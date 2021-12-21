YAC BeDESIGN Holiday – Joel Luks and Mandy Graessle (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / The Seen

Houston’s Musical Young Professionals Party in a Hot Furniture Store

Supporting the Symphony — and Santa

BY // 12.21.21
photography Daniel Ortiz
What: Houston Symphony Young Associate’s Council holiday party

Where: BeDESIGN at 2016 Alabama

PC Moment: Hosts/BeDESIGN owners Adrian Duenas and Marcelo Saenz pulled out all the stops for 150 young professionals and party chairs Laurel Flores, Kirby Lodholz, Shane Miller and the duo’s BFF Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl.

As one might expect from a symphony evening, the entertainment was a showcase of holiday favorites performed by a delightul brass quintet that included John Parker, associate principal trumpet; Rich Harris, trumpet; Ryan Rongone, trombone; Ian Mayton, horn; and Dave Kirk, principal tuba.

Guests partied around BeDESIGN’s collection of sleek contemporary furnishings that include such high end labels as Molteni&C, Fendi Casa, and Paola Lenti. Champagne flowed and the 360 Camera provided endless fun for the cheerful throng.

Jackson & Company provided the party fare with light bites topped off with finger desserts and a visit by Santa.

PC Seen: YAC chairman Kusum Patel, Nina Magon, Chris GoinsKevin and Adair Brueggeman, Chris Armstrong and Laura Schaffer, Eric Brueggeman, Elaine and Jeffrey Hiller, Mariana and James O. Huff III, Carey Kirkpatrick, Joel Luks, Kirby and David Lodholz, Tracy Dieterich, Toni Oplt and Ed Schneider, Adair and Kevin Brueggeman, and Mauricio Vallejo.

