Houston’s Hottest New Hotel Draws Design Masters — Thompson Houston Proves to be the Perfect Setting for a 25 Year Celebration

Paola Lenti Linea and Wave special editions on display at the BeDESIGN celebration with Paola Lenti (Photo by Johnny Than)

BeDESIGN's Marcelo Saenz & Adrian Dueñas at the evening celebrating the firm's 25 year collaboration with Paola Lenti (Photo by Johnny Than)

Getting their first look at the dramatic pool deck of the brand new Thompson Houston Hotel where their outdoor furnishings claimed the design motif, Paola Lenti CEO Anna Lenti and designer Francesco Rota were intrigued. Jetting in from home base in Italy to celebrate 25 years of collaboration with BeDESIGN, the duo was escorted across the fifth floor terrace by Adrian Dueñas, co-founder of the Houston-based international firm focusing on luxury European furniture.

What they found was the traditional mix of lemony yellow, chartreuse and subtle orange outdoor furnishings with the added surprising pop of black, the work of designer Lucinda Loya.

“The way they have selected and played with the color is very nice, very unique,” Lenti tells PaperCity. “Our company is all about color and sometimes the kind of combination that the clients are doing is different from what we normally use and it’s very interesting to see the result.

“Because of course we have our vision, and normally we always work in a certain way and when we see how others are able to make an interpretation of our color and our design is very interesting.”

The sentiment was echoed by Rota who notes: “This combination of color with black seems to offer more definition to the product, a new esthetical value for us. It’s very interesting.”

The excitement of that first look was complimented by lunch on the hotel terrace, hosted by Claudia and Roberto Contreras, board chair of DC partners which developed the Thompson Houston hotel.

Viewing the lavish pool deck was incidental to that evening’s design program and celebration of the Paola Lenti/BeDesign collaboration. An impressive clutch of top architects, interior designers and real estate developers were invited to the third floor of BeDesign headquarters where they were welcomed by Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz, BeDESIGN co-founder.

“Through the unveiling of our extraordinary third floor, BeDESIGN brings to life its passion project – a rooftop paradise that envelops guests in the unmatched mastery of color and design by Paola Lenti,” Dueñas told the gathering. “From a shared vision years ago, we have forged an interior design nirvana that sets a new standard.

“The Paola Lenti experience here is our realized dream: vibrant, sculptural and simply unrivaled in sophistication. This rooftop oasis stands as the crowning achievement of our endeavors.”

A roundtable ensued with Patty Dominguez, vice president of business development for Cosentino Americas, leading the discussion with Lenti, Rota and Loya. Lenti reminisced about the company’s 30th anniversary while Rota delved into his experience working with Paola Lenti’s innovative materials. He traced the 25 years of research, discoveries and innovations that have culminated in a distinguished series of iconic and unmistakable products.

When asked about the Thompson Hotel pool and adjacent cafe project Loya notes: “The bold, high contrast and muted tones that we chose were an unusual request for a company known for their bright, fresh color applications. But considering the overall mid-century modern approach to the hotel, it only seemed fitting. They were overjoyed with our unique thought process and appreciated our creative play on hues.”

Contributing to the evening was renowned designer Nina Magon, who along with Winn Wittman Architecture did the interiors for the Thompson Houston hotel’s Cocody restaurant as well as furnished the restaurant patio entirely with Paola Lenti.

“Paola Lenti started from a thread, as passionate artisans, paying attention to the quality of materials: always looking for a point of contact, a special harmony between colors, signs and shapes,” Magon told the gathering. “I fell in love with the colors and vibrancy of the brand 10 years ago when I was introduced.”

BeDESIGN is the exclusive retailer of Paola Lenti in Houston and is known for luxury brands including Molteni & C, Flexform, B&B Italia, Maxalto and Ligne Roset among others.