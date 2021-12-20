liz marsh dishes (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
190 tarragon sprig (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
102 Vase (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
101 TreepotGroup (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
189 small vase with flowers (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
01
05

Liz Marsh for Moda Operandi (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

02
05

Liz Marsh Designs hand-formed scalloped dinner plate, $300 (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

03
05

Liz Marsh Designs hand-made porcelain flora vase, $220 (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

04
05

Liz Marsh Designs hand-made faux bois cachepots (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

05
05

Liz Marsh Designs hand-formed vase. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

liz marsh dishes (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
190 tarragon sprig (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
102 Vase (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
101 TreepotGroup (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
189 small vase with flowers (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
Home + Design

With 24K Gold Beetles and Hand-Painted Florals, Texas Artist Liz Marsh Brings the Garden to the Table

The Houston-Based Talent Immediately Caught Moda Operandi's Eye

BY // 12.20.21
photography Pär Bengtsson
Liz Marsh for Moda Operandi (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
Liz Marsh Designs hand-formed scalloped dinner plate, $300 (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
Liz Marsh Designs hand-made porcelain flora vase, $220 (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
Liz Marsh Designs hand-made faux bois cachepots (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
Liz Marsh Designs hand-formed vase. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
1
5

Liz Marsh for Moda Operandi (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

2
5

Liz Marsh Designs hand-formed scalloped dinner plate, $300 (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

3
5

Liz Marsh Designs hand-made porcelain flora vase, $220 (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

4
5

Liz Marsh Designs hand-made faux bois cachepots (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

5
5

Liz Marsh Designs hand-formed vase. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Liz Marsh has a bug problem. “When I lived in France, I bought all of the boxes of antique entomology specimens I could get my hands on,” she says. “And, seeing all of the wonderful natural history museums throughout Europe, with their bug and beetle collections — all that natural world spoke so deeply to me.” The Houston-based artist is also obsessed with dishes — she has a collection of antique French Moustiers pottery plates — so the idea to design her own tabletop collection featuring charming little insects has been percolating for a long time.

Last year, she began sculpting her first tabletop pieces by hand, including a faux-bois pottery cachepot studded with tiny handmade bees, beetles, caterpillars, and other insects. Marsh posted a photo of it on Instagram, and within minutes, she had a FaceTime request from Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, the stylish website that cultivates fashion and home decor from designers around the world. “Lauren fell in love with the little bugs,” Marsh says. “She also really likes the perfect imperfection of the handmade quality of my pottery.”

190 tarragon sprig (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
Liz Marsh Designs hand-formed scalloped dinner plate, $300 (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Santo Domingo quickly placed an initial order for Marsh’s garden-inspired collection, which has launched on Moda Operandi in time for the holidays, with a larger collection to debut Spring 2022. Faux-bois cachepots, vases, cake stands, plates, platters, teacups, and saucers all teem with charming ants, dragonflies, ladybugs, beetles, crickets, and other insects, along with an occasional sprig of tarragon or flowering muguet. Marsh builds each piece by hand in earthenware, porcelain, or stoneware, and designs and sculpts the tiny insects, some of which are glazed in 22K gold or mother-of-pearl iridescence. Like everything in the natural world, “each is a unique work of art; nothing is exactly the same,” Marsh says.

Liz Marsh’s garden-inspired tabletop collection, from $170, at modaoperandi.com.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
185 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

185 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
185 Bay Hill Drive
2600 W 7th Street #2554
Montgomery Plaza
FOR SALE

2600 W 7th Street #2554
Fort Worth, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: ULTERRE Email Realtor
2600 W 7th Street #2554
7612 Woodland Drive
Cliffwood Estate
FOR SALE

7612 Woodland Drive
Alvarado, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
7612 Woodland Drive
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Ridge Haven Estates
FOR SALE

1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Willow Park, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
FOR SALE

4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Aledo, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X