Arts

Alto Teams Up With Photographer Gray Malin For Its Latest Art Cars

The Dallas Native Featured Three of His Best-Selling Prints, One From the Cover of His New Book

BY // 05.05.21
For Gray Malin's Dallas Alto Art Car, he featured the llamas with balloons that are on the cover of his new coffee table book.

For Gray Malin's Los Angeles Alto art car, he obviously chose a beach print.

Malin's Houston art car features his best-selling print "I Am Busy."

Photographer and Dallas-native Gray Malin is known for his dreamy photo collections of remote locations and incredible aerial images. Just last year (weeks before the pandemic), he debuted his first self-portrait at Mi Cocina’s Monkey Bar, paying tribute to the restaurant’s iconic Mambo Taxi marg. Now, the photographer is teaming up with another Dallas-made brand: safety-focused rideshare company Alto.

Launched on May 4 of this week, three Gray Malin-designed Alto art cars are now roaming the streets of Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles. The Dallas cars features the artist’s “Llamas Black and White Balloons.” Why did he land on that particular design? “Being that Dallas is my hometown, I wanted to pay tribute to the image on the cover of my new book and play up the celebration of the launch,” Malin says.

Malin also just debuted a new luxury coffee table book, which doubles as the artist’s first major career retrospective, “Gray Malin: The Essential Collection.” The newly published 350-page piece features the stories behind some of Malin’s most well-known photos captured across seven continents (from aerial views of the Manhattan skyline to the beaches of Positano), in addition to never-before-seen material.

Gray Malin’s Alto art car in Houston, Texas features his best-selling print “I Am Busy.” Every city that Alto currently serves has an art car tailored to the area’s personality.

Over in Houston (where Alto launched just last year), Gray Malin chose his best-selling “I Am Busy” print to wrap around the company’s fleet of typically white Buick Enclaves. “I think the fun, cheeky attitude of the print matches the city’s personality perfectly.”

And for Los Angeles, where Alto drivers most recently hit the road, Malin naturally went with a coastal print: “Bondi Beach, Sydney.” “It symbolizes the sunny attitude that is synonymous with this beloved Southern California city.”

