Houston’s Musical Young Professionals Party in a Hot Furniture Store

The BeDESIGN team at the Houston Symphony Young Associates Council holiday party at BeDESIGN. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Stephanie Weber, Paul Muri at the Houston Symphony Young Associates Council holiday party at BeDESIGN. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

James O. Huff III & Mariana Huff at the Houston Symphony Young Associates Council holiday party at BeDESIGN. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

David & Kirby Lodholz at the Houston Symphony Young Associates Council holiday party at BeDESIGN. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brass musicians from the Houston Symphony perform at the Young Associates Council holiday party at BeDESIGN. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eric Brueggeman, Lanie Markham at the Young Associates Council holiday party at BeDESIGN. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hosts Marcelo Saenz & Adrian Duenas at the Houston Symphony Young Associates Council holiday party at BeDESIGN. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mandy Graessle, Joel Luks at the Houston Symphony Young Associates Council holiday party at BeDESIGN. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Houston Symphony Young Associate’s Council holiday party

Where: BeDESIGN at 2016 Alabama

PC Moment: Hosts/BeDESIGN owners Adrian Duenas and Marcelo Saenz pulled out all the stops for 150 young professionals and party chairs Laurel Flores, Kirby Lodholz, Shane Miller and the duo’s BFF Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl.

As one might expect from a symphony evening, the entertainment was a showcase of holiday favorites performed by a delightul brass quintet that included John Parker, associate principal trumpet; Rich Harris, trumpet; Ryan Rongone, trombone; Ian Mayton, horn; and Dave Kirk, principal tuba.

Guests partied around BeDESIGN’s collection of sleek contemporary furnishings that include such high end labels as Molteni&C, Fendi Casa, and Paola Lenti. Champagne flowed and the 360 Camera provided endless fun for the cheerful throng.

Jackson & Company provided the party fare with light bites topped off with finger desserts and a visit by Santa.

Visit South Walton Swipe





























Next

PC Seen: YAC chairman Kusum Patel, Nina Magon, Chris Goins, Kevin and Adair Brueggeman, Chris Armstrong and Laura Schaffer, Eric Brueggeman, Elaine and Jeffrey Hiller, Mariana and James O. Huff III, Carey Kirkpatrick, Joel Luks, Kirby and David Lodholz, Tracy Dieterich, Toni Oplt and Ed Schneider, Adair and Kevin Brueggeman, and Mauricio Vallejo.