the local chapter amber baxter box (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
038 Copy of _72A8036 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
029 Copy of _72A7394 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
030 Copy of _72A7411 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
027 Copy of _72A7379 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
028 Copy of _72A7389 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
01
06

Baxter Box and Amber Venz Box at The Local Chapter in West Texas (Photo by Reed Kennedy)

02
06

The long and winding road to the Last Chapter in Terlingua, Texas. (Photo by Reed Kennedy)

03
06

Domes at the center of the yurts allow occupants to take in the International Dark Sky-designated stars above (Photo by Reed Kennedy)

04
06

(Photo by Reed Kennedy)

05
06

CB2, Croft House, Adesso and Sferra make a yurt feel like home. (Photo by Reed Kennedy)

06
06

Texas brands were used as much as possible throughout The Local Chapter, including luxury outdoor furniture brand Stori Modern. (Photo by Reed Kennedy)

the local chapter amber baxter box (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
038 Copy of _72A8036 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
029 Copy of _72A7394 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
030 Copy of _72A7411 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
027 Copy of _72A7379 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
028 Copy of _72A7389 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
Travel / Home + Design

Dallas’ Plugged-In Power Couple Create a West Texas Oasis to Help Guests Go Off the Grid

Inside The Local Chapter, a Remote Escape for Design-Minded Travelers

BY // 05.05.21
photography Reed Kennedy
Baxter Box and Amber Venz Box at The Local Chapter in West Texas (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
The long and winding road to the Last Chapter in Terlingua, Texas. (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
Domes at the center of the yurts allow occupants to take in the International Dark Sky-designated stars above (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
(Photo by Reed Kennedy)
CB2, Croft House, Adesso and Sferra make a yurt feel like home. (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
Texas brands were used as much as possible throughout The Local Chapter, including luxury outdoor furniture brand Stori Modern. (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
1
6

Baxter Box and Amber Venz Box at The Local Chapter in West Texas (Photo by Reed Kennedy)

2
6

The long and winding road to the Last Chapter in Terlingua, Texas. (Photo by Reed Kennedy)

3
6

Domes at the center of the yurts allow occupants to take in the International Dark Sky-designated stars above (Photo by Reed Kennedy)

4
6

(Photo by Reed Kennedy)

5
6

CB2, Croft House, Adesso and Sferra make a yurt feel like home. (Photo by Reed Kennedy)

6
6

Texas brands were used as much as possible throughout The Local Chapter, including luxury outdoor furniture brand Stori Modern. (Photo by Reed Kennedy)

Dallas tech entrepreneurs Baxter Box and Amber Venz Box have always been remarkably tuned in to Internet culture. In 2011, just as blogs were transitioning from niche to mainstream, the couple co-founded rewardStyle, a game-changing affiliate platform that allowed influencers to monetize their fashion posts. When Instagram exploded, they launched LIKEtoKNOW.it to deliver links directly to app users. But their newest venture, The Local Chapter, invites us all to unplug, if only for a weekend.

The Local Chapter is perfectly and beautifully remote — four custom luxury yurts spaced across a 392-acre desert mesa in Terlingua (a fifth yurt is where Amber and Baxter, and at times their children Birdie, Boyce, Bizzy and Boots, unwind), with sweeping views of Big Bend National Park in West Texas. Tech heads from Google and Uber and a contingent of bloggers have all discovered The Last Chapter. It’s a region that Amber, in true millennial fashion, fell in love with after she spotted Serena Van Der Woodsen’s Prada Marfa sign on Gossip Girl. For the lucky few who secure a booking, nature may be part of the allure, but true refuge can be found within the minimalist 573-square-foot yurts. Of course, that’s by design.

033 Copy of _72A7690
Each custom yurt is equipped with a cozy fireplace and Orion telescope.

“Baxter and I spend most of our lives in front of a screen, so when we get away, we want it to be exactly what we want and only what we need,” Amber says. “Everything in the yurt needed to have a home and be the very best [example] of the thing.”

The couple tapped top brands and highlighted local treasures. With the help of designer Stacy Hyde, each yurt is outfitted with furniture by Croft House, CB2, and Adesso. In addition to electricity, cozy fireplaces, and running water, there are Dyson hairdryers, Orion telescopes, Sou Sou textiles, and Texas-sourced plants. King-size beds are topped with dreamy Sferra linens, while the plush outdoor furniture is from Dallas-based Stori Modern.

Baxter Box and Amber Venz Box

When the Boxes welcomed their first guest to The Local Chapter at the end of 2019, they could not have predicted how prescient their idea to create a remote desert escape would be in the coming months. And, while the world is returning to some semblance of normalcy, an influx of newly minted Texans — many of whom also work in the tech industry — will continue to benefit from the couple’s thoughtful approach to going off the grid.

From $420 a night, at thelocalchapter.com.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
the local chapter amber baxter box (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
038 Copy of _72A8036 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
029 Copy of _72A7394 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
030 Copy of _72A7411 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
027 Copy of _72A7379 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)
028 Copy of _72A7389 (Photo by Reed Kennedy)

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2523 Westgate Drive
Glendower Court / River Oaks
FOR SALE

2523 Westgate Drive
Houston, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Jack Swonson
This property is listed by: Jack Swonson (713) 456-9381 Email Realtor
2523 Westgate Drive
2603 Centenary Street
Open House
West University
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/9 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

2603 Centenary Street
Houston, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Peggie Pentecost
This property is listed by: Peggie Pentecost (713) 705-3700 Email Realtor
2603 Centenary Street
4723 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4723 Devon Street
Houston, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
4723 Devon Street
830 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

830 Jaquet Drive
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Hedley Karpas
This property is listed by: Hedley Karpas (713) 444-5721 Email Realtor
830 Jaquet Drive
1860 White Oak Drive #365
Heights
FOR SALE

1860 White Oak Drive #365
Houston, TX

$249,000 Learn More about this property
Laurie King
This property is listed by: Laurie King (281) 222-0397 Email Realtor
1860 White Oak Drive #365
3007 Wroxton Road
Open House
West University
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/9 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3007 Wroxton Road
Houston, TX

$1,399,000 Learn More about this property
Peggie Pentecost
This property is listed by: Peggie Pentecost (713) 705-3700 Email Realtor
3007 Wroxton Road
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X