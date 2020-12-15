Move Over Tiny Houses — Texas Builder Unveils Nouveau Bungalows, a Bigger, Much Better Take on Small Dwellings

Nouveau Bungalows Steve Allen Designs
Nouveau bungalow
Nouveau Bungalow Steven Allen Designs
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau Bungalows, Steve Allen Designsn
Nouveau Bungalows by Steven Allen Designs
Nouveau Bungalow Steven Allen Designs
O’Keeffe4
O’Keeffe5
O’Keeffe6
O’Keeffe7
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau Bungalow
Creekmont 4818 082BL
Josephine1
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau bungalows
01
19

Steve Allen Designs is turning traditional home building on its head with modest sized, conveniently priced single residences in Houston's Rosslyn Heights.

02
19

The patio deck in the Nouveau Bungalow provides additional living space in the house sited at the back of the lot.

03
19

Each of the Nouveau Bungalows in Rosslyn Heights open plan has a living area, dining area and full-sized kitchen.

04
19

Each of the Nouveau Bungalows in Rosslyn Heights open plan has a living area, dining area and full-sized kitchen.

05
19

Each of the Nouveau Bungalows in Rosslyn Heights has a bedroom large enough for a king-sized bed.

06
19

Each of the Nouveau Bungalows bedrooms has ample build-in storage.

07
19

Georgia O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

08
19

Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

09
19

Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

10
19

Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

11
19

Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

12
19

Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

13
19

Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

14
19

Steven Allen Designs' Nouveau Bungalow employs three different ceiling treatments to define the spaces in the open floor plan.

15
19

Glass sliding doors open wide to expand the livable space to the spacious outdoor deck.

16
19

Each of the Nouveau Bungalows in Rosslyn Heights open plan has a comfortable living area.

17
19

In this Nouveau Bungalow, the Steven Allen Designs features a raised texture accent wall that gives a contrast from the dining room to the kitchen mixed with vintage furniture.

18
19

The kingsize bed fits nicely into the 851 sq. ft. bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

19
19

The kingsize bed fits nicely into the 851 sq. ft. bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

Nouveau Bungalows Steve Allen Designs
Nouveau bungalow
Nouveau Bungalow Steven Allen Designs
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau Bungalows, Steve Allen Designsn
Nouveau Bungalows by Steven Allen Designs
Nouveau Bungalow Steven Allen Designs
O’Keeffe4
O’Keeffe5
O’Keeffe6
O’Keeffe7
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau Bungalow
Creekmont 4818 082BL
Josephine1
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau bungalows
Home + Design / Architecture

Move Over Tiny Houses — Texas Builder Unveils Nouveau Bungalows, a Bigger, Much Better Take on Small Dwellings

Little Stylish Masterpieces

BY // 12.15.20
Steve Allen Designs is turning traditional home building on its head with modest sized, conveniently priced single residences in Houston's Rosslyn Heights.
The patio deck in the Nouveau Bungalow provides additional living space in the house sited at the back of the lot.
Each of the Nouveau Bungalows in Rosslyn Heights open plan has a living area, dining area and full-sized kitchen.
Each of the Nouveau Bungalows in Rosslyn Heights open plan has a living area, dining area and full-sized kitchen.
Each of the Nouveau Bungalows in Rosslyn Heights has a bedroom large enough for a king-sized bed.
Each of the Nouveau Bungalows bedrooms has ample build-in storage.
Georgia O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.
Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.
Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.
Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.
Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.
Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.
Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.
Steven Allen Designs' Nouveau Bungalow employs three different ceiling treatments to define the spaces in the open floor plan.
Glass sliding doors open wide to expand the livable space to the spacious outdoor deck.
Each of the Nouveau Bungalows in Rosslyn Heights open plan has a comfortable living area.
In this Nouveau Bungalow, the Steven Allen Designs features a raised texture accent wall that gives a contrast from the dining room to the kitchen mixed with vintage furniture.
The kingsize bed fits nicely into the 851 sq. ft. bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.
The kingsize bed fits nicely into the 851 sq. ft. bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.
1
19

Steve Allen Designs is turning traditional home building on its head with modest sized, conveniently priced single residences in Houston's Rosslyn Heights.

2
19

The patio deck in the Nouveau Bungalow provides additional living space in the house sited at the back of the lot.

3
19

Each of the Nouveau Bungalows in Rosslyn Heights open plan has a living area, dining area and full-sized kitchen.

4
19

Each of the Nouveau Bungalows in Rosslyn Heights open plan has a living area, dining area and full-sized kitchen.

