist Nancy Lorenz; one bears a ceramic gourd by Christopher Spitzmiller. In addition to the 18th-century Italian giltwood chairs with heart-shaped backs from Dalva Brothers are Turkish-style poofs and a fringed sofa made of Cowtan & Tout fabric and Samuel & Sons trim. (Photo by Tria Giovan)

In a Bridgehampton beachside home, an Anya Larkin hammered silk sheathes the sitting room, which features a photograph by Jean François Jaussaud. The Beauvais carpet is made of woven metallic leather. (Photo by William Abramowicz)

In the bedroom of a Bridgehampton beachside home, Rob Wynn bubbles dapple the walls of the main bedroom, which has a Venetian-glass chandelier and a desk by Chris Schanck Studio. (Photo by William Abramowicz)

A hand-painted grisaille wallcovering by Gracie wraps the lofty multipurpose space in the 2016 Kips Bay Decorator Show House designed by Alex Papachristidis. (Photo by Tria Giovan)

In an Athens apartment designed by Alex Papachristidis, decorative artist Delphine Nény painted the marble-floored entrance hall with classical motifs.

"The Elegant Life: Rooms That Welcome and Inspire," with text by Mitchell Owens, foreword by Harry Slatkin (Rizzoli, October 2022)

Alex Papachristidis will speak and sign his new book at Jan Showers Showroom (Photo Donna Newman)

Sills chose an English floral paper for the upstairs study of this 18th-century New England home, which is set on 50 acres of picturesque apple orchards. (Photo by William Waldron)

A light, minimal entry hall provides breathing space between the living room and dining room of this New England farmhouse. (Photo by William Waldron)

In a Naples, Florida, house, a gemstone side table by Hella Jongerius and a free-form sofa custom-designed by Stephen Sills. (Photo by Simon Upton)

In a Naples, Florida, house designed by Stephen Sills, a column screen divides the semicircular entrance hall, purposely kept dark with its midnight-blue–painted ceiling, from the lightness and playfulness of the living room. (Photo by Simon Upton)

In an 18th-century New England saltbox cottage designed by Stephen Sills, familiar 18th-century furniture shapes that play well with the architecture are interpreted in a modern way: The wing chair with sharpened silhouette is a 1930s reproduction, and a Windsor chair receives a coat of white. (Photo by William Waldron)

A guest bedroom in Sills' own weekend retreat in New York's Westchester county framed by antique Chinese prints. (Photo by Francesco Lagnese)

In an 18th-century New England saltbox cottage designed by Stephen Sills, handwoven diamond ikat fabric in the dining room is complemented by an etching by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, makes a contemporary statement but harkens back to the 18th century. (Photo by William Waldron)

Stephen Sills wanted to give a modern feel to the original architecture of this 18th-century New England saltbox cottage, which is painted white with restored beams, fireplace, and floors. The furniture is painted white or stained dark black with modern upholstery. (Photo by William Waldron)

Stephen Sills — a member of the Architectural Digest AD100 and 30 Deans of Design, as well as the Elle Decor A-List — is one of the foremost designers in the world, known for his intellectual interiors. His designs not only achieve beauty and innovation, but also create a pervasive sense of luxury and calm.

When approaching his third book, Sills told interior designer and writer David Netto — a contributing design editor to The Wall Street Journal, T – The New York Times Style Magazine, and Town & Country — that he wanted it to be a teaching book. The result, Stephen Sills: A Vision for Design (Rizzoli), is like a master class in Sills’ design process, including mood boards, in-depth looks at projects, essays on architecture and landscape, and rumination on Sills’ own style evolution. Not to mention a foreword by longtime client and friend Tina Turner and a conversation about gardens with friend and neighbor Martha Stewart, cementing the book’s status as a resource for design lovers for decades to come.

Design advice: “Don’t you think curiosity is everything? In life, in art, in work, and just living? I’ve never been afraid to change. The invention is what excites me about doing interior design. Never think of the challenge and discipline it takes to create new work that doesn’t look like anything else you’ve done as work. That’s the most important part.” — Stephen Sills

What, When, Where: Stephen Stills in Conversation with David Netto, and signing of Sills’ new book, Stephen Sills: A Vision for Design, Monday, September 19, 4:30 to 6:30 pm, at Wells Abbott Showroom, 1025 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 749, Dallas Design District.

Alex Papachristidis perpetually brings a fresh approach to elegant interiors, making him one of the world’s most recognized designers. His latest book, The Elegant Life: Rooms That Welcome and Inspire (Rizzoli, September 2022), features an array of interesting and personal projects, from his nephew’s family’s New York apartment to his sister and brother-in-law’s opulent and refined Aegean-villa-inspired Bridgehampton-area home.

NEW ARRIVALS Swipe



























Next

Since founding his firm in 1987, Papachristidis has mastered the art of gracious living and over the past decade has evolved to incorporate more artisanal furniture and handsome artwork, beautifully captured in the book through lush photographs and text written with Mitchell Owens, American editor of The World of Interiors and contributor to Architectural Digest.

The late great Mario Buatta described Papachristidis as “one of today’s eminent tastemakers. Known for arresting, elegant interiors that meld classical motifs with a modern perspective and sophisticated details.”

Design advice: “To my mind, there is no such thing as an unimportant space; each one deserves respect and attention — after all, a living room is called a living room because you are supposed to live in it, not just look at it. The only way you can write that story is to understand how you want to live, in as much detail as possible.” — Alex Papachristidis

What, When, Where: Salon talk and book signing, Wednesday, September 21, noon to 2:30 pm, at Jan Showers Showroom, 1308 Slocum Street, Dallas Design District.

Alex Papachristidis on New York City:

Central Park before 9 am, when all the dogs are off their leash, My dog Cooper has the time of his life.

Kappo Masa — always delicious.

Bergdorf Goodman — my favorite store in the world.

The Wrightsman Galleries at the Met always inspires me.

Liz O’Brien.

Gerald Bland.

Louis Bofferding.

Casa Cipriani, a magical view of the water.

My office — nothing I love more than what I do.

My apartment — no place like home.

Texas Design Week Dallas is a ticketed event. For the complete schedule and to purchase tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.