5
19

Each of the Nouveau Bungalows in Rosslyn Heights has a bedroom large enough for a king-sized bed.

6
19

Each of the Nouveau Bungalows bedrooms has ample build-in storage.

7
19

Georgia O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

8
19

Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

9
19

Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

10
19

Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

11
19

Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

12
19

Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

13
19

Georgie O'Keeffe's home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

14
19

Steven Allen Designs' Nouveau Bungalow employs three different ceiling treatments to define the spaces in the open floor plan.

15
19

Glass sliding doors open wide to expand the livable space to the spacious outdoor deck.

16
19

Each of the Nouveau Bungalows in Rosslyn Heights open plan has a comfortable living area.

17
19

In this Nouveau Bungalow, the Steven Allen Designs features a raised texture accent wall that gives a contrast from the dining room to the kitchen mixed with vintage furniture.

18
19

The kingsize bed fits nicely into the 851 sq. ft. bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

19
19

The kingsize bed fits nicely into the 851 sq. ft. bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

After 15 years as a home builder and designer, Stephen Heiman is shaking up  traditional home design by building small dwellings employing the utmost design efficiencies with artistic touches. Nouveau Bungalows residences range from 851 square feet to a little over 1,000. The concept has been so well received that his three original bungalows sold on the first day on the market and the two currently under construction have already been spoken for.

Do not confuse these with the tiny houses trend. Through his Steven Allen Designs, Heiman has created one-bedroom, one-bath residences that function like full-sized properties.

“I made sure that the kitchen was the size of a normal kitchen, no smaller. My bungalows have a dining room, living  room and master bedroom large enough for a kingsize bed,” Heiman tells PaperCity.

“I feel like times are changing. People don’t want to maintain large homes. They don’t want to waste a lot of space that they don’t use every day. I wanted to create a product that was very unique so that when someone walked in your house, they would say, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen anything like this before.’ ”

The concept has proven particularly attractive to single young professionals. Among his buyers are a recently discharged military veteran and first-time home buyer; a travel nurse, who bought her bungalow remotely while fighting COVID-19 in New York; an EMT physician; and an engineer who is also a classical musician.

Nouveau Bungalows, Steve Allen Designsn
Georgia O’Keeffe’s home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was inspiration for this Nouveau Bungalow by Steven Allen Designs.

The challenge, Heiman notes, was to build an affordable house that was efficiently designed “yet is cool and is appealing to the art community and to the design community.” In fact, he has named his bungalows after his design inspirations.

SHOP DE BEERS

Swipe
  • De Beers Deck 2 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 2 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 2 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 2 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 2 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 2 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 2 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 2 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 2 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 2 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 2 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 2 - X2 RES

The first Nouveau Bungalow, Phante, showcases three different ceiling treatments in one space – exposed joists, dropdown accent ceiling and shiplap ceiling. The second Nouveau Bungalow, Josephine, showcases a raised texture accent wall that gives a contrast from the dining room, mixed with vintage furniture, to the kitchen. The third Nouveau Bungalow, O’Keeffe, was inspired by Heiman’s recent visit to Sante Fe, New Mexico, to tour the late legend and artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s home

Heiman has introduced his bungalows in Houston’s Rosslyn Heights neighborhood (zip code 77091), where he has priced his homes between $265,000 and $320,000. Though this price range is a far cry from the million dollar homes he has been building, the idea has him enchanted.

Contrary to traditional placement, the bungalows are situated at the back of the lot with the front yard secluded by a high fence. Glass sliding doors fully open across the front bringing the outdoors in via a patio The living room, kitchen and dining room open to the front yard via the glass doors.

“These bungalows are so well laid out that we had 20 people in one of them and with the doors open it felt like you were in a 3,000 square foot home . . . ,” Heiman says. “It feels like you’re staying at a nice boutique hotel.”

Heiman is looking for additional land on which to expand his Nouveau Bungalow program and is planning to introduce the concept in Galveston.

Nouveau Bungalows Steve Allen Designs
Nouveau bungalow
Nouveau Bungalow Steven Allen Designs
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau Bungalows, Steve Allen Designsn
Nouveau Bungalows by Steven Allen Designs
Nouveau Bungalow Steven Allen Designs
O’Keeffe4
O’Keeffe5
O’Keeffe6
O’Keeffe7
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau Bungalow
Creekmont 4818 082BL
Josephine1
Nouveau Bungalow
Nouveau bungalows

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X